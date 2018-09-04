Game Winner, Bob Baffert's young colt, steals the show at Del Mar Futurity

And on Sunday, there was an officer-involved shooting when Daniel Elizarraras, 22, of nearby Escondido became upset when he couldn’t buy a ticket to the sold-out Ice Cube concert following the last race of the day. Elizarraras then pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area, according to a sheriff’s office statement. Police responded by shooting Elizarraras. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition and expected to survive.