College football: Quinton Flowers’ versatility propels South Florida

Quinton Flowers threw two touchdown passes and South Florida held off Tulsa 27-20 on Thursday night in Tampa, Fla., to remain in contention for a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Flowers, one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, ran for 119 yards while also throwing for 142 to send the Bulls (9-1, 6-1) into next week’s regular-season finale against No. 15 Central Florida (9-0, 6-0) with the AAC’s East Division title on the line.

Luke Skipper scored on first-half runs of 12 and nine yards for the Golden Hurricane (2-9, 1-6), who blocked a punt to set up a 38-yard field goal that trimmed their deficit to 27-20 with 4:18 remaining.

Buffalo gets win

Tyree Jackson connected with Anthony Johnson for four touchdowns and Buffalo breezed to a 40-24 victory over host Ball State in a Mid-American Conference game.

Jackson finished with 350 yards passing for the Bulls (5-6, 3-4). The Cardinals (2-9, 0-7) got a 50-yard touchdown run from Malik Dunner in the third quarter.