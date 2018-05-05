Racing! Its Kentucky Derby Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish everybody a happy and successful Derby Day.

We're coming around the far turn and into the stretch as far as writing about the Kentucky Derby.

-- Todd Pletcher’s quartet (Audible, Magnum Moon, Noble Indy and Vino Rosso) went through their final paces galloping between 10 and 11 furlongs on Friday morning. “That’s all there is,” Pletcher said. “I don’t put my horses on the track on race day, so we’re done.”

--Bolt d’Oro galloped 1 ½ miles and jogged 1 ½ miles. He did get his spirits up when Free Drop Billy galloped inside of him. “It just shows how good Bolt is feeling right now,” Mick Ruis said. “It’s no big deal.”

--Bravazo went once around the track and then to the paddock for Wayne Lukas . He, Wayne not Bravazo, said everything was fine.

--Combatant did the requisite 1 ½ miles on Friday morning with jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. aboard. “[Ricardo] came in the paddock Tuesday night after we drew the 20 and told us we didn’t have anything to worry about,” trainer Steve Asmussen said.

--Enticed went a 1 ½ miles in the morning. “He won here in November at 1 1/16 mile,” trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said. “Even though he was second at 1 1/8 mile [in the Wood], he got bumped pretty hard and ran really well.”

--Flameaway went one time around the track as trainer Mark Casse described the trip he’s hoping for his colt. “Sit right behind the speed,” he said. “And turning for home I’d like to see him on the lead.”

--Hofburg went for 1 3/8 miles. “He had a nice gallop,” Bill Mott said. “We’re just trying to keep it simple from this point on. Nothing fancy, just get there.”

--Mendelssohn made his second appearance on the Churchill surface after clearing quarantine on Wednesday. He walked and jogged 1 ¼ miles then reversed course and cantered for a mile before heading back to the barn. “He just did a gentle canter [Thursday] and just did a little bit quicker [Friday],” trainer Aidan O’Brien said. “It’s really just showing him around the place and the track.”

--My Boy Jack went for a mile gallop as trainer Keith Desormeaux said he may change his race-day routine. “I don’t normally put my horses on the track on race day,” Desormeaux said. “But it’s a long day for the Derby. The race doesn’t go until 6:30 or so and that’s along time for the horses to wait. I might put him out there tomorrow morning.”

Doug O’Neill isn’t in Louisville for the first time in a couple years but he found some success at Santa Anita on Friday. Probably doesn’t compensate, but at least it’s something. His 4-year-old colt Stone Hands won the $56,000 allowance feature over 5 ½ furlongs. He won by 2 ½ lengths.

There is an 11-race card starting at noon, however, the track will be open at 7:15 a.m., so you can catch the first race at Churchill Downs. There are two stakes races, the first the $100,000 Singletary Stakes for 3 year olds going a mile on the turf. La La Land, for Phil D’Amato , is the 2-1 favorite. He finished third in the Pasadena Stakes but this race is a step down from that. It should go at about 1:45 p.m.

The other feature is the Grade 2 $100,000 Senorita Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. West Palm Beach is the 5-2 favorite for Simon Callaghan . She won an allowance last time out. Post for that race is about 4:20 p.m., after the Kentucky Derby.

More than half, six, of the races are on the turf. The field sizes are good, too. They are, in order, 7, 8, 7, 8, 8, 8, 7, 9, 10, 12, 11.

Speedy colt from the Jerry Hollendorfer barn was burned up in a pace duel last time but might be dangerous if he can shake loose from the outside horse going into the first turn. He may not want to run quite this far but he could be a surprise package if allowed to control the fractions.

He is a debuting gelding from the powerful freshmen barn of trainer Jaime Gomez . I really like the way this 2 year old reached out past the 1/16-pole in last 12.3 drill after breaking sharp. He was also well in hand when recording prior 12.6 drill when easily outworking his company.

FIRST RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.04 47.51 54.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Quant Savant 122 6 3 1–hd 1–2½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 0.50 6 Time for Kisses 122 5 4 6 3–hd 2–4½ Talamo 1.80 3 Rolinga 122 2 2 2–2 2–2½ 3–½ Fuentes 9.90 4 Awepollonia 122 3 5 3–1 4–4 4–4¾ Mt Garcia 27.20 5 Derby Royalty 122 4 1 4–1½ 5–8 5–21¾ Pereira 34.40 1 Great Salvation 122 1 6 5–hd 6 6 Sanchez 41.90

7 QUANT SAVANT 3.00 2.10 2.10 6 TIME FOR KISSES 2.20 2.10 3 ROLINGA 2.40

$1 EXACTA (7-6) $2.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-4) $1.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3) $3.05

Winner–Quant Savant Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Loan Savant, by Spring At Last. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $181,870 Exacta Pool $116,860 Superfecta Pool $42,977 Trifecta Pool $67,037. Scratched–Merittris.

QUANT SAVANT had speed outside foes then dueled alongside a rival on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under a moderate hand ride and a snug hold late. TIME FOR KISSES chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly while drifting in some. ROLINGA had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and held third. AWEPOLLONIA between horses early, stalked inside on the turn and into the stretch, came off the rail in the drive and was edged for the show. DERBY ROYALTY sent between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and weakened. GREAT SALVATION broke a bit slowly, came just off the rail into the turn, angled out into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.50 46.60 1:10.32 1:35.07 1:46.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Meal Ticket 125 2 5 6–hd 6–1 6–4 3–1 1–4¼ T Baze 6.30 4 You Missed It 125 4 7 4–1½ 4–½ 3–½ 1–hd 2–1½ Gutierrez 3.10 5 Jazaalah 125 5 2 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–½ 3–¾ Talamo 2.00 3 Blossom Trail Miss 125 3 6 5–1½ 5–1 5–½ 5–5 4–3¼ Franco 16.80 7 Lady Mamba 125 7 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–1 5–2¼ Elliott 1.90 6 Unaffordable U 113 6 4 2–½ 3–1½ 4–1 6–4 6–6¾ Espinoza 35.00 1 Lady Lemon Drop 115 1 3 7 7 7 7 7 Ceballos 14.60

2 MEAL TICKET 14.60 6.40 3.60 4 YOU MISSED IT 4.40 2.80 5 JAZAALAH 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3) $48.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-3-7) $1,150.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $43.50

Winner–Meal Ticket Dbb.f.4 by Malibu Moon out of Rainbow's Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (FL). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Aulds, F. Chris, Jeong, Peter and Johnston, Keith. Mutuel Pool $288,640 Daily Double Pool $50,326 Exacta Pool $171,145 Superfecta Pool $59,896 Super High Five Pool $3,768 Trifecta Pool $109,774. Scratched–none.

MEAL TICKET pulled her way along outside a rival chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear. YOU MISSED IT chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside a foe then gained the advantage between horses in midstretch, could not match the winner thereafter but held second. JAZAALAH pulled and stalked inside then came out into the backstretch, bid outside the pacesetter to vie for command, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back past midstretch and held third. BLOSSOM TRAIL MISS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for the show. LADY MAMBA had speed outside rivals then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. UNAFFORDABLE U stalked the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn, dropped back off the inside leaving that turn and also weakened. LADY LEMON DROP broke out a bit, saved ground off the pace, dropped back inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.75 46.62 1:11.93 1:18.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Summer Down Now 120 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ T Baze 6.70 5 Princess Areni 120 5 3 3–½ 3–2 2–hd 2–hd Pena 0.80 4 Vinaka 120 4 1 2–1 2–hd 3–1½ 3–½ Maldonado 2.00 2 Diamond of Value 123 2 2 4–1 4–1 4–6 4–14 Fuentes 32.60 3 Purdue 120 3 5 5 5 5 5 Elliott 4.80

1 SUMMER DOWN NOW 15.40 3.80 2.60 5 PRINCESS ARENI 2.40 2.10 4 VINAKA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $108.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $14.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-2) $8.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $14.85

Winner–Summer Down Now Dbb.f.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Marry by Summer, by Siberian Summer. Bred by James Weigel (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Dang, Randy, Dunn, John R., Enterante, Frank, Kawaguchi, Ken, Nassett, Troy, McCormick, Donald and R. Mutuel Pool $213,246 Daily Double Pool $14,954 Exacta Pool $118,196 Superfecta Pool $34,458 Trifecta Pool $61,911. Scratched–D D's Lute. $1 Pick Three (7-2-1) paid $97.40. Pick Three Pool $49,063.

SUMMER DOWN NOW went up inside to the early lead, set all the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. PRINCESS ARENI stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep into the turn, continued outside a foe on the bend and into and through the stretch and edged that one for the place. VINAKA close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail then between foes into the turn, continued just off the inside leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. DIAMOND OF VALUE between horses early, stalked inside, inched forward leaving the backstretch, was shuffled back some into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and came back on some late to be edged for a minor award. PURDUE broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail to the stretch and gave way in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.18 46.65 1:11.32 1:23.50 1:35.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Swinging Star 125 5 3 5–½ 6–1½ 3–hd 3–4 1–nk Franco 2.80 1 Dr. Troutman 125 1 4 1–6 1–10 1–3 1–1½ 2–1½ Maldonado 1.40 7 Dark Energy 125 7 2 3–½ 3–1 2–2 2–½ 3–2¼ Talamo 4.10 6 Run Like Rhett 123 6 7 8 8 8 8 4–1 Fuentes 18.20 2 This Town 123 2 5 4–1 5–½ 6–1 5–1 5–¾ Mt Garcia 20.10 4 Topgallant 125 4 6 6–1 7–2 7–½ 7–hd 6–nk Pedroza 10.00 8 Builder 111 8 8 7–2½ 4–hd 5–hd 6–hd 7–2¾ Espinoza 8.40 3 Accreditation 125 3 1 2–1 2–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 8 Ocampo 34.10

5 SWINGING STAR 7.60 3.60 2.80 1 DR. TROUTMAN 3.00 2.40 7 DARK ENERGY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $62.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-7-6) $15.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-7-6-2) $498.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-7) $15.55

Winner–Swinging Star Dbb.g.4 by Malibu Moon out of Starrer, by Dynaformer. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $282,431 Daily Double Pool $19,513 Exacta Pool $158,374 Superfecta Pool $62,722 Super High Five Pool $1,959 Trifecta Pool $105,570. Claimed–Dr. Troutman by Wongs Stable, Inc. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $212.60. Pick Three Pool $17,550.

SWINGING STAR chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a foe leaving that turn, came out in the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to nail the runner-up late. DR. TROUTMAN quickly sped to the lead, opened up on the first turn, set the pace on a conspicuous advantage along the inside, continued clear in the stretch and held on well but was worn down nearing the wire. DARK ENERGY three deep early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and continued on willingly late to best the others. RUN LIKE RHETT broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position in the drive. THIS TOWN saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOPGALLANT angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch, angled back in some in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. BUILDER reluctant to load, hesitated to be away behind the field, settled outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ACCREDITATION chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.39 46.23 58.40 1:04.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bargaining 123 6 4 2–3 2–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Pedroza 2.40 2 Junior Gilliam 123 2 6 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 2–2¼ T Baze 1.20 5 Van Lingle Mungo 118 5 2 6 5–½ 5–1½ 3–hd Ceballos 11.00 1 Rocky's Show 123 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 4–3¼ Elliott 8.50 4 He's a Tiger 118 4 5 3–1½ 3–2 4–hd 5–4¼ Espinoza 6.90 3 Louden's Gray 123 3 1 5–hd 6 6 6 Franco 6.80

6 BARGAINING 6.80 3.60 3.20 2 JUNIOR GILLIAM 2.60 2.40 5 VAN LINGLE MUNGO 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $45.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $8.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-1) $15.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $22.60

Winner–Bargaining Dbb.g.6 by Super Saver out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by John R. Mulholland &Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: Angela Adam. Mutuel Pool $237,572 Daily Double Pool $24,449 Exacta Pool $119,222 Superfecta Pool $33,356 Trifecta Pool $67,166. Claimed–Junior Gilliam by Tristan Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $212.40. Pick Three Pool $45,347. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-5-6) 88 tickets with 4 correct paid $786.35. Pick Four Pool $90,615. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/7-2-1-5-6) 193 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,779.75. Pick Five Pool $399,032.

BARGAINING angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, battled outside that one under urging through much of the drive, inched away late and held. JUNIOR GILLIAM saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail in midstretch and finished with interest alongside the winner late. VAN LINGLE MUNGO chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. ROCKY'S SHOW had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch until deep stretch and was edged late for third. HE'S A TIGER stalked the pace off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. LOUDEN'S GRAY chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued a bit off the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.63 44.31 1:06.89 1:12.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 El Tovar 124 2 6 5–1½ 3–½ 1–½ 1–3¼ Franco 1.30 3 Leroy 122 3 8 6–hd 6–1½ 5–3 2–nk T Baze 5.90 4 Preacher Roe 117 4 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–2½ 3–½ Espinoza 3.40 5 Cool Green 122 5 1 3–2 2–2 2–hd 4–1¼ Elliott 4.90 8 Insubordination 117 8 3 1–2½ 1–½ 3–2 5–1 Ceballos 14.40 6 Ibon 122 6 2 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–4 6–13 Pena 8.30 7 Taco Tuesday 122 7 4 2–hd 5–1 7–2 7–½ Pedroza 49.30 1 Informality 123 1 7 8 8 8 8 Ocampo 35.40

2 EL TOVAR 4.60 2.60 2.20 3 LEROY 4.60 3.00 4 PREACHER ROE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5) $10.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-4-5-8) $142.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $15.65

Winner–El Tovar Dbb.h.9 by Decarchy out of Mariah Reyna, by Far North. Bred by Clark A. Hansen & Janine Rae Hansen (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Dunn, Christopher T. and Peskoff, Jeremy. Mutuel Pool $314,813 Daily Double Pool $18,252 Exacta Pool $168,821 Superfecta Pool $69,454 Super High Five Pool $3,100 Trifecta Pool $114,572. Claimed–El Tovar by Drawing Away Stable. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $57.10. Pick Three Pool $46,210.

EL TOVAR stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep in midstretch and pulled clear while drifting in a bit under left handed urging. LEROY chased a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. PREACHER ROE chased outside a rival then three deep midway on the hill, continued outside a rival, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for second between foes. COOL GREEN stalked the pace inside, bid outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch, put a head in front in upper stretch, battled between foes in midstretch and was edged late for a minor award. INSUBORDINATION sped to the early lead, kicked clear, set the pace a bit off the rail then angled in, dueled inside leaving the hill, fought back along the rail in midstretch and weakened late. IBON three deep early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TACO TUESDAY sent between horses early, stalked outside a rival, was between foes nearing the stretch and weakened. INFORMALITY settled a bit off the rail then inside, hopped and bobbled onto the dirt crossing, continued inside and had little left for the stretch. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.84 45.50 58.26 1:11.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Allie's Love 115 4 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–6 1–7¼ Figueroa 2.30 2 Myrcella 122 2 8 6–hd 4–½ 3–2½ 2–6½ Elliott 6.00 6 Bonneville Flats 122 6 3 7–3 6–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Mn Garcia 7.70 1 Mama's Kid 115 1 2 2–1½ 2–5 2–½ 4–2¼ Espinoza 25.00 7 Midnight Summer 123 7 6 4–hd 3–hd 4–2½ 5–½ Ocampo 3.20 5 All Net 122 5 7 3–1½ 5–2½ 6–5 6–16 Pedroza 6.50 3 Innyminniemineymoe 122 3 4 8 8 8 7–43½ Maldonado 36.70 8 Chiefs Lil Pearl 122 8 5 5–2½ 7–6 7–4 8 Talamo 4.20

4 ALLIE'S LOVE 6.60 4.00 3.00 2 MYRCELLA 7.00 4.80 6 BONNEVILLE FLATS 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $21.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-1) $75.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $54.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-6-1-7-) Carryover $2,977

Winner–Allie's Love Grr.f.3 by Eddington out of Marissa's Joy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable, Bussey, Kevin, Cassucci, Vito,Waldner, Sam,Dorland,R. Mutuel Pool $339,216 Daily Double Pool $21,936 Exacta Pool $191,080 Superfecta Pool $75,675 Trifecta Pool $130,967 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,900. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $67.90. Pick Three Pool $21,905.

ALLIE'S LOVE dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch while drifting in some under urging then steady handling late. MYRCELLA saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best. BONNEVILLE FLATS three deep early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. MAMA'S KID had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. MIDNIGHT SUMMER broke in a bit, stalked between horses then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened. ALL NET close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then between horses leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE dropped back off the rail then well off the fence, came five wide into the stretch and was through early. CHIEFS LIL PEARL stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.98 45.57 57.71 1:04.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Stone Hands 123 5 4 3–hd 2–hd 1–2 1–2½ Gutierrez 1.40 2 Kidmon 123 2 3 5–2½ 5–2 3–1 2–½ Talamo 4.20 1 Grazen Sky 118 1 6 6 6 6 3–6½ Espinoza 13.00 6 Serengeti 118 6 1 2–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 4–2¼ Conner 4.80 4 Argosy Fleet 118 4 5 4–3½ 4–4 4–hd 5–nk T Baze 7.00 3 Most Amusing 118 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 5–½ 6 Mn Garcia 3.50

5 STONE HANDS 4.80 2.60 2.40 2 KIDMON 4.20 3.20 1 GRAZEN SKY 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-6) $11.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $14.25

Winner–Stone Hands Dbb.c.4 by Tapizar out of Honeycomb Gus, by Is It True. Bred by John Passerello & Bev Passerello (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $305,139 Daily Double Pool $27,019 Exacta Pool $129,948 Superfecta Pool $53,234 Trifecta Pool $86,623. Claimed–Grazen Sky by Cissell, Jeff and Hess, Maria E. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-5) paid $35.40. Pick Three Pool $23,160.

STONE HANDS had good early speed and dueled three deep between foes, took a slim lead nearing the stretch, kicked away while drifting in under left handed urging and won clear under a hold late. KIDMON chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. GRAZEN SKY settled inside then just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. SERENGETI dueled four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. ARGOSY FLEET dueled between horses, fought back between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. MOST AMUSING angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.87 46.83 1:11.33 1:23.77 1:36.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Pacific Strike 122 5 4 5–½ 6–3½ 5–hd 4–hd 1–½ Gutierrez 3.30 7 Himmah 122 7 6 6–2 4–hd 4–3½ 2–½ 2–ns Pereira 15.30 8 Spiel 122 8 1 3–1 2–hd 2–1 1–1 3–1 Conner 13.70 2 Resolu 115 2 7 7–3 7–4½ 6–1 6–4 4–¾ Espinoza 35.50 10 Chiffon 122 10 9 9–2½ 9–2½ 9–3½ 7–½ 5–1¼ T Baze 27.10 1 Bella Signora 122 1 8 8–2½ 8–2 8–½ 8–3 6–½ Blanc 13.00 9 Loving Moment 122 9 5 4–2 5–hd 3–hd 5–½ 7–1¾ Franco 1.10 6 Fashion Brand 122 6 10 10 10 10 9–1 8–1 Elliott 76.30 3 Into Glamour 122 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 9–5¾ Talamo 4.30 4 Aha 122 4 3 2–½ 3–1 7–2½ 10 10 Mn Garcia 59.80

5 PACIFIC STRIKE 8.60 4.20 2.60 7 HIMMAH (IRE) 10.40 5.60 8 SPIEL 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-2) $327.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-8-2-10) $26,080.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $129.85

Winner–Pacific Strike Dbb.f.3 by Flatter out of Smart Music, by Smart Strike. Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin, and Exline-Border Racing L. Mutuel Pool $446,011 Daily Double Pool $99,448 Exacta Pool $238,169 Superfecta Pool $130,035 Super High Five Pool $30,272 Trifecta Pool $182,200. Scratched–Del Mar Babe. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-6-2-4-5-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $234,687. $1 Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $81.90. Pick Three Pool $106,639. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-5-5) 2992 tickets with 4 correct paid $99.95. Pick Four Pool $391,979. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-4-5-5) 239 tickets with 5 correct paid $479.55. Pick Five Pool $150,185. $2 Pick Six (5-6-2-4-5-5) 228 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $68.60. $2 Pick Six (5-6-2-4-5-5) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,767.20. Pick Six Pool $136,550.

PACIFIC STRIKE chased outside a rival then between foes, went three deep nearing the quarter pole then outside a foe into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three wide late. HIMMAH (IRE) stalked three deep then outside a rival to the stretch, came out some in the drive, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely. SPIEL prompted the pace three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. RESOLU saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch, went around rivals in midstretch then angled in and finished well while in tight off heels nearing the wire. CHIFFON broke a bit slow, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch and found her best stride late. BELLA SIGNORA (IRE) saved ground off the pace, came out in the stretch and was outfinished. LOVING MOMENT angled in and stalked a bit off the rail on the first turn then inside, inched forward leaving the second turn and into the stretch, steadied sharply in tight along the fence in midstretch and could not recover. FASHION BRAND broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. INTO GLAMOUR had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. AHA pressed the pace between horses, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.