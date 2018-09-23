Advertisement

Latest top 25 football poll welcomes Kentucky for the first time in a decade; LSU jumps to top five

Eduardo Gonzalez
By
Sep 23, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Mississippi State on Saturday. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

This week’s Associated Press top 25 football poll saw no changes in the top four but welcomed a handful of newcomers to the top 25.

Alabama again leads the poll at No. 1, grabbing 60 first-place votes, followed by Georgia, Clemson with one first-place vote, and Ohio State and Louisiana State rounding out the top five.

Oklahoma dropped one spot from No. 5 to No. 6 after their 28-21 overtime win against Army on Saturday, while Washington dropped from No. 10 to No. 11 after escaping with a 27-20 win over Arizona State.

The biggest gainers were Michigan, Miami (Fla.) and Brigham Young, all rising five spots to No. 14, 16 and 20, respectively. Meanwhile, Mississippi State dropped the most after falling to Kentucky 28-7, from No. 14 to No. 23.

Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State, both ranked in the top 15 last week, dropped out of the poll due to their upset losses against unranked Old Dominion and Texas Tech. Texas Christian also faced a similar fate, falling at Texas.

Newcomers in the poll include No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 Texas, No. 22 Duke, No. 24 California and No. 25 Texas Tech. Kentucky is ranked in the poll for the first time since 2007.

Pac-12 teams ranked besides Washington and California were No. 7 Stanford and No. 19 Oregon. Colorado, Utah and Arizona State all received votes at 83, nine and four, respectively.

1. Alabama (60)

2. Georgia

3. Clemson (1)

4. Ohio State

5. Louisiana State

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Washington

12. West Virginia

13. Central Florida

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami (Fla.)

17. Kentucky

18. Texas

19. Oregon

20. Brigham Young

21. Michigan State

22. Duke

23. Mississippi State

24. California

25. Texas Tech

The next poll will be released Sept. 30.

