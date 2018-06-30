Golf: Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari share lead at National as Tiger Woods stalls

Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari each handled the scorching heat and shared the lead at the Quicken Loans National.
Ancer matched the best round of the week with an eight-under 62 on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at his first PGA Tour victory. Molinari birdied his last two holes for a 65 and joined him at 13-under 197.
Tiger Woods looked as though he would be right there with them. Woods made four straight birdies, finished the front nine with seven straight one-putt greens and was in range to go even lower until he was slowed by missed putts and one bad tee shot. He ended up with a 68. That left Woods in a tie for 10th, six shots back.
So Yeon Ryu takes three-stroke lead in KPMG Women's PGA
So Yeon Ryu broke away on the closing holes Saturday at Kemper Lakes to take a three-stroke lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
The 28-year-old South Korean star birdied the 14th and 15th holes to jump ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson and finished with a birdie on 18. She shot a five-under 67 on another scorching afternoon to get to 11-under 205 and move a step closer to her third major victory.
Henderson, the 2016 winner, was second. She bogeyed Nos. 14 and 16 in a 70.
South Korean's Sung Hyun Park was seven under after a 71, and American Angel Yin had a 68 to get to six under.
Ryu won the 2011 U.S. Women's Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration for her major victories. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic two weeks ago in Michigan for her sixth LPGA Tour victory.
Sweden's Kinhult cards 67 to maintain French Open lead
Marcus Kinhult of Sweden carded a four-under 67 and maintained his two-shot lead going into the final day of the French Open on Saturday.
Kinhult shot five birdies in a row just before the turn to get to 10 under, and he kept his advantage with a bogey and a birdie to stay two shots ahead of England's Chris Wood at Le Golf National, where the Ryder Cup will be staged in September.
Wood recovered from a poor start with two birdies and an eagle before the turn before finishing with a 67.
Sergio Garcia moved to third at seven under after an impressive 64 with eight birdies, one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, who finished with successive birdies for a 68. World No. 2 Justin Thomas carded a 69 as did Julian Suri. Both Americans are at four under going into the final round.