Latest top 25 football poll welcomes Kentucky for the first time in a decade; LSU jumps to top five

This week’s Associated Press top 25 football poll saw no changes in the top four but welcomed a handful of newcomers to the top 25.
Alabama again leads the poll at No. 1, grabbing 60 first-place votes, followed by Georgia, Clemson with one first-place vote, and Ohio State and Louisiana State rounding out the top five.
Oklahoma dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 after their 28-21 overtime win against Army on Saturday, while Washington dropped from No. 10 to No. 11 after escaping with a 27-20 win over Arizona State.
The biggest gainers were Michigan, Miami (Fla.) and Brigham Young, all rising five spots to No. 14, 16 and 20, respectively. Meanwhile, Mississippi State dropped the most after falling to Kentucky 28-7, from No. 14 to No. 23.
Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State, both ranked in the top 15 last week, dropped out of the poll due to their upset losses against unranked Old Dominion and Texas Tech. Texas Christian also faced a similar fate, falling at Texas.
Newcomers in the poll include No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 Texas, No. 22 Duke, No. 24 California and No. 25 Texas Tech. Kentucky is ranked in the poll for the first time since 2007.
Pac-12 teams ranked besides Washington and California were No. 7 Stanford and No. 19 Oregon. Colorado, Utah and Arizona State all received votes at 83, nine and four, respectively.
1. Alabama (60)
2. Georgia
3. Clemson (1)
4. Ohio State
5. Louisiana State
6. Oklahoma
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Washington
12. West Virginia
13. Central Florida
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Kentucky
18. Texas
19. Oregon
20. Brigham Young
21. Michigan State
22. Duke
23. Mississippi State
24. California
25. Texas Tech
The next poll will be released Sept. 30.