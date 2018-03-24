College basketball: La Salle, Giannini agree to part ways

La Salle split with basketball coach John Giannini on Friday following a 13-19 finish in his 14th season.
The school said in a statement the Explorers and the coach have "mutually agreed to part ways," and a search for a new coach has begun.
"John is a great guy, always with the best interests of his student-athletes at heart, and he did his very best to advance the men's basketball program at La Salle," said athletic director Bill Bradshaw, who lauded Giannini for his players' academic success.
Giannini said La Salle would "benefit from a new voice." He added that "it is difficult to admit this, but I have given every effort possible for success."
"I am truly blessed to have the relationships, challenges and achievements that come from 29 years of being a head coach," he said.
Hurley has 'dream' job at UConn
Dan Hurley says he has landed at his dream coaching destination.
Hurley was introduced Friday as the University of Connecticut's 19th men's basketball coach, replacing Kevin Ollie, who was fired earlier this month amid an NCAA investigation and after a second consecutive losing season.
Hurley said the decision to come to UConn was not about money. It was about the opportunity to take the helm of a "storied program" that has won four national championships over the past 20 years.
"It's a place that I always hoped I'd have a chance to coach and it's like a dream come true," he said.
Eastern Kentucky has hired North Carolina State assistant A.W. Hamilton as head men's basketball coach. ... Longwood has hired UMBC assistant Griff Aldrich as its basketball coach. ... The University of Montana has reached an agreement on a new three-year contract with men's coach Travis DeCuire. Athletic director Kent Haslam says DeCuire's base salary would increase from $155,000 to $175,000 a year, plus incentives.