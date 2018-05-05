Racing! Its Kentucky Derby Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish everybody a happy and successful Derby Day.
We're coming around the far turn and into the stretch as far as writing about the Kentucky Derby.
Even more Derby
It's a pretty big backstretch, so I can't get to everybody. Here's some information from the Churchill Downs notes team, headed by Gary Yunt, put together for the media.
--Todd Pletcher's quartet (Audible, Magnum Moon, Noble Indy and Vino Rosso) went through their final paces galloping between 10 and 11 furlongs on Friday morning. "That's all there is," Pletcher said. "I don't put my horses on the track on race day, so we're done."
--There were no scratches so Doug O'Neill's Blended Citizen made the trip just for frequent flier miles. He was the 21st horse in a 20-horse field.
--Bolt d'Oro galloped 1 ½ miles and jogged 1 ½ miles. He did get his spirits up when Free Drop Billy galloped inside of him. "It just shows how good Bolt is feeling right now," Mick Ruis said. "It's no big deal."
--Bravazo went once around the track and then to the paddock for Wayne Lukas. He, Wayne not Bravazo, said everything was fine.
--Combatant did the requisite 1 ½ miles on Friday morning with jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. aboard. "[Ricardo] came in the paddock Tuesday night after we drew the 20 and told us we didn't have anything to worry about," trainer Steve Asmussen said.
--Enticed went a 1 ½ miles in the morning. "He won here in November at 1 1/16 mile," trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said. "Even though he was second at 1 1/8 mile [in the Wood], he got bumped pretty hard and ran really well."
--Firenze Fire went a mile for trainer Jason Servis.
--Flameaway went one time around the track as trainer Mark Casse described the trip he's hoping for his colt. "Sit right behind the speed," he said. "And turning for home I'd like to see him on the lead."
--
--Good Magic galloped 1 3/8 mile in the early morning. "He looks good," said trainer Chad Brown. "We're all done training now. He'll just walk [Saturday] morning."
--Hofburg went for 1 3/8 miles. "He had a nice gallop," Bill Mott said. "We're just trying to keep it simple from this point on. Nothing fancy, just get there."
--
--Bob Baffert sent Justify and Solomini out for a mile gallop in the morning.
--Lone Sailor went for 1 ½ mile gallop for trainer Tom Amoss.
--Mendelssohn made his second appearance on the Churchill surface after clearing quarantine on Wednesday. He walked and jogged 1 ¼ miles then reversed course and cantered for a mile before heading back to the barn. "He just did a gentle canter [Thursday] and just did a little bit quicker [Friday]," trainer Aidan O'Brien said. "It's really just showing him around the place and the track."
--My Boy Jack went for a mile gallop as trainer Keith Desormeaux said he may change his race-day routine. "I don't normally put my horses on the track on race day," Desormeaux said. "But it's a long day for the Derby. The race doesn't go until 6:30 or so and that's along time for the horses to wait. I might put him out there tomorrow morning."
Santa Anita review
Doug O'Neill isn't in Louisville for the first time in a couple years but he found some success at Santa Anita on Friday. Probably doesn't compensate, but at least it's something. His 4-year-old colt Stone Hands won the $56,000 allowance feature over 5 ½ furlongs. He won by 2 ½ lengths.
He was a pretty strong favorite, paying $4.80, $2.60 and $2.40.
Santa Anita preview
There is an 11-race card starting at noon, however, the track will be open at 7:15 a.m., so you can catch the first race at Churchill Downs. There are two stakes races, the first the $100,000 Singletary Stakes for 3 year olds going a mile on the turf. La La Land, for Phil D'Amato, is the 2-1 favorite. He finished third in the Pasadena Stakes but this race is a step down from that. It should go at about 1:45 p.m.
The other feature is the Grade 2 $100,000 Senorita Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf.
More than half, six, of the races are on the turf. The field sizes are good, too. They are, in order, 7, 8, 7, 8, 8, 8, 7, 9, 10, 12, 11.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Friday. All times PST.
Churchill: Grade 2 $200,000 Eight Belles Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mia Mischief ($5.00)
Churchill: Grade 1 $350,000 La Troienne Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Salty ($10.40)
Churchill: Grade 3 $200,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Will Call ($15.60)
Churchill: Grade 2 $400,000 Alysheba Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Backyard Heaven ($6.40)
Churchill: Grade 3 $200,000 Edgewood Stakes, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Toinette ($12.80)
Belmont: $100,000 Flat Out Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Winner: Hard Study ($3.30)
Churchill: Grade 1 $1 million Kentucky Oaks, fillies, 3 years old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Monomony Girl ($7.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:13 Churchill: Grade 1 $300,000 Humana Distaff, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lewis Bay (3-1)
10:55 Churchill: Grade 2 $300,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: La Coronel (3-1)
11:45 Churchill: Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Downs, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Imperial Hint (9-5)
12:08 Tampa Bay: $100,000 Ivanavinalot Florida Sire Stakes. Fla.-breds, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile and 40 yards. Favorite: Florida Fuego (7-5)
12:30 Belmont: Grade 2 $200,000 Sheepshead Bay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Holy Helena (7-5)
12:37 Churchill: Grade 2 $300,000 American Turf, 3 year olds, 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Favorites: Threeandfourpence (4-1)
1:28 Churchill: Grade 3 $300,000 Pat Day Mile, 3 year olds, 1 mile. Favorite: National Flag, Mask (4-1)
1:42 Tampa Bay: $100,000 Silver Charm Florida Sire Stakes, Fla.-breds, 3 year olds, 1 mile and 40 yards. Favorite: Tip Sheet (2-1)
1:46 Santa Anita: $100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: La La Land (2-1)
1:49 Woodbine: $100,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3 year olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (7-5)
2:25 Churchill: Grade 1 $500,000 Old Forester Turf Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Beach Patrol (5-2)
2:48 Belmont: Grade 3 $150,000 Fort Marcy Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Silverwave (2-1)
3:46 Churchill: Grade 1 $2 million Kentucky Derby, 3 year olds, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Justify (3-1)
4:07 Belmont: Grade 3 $200,000 Westchester Stakes, 4 and up,1 mile. Favorite: Cloud Computing (1-1)
4:20 Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: West Palm Beach (5-2)
Bob Ike's SA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Afleet Ascent (8-1)
Speedy colt from the Jerry Hollendorfer barn was burned up in a pace duel last time but might be dangerous if he can shake loose from the outside horse going into the first turn. He may not want to run quite this far but he could be a surprise package if allowed to control the fractions.
Friday's result: Chalky exacta got split on the wire when El Tovar won but Preacher Roe was nipped for second at the line.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart's LA play of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 6 Majestic Mr Perry (3-1)
He is a debuting gelding from the powerful freshmen barn of trainer Jaime Gomez. I really like the way this 2 year old reached out past the 1/16-pole in last 12.3 drill after breaking sharp. He was also well in hand when recording prior 12.6 drill when easily outworking his company.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 4.
