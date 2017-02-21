College basketball roundup: Cline goes deep for Purdue in OT

Ryan Cline scored six of his 11 points in overtime to lift No. 14 Purdue to a 74-70 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night at State College, Pa.

Cline made consecutive three-pointers to secure the sixth consecutive win for the Boilermakers (23-5, 12-3 Big Ten). Tony Carr scored 21 points and Lamar Stevens added 18 for Penn State (14-14, 6-9).

Penn State led for all but 7:35 of regulation and by as many as 10 points midway through the first half. But the Nittany Lions surrendered the lead on a dunk by Isaac Haas with 10:13 left. Penn State used a 10-2 run and four straight baskets from Carr to send the game into overtime, where Cline found his shot.

at No. 9 Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54: Johnathan Motley had 21 points with 16 rebounds and the Bears ended a two-game slide to remain in a tie for second place in the Big 12. Baylor (23-5, 10-5) almost blew all of a 15-point lead in the second half, and held on even after not making a field goal in the last six minutes.

No. 11 Kentucky 72, at Missouri 62: Edrice Adebayo scored 22 points as the Wildcats (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) eventually pulled away from the Tigers after leading by one point at the half.

at No. 13 Florida 81, South Carolina 66: KeVaughn Allen, who scored one point in the teams’ last meeting, scored 26 this time as the Gators (23-5, 10-5 SEC) won their ninth in a row and locked up one of the top four seeds in the upcoming conference tournament.

at No. 25 Wichita State 109, Evansville 83: Shaq Morris had 18 points and the Shockers (26-4, 16-1 Missouri Valley) celebrated their return to the top 25 with a romp over the Aces.