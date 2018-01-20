College football: USC promotes Bryan Ellis and Keary Colbert to assistant coaching positions

USC promoted Bryan Ellis and Keary Colbert to full-time jobs as assistant coaches.

Ellis is the Trojans’ new quarterbacks coach, and Colbert will coach tight ends and inside receivers.

Ellis and Colbert were offensive quality control assistants last season. Ellis took over temporarily as the quarterbacks coach last month before the Cotton Bowl when Tyson Helton left to become Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

Ellis, 29, was a quarterback at Alabama Birmingham under head coach Neil Callaway, who is now USC’s offensive line coach. Ellis was Western Kentucky’s passing game coordinator in 2016 before joining USC. Colbert was a four-year starting receiver for USC before playing five NFL seasons.

Nationals win at Rose Bowl

Louisiana State defensive tackle Frank Herron returned a fumble for a late touchdown and Penn State linebacker Troy Apke earned MVP honors, helping the National team stifle the American team 23-0 in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl.

The National team has won all seven Collegiate Bowls, held for the first time this year at the Rose Bowl after six years at the StubHub Center.

Herron scooped up a fumble by Texas A&M Commerce quarterback Luis Perez and returned it all the way with 3:07 left. That came shortly after Apke intercepted Michigan’s John O’Korn and took it 56 yards to the American 31.

The National team did all of its scoring in the second half, also getting touchdowns from Stanford fullback Daniel Marx and Howard running back Anthony Philyaw.

West gets late score in Shrine Game

Texas Tech’s Nic Shimonek threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Houston’s Steven Dunbar with 1:23 remaining Saturday to give the West a 14-10 victory St. Petersburg, Fla.

Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett’s fumble 68 yards for the West’s other touchdown in the nation’s longest running college all-star game.

Barrett, the Big Ten’s career total yardage leader from Ohio State, wasn’t impressive statisically in a bid to show he can make the transition from a college spread offense to a pro-style system.

The former Buckeyes star did, however, shrug off his early turnover to throw a four-yard scoring pass to Slippery Rock’s Marcus Martin that put the East ahead 10-7 late in the third quarter.