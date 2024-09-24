Dodgers-Padres: A battle for the west and a postseason preview

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The Dodgers have a three-game battle versus the San Diego Padres, which could prove to be a potential postseason preview. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke talk about the significance of the series and wonder if the Dodgers can muster the excitement to take the West this series.