College basketball roundup: North Carolina has Clemson’s number

Graduate transfer Cameron Johnson scored a season-high 21 points to help No. 15 North Carolina hold off No. 20 Clemson 87-79 on Tuesday night, preserving its perfect all-time home record against the Tigers.

Joel Berry II scored 14 of his 17 after halftime for the Tar Heels (15-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who hung on despite seeing most of an 18-point lead erased by Clemson’s torrid second-half shooting.

Marcquise Reed scored 21 points for the Tigers (15-3, 4-2), who made 15 of 16 shots out of halftime and three times closed within two points in the final 10 minutes.

“I told the guys I started the season at [age] 67,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said. “I'm going to end the season at 97.”

North Carolina is 59-0 all-time at home against Clemson, including 28-0 in the Smith Center.

It’s the longest home winning streak against a single opponent in NCAA history.

Luke Maye added 11 points for North Carolina.

at No. 3 Purdue 78, Wisconsin 50: Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and Vincent Edwards added 20 for the Boilermakers (18-2, 7-0 Big Ten), who won their 14th in a row and matched the best 20-game record in school history. Ethan Happ had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Badgers (9-10, 2-4), who have lost three in a row.

at Kansas State 87, No. 4 Oklahoma 69: Barry Brown scored 24 points, Dean Wade added 21 and the Wildcats (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) frustrated Sooners star freshman Trae Young all game. Young was held to 20 points on eight-for-21 shooting, his lowest total since scoring 15 in his college debut. He also committed 12 turnovers. Oklahoma is 14-3 and 4-2. Kansas State earned its first win against a ranked team in four tries this season, and its first win over a top-five team since beating the then-No. 1 Sooners two years ago.

No. 12 Cincinnati 49, at Central Florida 38: Gary Clark scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Bearcats (16-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) to their ninth consecutive win. No one scored more than seven points for the Knights (12-6, 3-3), who shot 30%.

at South Carolina 76, No. 18 Kentucky 68: Chris Silva tied his career high with 27 points and the Gamecocks (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) rallied from 14 points down in the second half. Kevin Knox had 21 points for the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2), who led 54-40 with 12:28 after Knox made a short jumper. South Carolina outscored Kentucky 36-14 the rest of the game.

SOUTHLAND

MEN WEDNESDAY

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis 7 p.m.