Racing! Affirmed comes in at No. 5 in Triple Crown poll

We assembled a blue-ribbon panel of experts to rank the 12 winners of the Triple Crown . We’re almost to the end. Now, let’s look at the greatest rivalry in horse racing history. Here’s No. 5.

Affirmed was the standard bearer as last Triple Crown winner for 36 years until American Pharoah duplicated the feat in 2015. His legacy, however, will forever be tied to Alydar, who was second in all three Triple Crown races. They raced 10 times, with Affirmed winning seven of them. Panelist Tim Layden had this perspective: “He's too often defined by his rivalry with Alydar. The public loved Alydar's closing kick, but Affirmed dominated the rivalry with tactical speed and stamina.” Another panelist, Jon White , offered up this analysis: “The rivalry between Affirmed and Alydar was characterized by the esteemed turf writer Joe Hirsch as the greatest in racing history. It still is the rivalry by which all others are measured.”

The panel’s views were all over the place. Two had him in eighth, two said he was sixth best, three had him in his eventual landing spot of fifth, one had him in fourth and two elevated him to third-best ever. In his career, Affirmed ran 29 times, winning 22 of those races, finishing second five times and one third. He also joined Citation, Secretariat , Seattle Slew and American Pharoah as horses that ventured to race on the West Coast.

He won seven of his nine starts as 2-year-old. He finished second in those other races, both times to Alydar. He came West and won the Hollywood Juvenile Championship Stakes before shipping back to New York where he won a stakes at Saratoga. In 1977, Affirmed and Alydar raced six times, with Affirmed taking a 4-2 edge. When Alydar beat Affirmed in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont, it was the last time he would cross the finish line ahead of Affirmed. (Alydar was awarded first in their last meeting when Affirmed was disqualified to second for interference in the 1978 Travers Stakes.)

Affirmed started his 3-year-old campaign on the West Coast winning an allowance, the San Felipe Stakes, the Santa Anita Derby and Hollywood Derby. Alydar was racing in Florida. Affirmed and Alydar waited until the Kentucky Derby to meet for the first time as 3-year-olds. Alydar was a slight favorite at Churchill Downs. Affirmed ran the race in a stalking position, taking the lead on the far turn. Alydar, who was back in the pack, made a strong late move but Affirmed was too strong and won by 1 ½ lengths. Here’s the race.

Affirmed went to the lead in the Preakness and Alydar made his move on the far turn but, again, Affirmed stayed strong in the stretch and held off a hard charging Alydar to win by a neck. Here’s the race.

“Coming down the stretch in the 1978 Belmont Stakes, it was Affirmed on the inside, with Alydar alongside. Steven Cauthen was aboard Affirmed for trainer Laz Barrera . Jorge Velasquez rode Alydar, who was trained by John Veitch . In the final furlong, the two colts were so close to each other that Cauthen could not use the whip right-handed. As Affirmed and Alydar battled it down to a nail-biting photo finish, the 18-year-old Cauthen kept his cool like a seasoned pro and decided the time had come to see how Affirmed would respond to a left-handed stick. Cauthen had never used the whip left-handed on Affirmed before that. In the final yards, Affirmed responded like the true champion he was to win by a head. Alydar became the first and still only horse to finish second in all three Triple Crown events. Alydar might well have been a Triple Crown winner if not for the bad luck of being born the same year as Affirmed.” Here’s the race.

Affirmed and Alydar only met one more time, when Affirmed was disqualified in the Travers Stakes. Here’s the race. But Affirmed did find a new rival in Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. It’s the only time that Triple Crown winners have faced each other. Their first meeting was in the Marlboro Cup, in which Seattle Slew went to the lead and won by three lengths. Here’s the race. In the Jockey Club Gold Cup, Affirmed had a saddle misfunction and he finished out of the money for the only time in his career. Exceller beat Slew by a nose in that race. Here’s the race.

Affirmed started his 4-year-old season on the West Coast but was in the midst of a five-race losing streak before Barrera replaced Cauthen with Laffit Pincay, Jr. He started with a win in the Charles H. Strub Stakes at Santa Anita and followed that up with wins in the Santa Anita Handicap, Californian Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup. Then he finished his career with two wins in New York.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle , racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin , racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens , racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden , turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla , lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman , national correspondent for the Daly Racing Form; Jeff Siegel , veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker , turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes , racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White , racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin , turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Ever hear of Pascual Rivera ? He’s one of the most important people in horse racing. On a day-to-day basis he runs the barn for Bob Baffert . He took care of American Pharoah, Arrogate and now Justify. Columnist Bill Plaschke has a visit with him. It’s definitely worth a read. Just click here.

On Saturday, jockey Tiago Pereira was catapulted 10 feet in the air when his mount Waya Ed apparently clipped heels and then broke a back leg on the fall in the stretch run of the Snow Chief Stakes. The horse was euthanized on the track and Pereira was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena where he was treated and released.

“Everything came out clean,” agent Patty Sterling told Ed Golden of Santa Anita about the jockey’s x-rays. “When he left, he was limping a bit and a little sore on his right thigh, but other than that, he’s totally fine. He didn’t even have the air knocked out of him.”

A lot of the horses aren’t in New York yet, but the NYRA Press Office is gathering up information from everywhere. Here’s what they culled from areas near and far on Sunday.

--Hofburg’s five-furlong work Sunday at Saratoga had trainer Bill Mott in good spirits. The colt completed the task in 1:01.03. The colt plans to ship south on Monday or Tuesday. “We’ve had good time to recover from the Derby, which probably makes it a bigger challenge,” Mott said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. We didn’t hit the board in the Derby and didn’t see any big advantage to running in the Preakness. We just pointed for the Belmont. We have to do what’s best for us, and that’s what we did.

“I have a lot of confidence in Hofburg. I feel very good about him. It’s no walk in the park. You got to go run around Belmont, a mile and a half. We don’t take the challenge lightly, but that’s what we’re here for.”

--Free Drop Billy blazed through a five-furlong workout at Churchill Downs. Using the arcane fifth-system, he was timed in 59 1/5 seconds. “He worked really well [Sunday],” said trainer Dale Romans . “He did it all on his own and worked fast, galloped out strong and looked healthy and happy walking back. I wanted him to run along, stretch his lungs a little bit but [there was] no time we had to have. But it looked perfect. … It was fast but under control.”

--Gronkowski was fine after his Saturday workout of 1:01.87 over five furlongs. “He looks sound and looks really good,” said trainer Chad Brown . “I was very pleased with how he exited the work. So, he’s a go for the Belmont.”

--Justify galloped 1 ½ miles under exercise rider Humberto Gomez at Churchill Downs on Sunday. “Another perfect day,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes. “Now it’s just up to get Bob [Baffert] in here, Martin [ Garcia ] in here [for his workout] and heading to New York.

“Phil said he didn’t want to see me on the lead,” said jockey Geovanni Franco told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He said to find a comfortable spot to let her run and she sure did. I was expecting a lot from her because she’s shown me in the first few races that she’s definitely a runner.”

“She’s just a hard-trying filly,” D’Amato said. “To go from 5 ½ furlongs to 1 1/16 miles in stakes company takes a lot. She’s not the biggest filly, but she’s got a huge heart and she grinds away. I think she’ll get better with age.”

“She started running into the [far] turn and I coud feel she was already eyeing horses in front of her,” said Franco, who won both stakes. “I let her run and she really made up a lot of ground on the turn and down the lane. She just kept running with the same force, same energy.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 3. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 30th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.25 46.98 1:10.99 1:23.16 1:35.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lexington Grace 122 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4 1–½ Stevens 1.70 5 Travieza 122 4 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ Bejarano 0.80 1 Whirling 122 1 3 4–½ 4–4 3–1 3–5 3–11 Van Dyke 5.20 3 Pacific Strike 122 2 4 5 3–½ 4–12 4 4 Gutierrez 8.40 6 Film Actress 124 5 5 3–hd 5 5 dnf Pena 41.90

4 LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) 5.40 2.60 2.20 5 TRAVIEZA 2.20 2.10 1 WHIRLING 2.60

$1 EXACTA (4-5) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-3) $1.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $6.65

Winner–Lexington Grace (IRE) Dbb.f.3 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Bronze Baby, by Silver Charm. Bred by Tally-Ho Stud (IRE). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Doug Hames. Mutuel Pool $201,574 Exacta Pool $93,171 Superfecta Pool $32,554 Trifecta Pool $60,857. Scratched–Bunny Yogurt.

LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) stalked between horses or a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn and through the stretch, took a short lead in late stretch under urging and gamely prevailed. TRAVIEZA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace along the inside, fought back from the rail leaving the second turn and through the stretch and went willingly to the end. WHIRLING saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also continued willingly but was outfinished. PACIFIC STRIKE came out on the first turn and stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and weakened in the drive. FILM ACTRESS pulled under a hold four wide into and on the first turn, angled in and chased just off the rail while the saddle slipped forward on the backstretch, dropped back approaching the second turn, drifted out while being pulled up leaving that turn and into the stretch and was walked off.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.55 45.99 58.46 1:11.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Gemini Journey 123 1 3 3–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Pedroza 2.50 5 Coronado Cool 123 5 1 2–hd 3–2 2–hd 2–½ Franco 3.30 6 Fruity 116 6 5 6 4–2½ 4–4 3–1½ Espinoza 17.90 2 Dragon Flower 123 2 4 1–hd 2–hd 3–2 4–2¾ Quinonez 2.50 3 Rockantharos 123 3 6 5–hd 6 5–4 5–23 Pena 8.40 4 Ballerina Headline 123 4 2 4–½ 5–½ 6 6 Bejarano 3.30

1 GEMINI JOURNEY 7.00 4.00 3.00 5 CORONADO COOL 5.00 3.60 6 FRUITY (IRE) 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-2) $24.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6) $45.80

Winner–Gemini Journey Dbb.f.4 by Phantom Wildcat out of Back Door Girl, by Charismatic. Bred by Legacy Ranch (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Brian Salerno. Mutuel Pool $231,738 Daily Double Pool $43,325 Exacta Pool $113,721 Superfecta Pool $44,864 Trifecta Pool $72,455. Claimed–Ballerina Headline by Miyadi, Steven, Simba, Florin and Vukmanovich, Leo. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.

GEMINI JOURNEY sent inside to duel for the lead, took a short advantage on the turn, fought back along the rail through the lane, drifted out under left handed urging late and gamely prevailed. CORONADO COOL went up to duel three deep on the backstretch and turn and through the stretch and held second between foes late. FRUITY (IRE) chased three deep then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished with interest outside the top pair. DRAGON FLOWER had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. ROCKANTHAROS broke out a bit and steadied, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace and lacked the needed late kick. BALLERINA HEADLINE pulled between horses stalking the pace, continued outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.74 46.62 53.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Occam's Razor 122 3 2 2–2 1–1 1–1¼ Gutierrez 0.50 6 Takeo Squared 122 6 3 5–½ 3–½ 2–2¼ Sanchez 3.70 1 Mr Bingley 122 1 1 1–1 2–3 3–3¼ Linares 25.50 2 Movedbydino 115 2 6 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ Figueroa 12.20 4 Stormy Valentino 124 4 5 4–1 5–hd 5–3¾ Ocampo 38.40 5 Hot Magistrate 119 5 7 6–4½ 6–8 6–6¼ Pedroza 5.00 7 Park Hill Diamond 122 7 4 7 7 7 Pena 51.40

3 OCCAM'S RAZOR 3.00 2.40 2.10 6 TAKEO SQUARED 2.80 2.40 1 MR BINGLEY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $5.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-2-4) $178.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $9.90

Winner–Occam's Razor B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Epistemology, by War Front. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $201,438 Daily Double Pool $23,898 Exacta Pool $103,651 Superfecta Pool $55,496 Super High Five Pool $6,250 Trifecta Pool $94,107. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $24.00. Pick Three Pool $62,155.

OCCAM'S RAZOR stalked the pace just off the rail, bid outside the leader leaving the turn, took the advantage in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a few taps of the whip and steady handling. TAKEO SQUARED chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in from the whip in the drive, came out under left handed urging in deep stretch and finished with interest. MR BINGLEY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. MOVEDBYDINO broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. STORMY VALENTINO stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. HOT MAGISTRATE broke a bit slowly, pulled when chasing the pace off the rail and steadied into the turn, angled to the inside on the turn and had little left for the stretch. PARK HILL DIAMOND chased outside then dropped back off the rail on backstretch, angled in some on the turn and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $80,000. 'Possibly Perfect Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.85 47.74 1:12.76 1:37.28 2:01.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Causeforcommotion 121 8 5–½ 6–2 6–1 4–1½ 2–2 1–1 Franco 5.30 2 Queen Blossom 125 2 2–2 2–3 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–nk Prat 4.40 1 Pantsonfire 123 1 3–hd 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ Desormeaux 2.70 3 Evo Campo 123 3 6–2 5–1 5–1 5–hd 6–3 4–½ Bejarano 6.40 6 Dreamarcher 123 6 8 8 8 7–1 5–hd 5–4¼ Van Dyke 27.70 4 Plein Air 123 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1½ 4–1½ 6–1 Smith 2.60 5 Barleysugar 123 5 7–1 7–hd 7–½ 8 7–½ 7–1 Stevens 8.20 7 Night Time Inc 123 7 4–2 4–½ 4–1 6–½ 8 8 Nakatani 44.70

8 CAUSEFORCOMMOTION 12.60 6.00 3.00 2 QUEEN BLOSSOM (IRE) 6.40 3.60 1 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $22.80 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $30.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-3) $29.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-1-3-6) $1,872.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1) $41.00

Winner–Causeforcommotion B.f.4 by Americain out of Causey, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Dunham, E., Kruljac, J., Reed, Jim A., Sondereker, J., Yip, S. and Yip, D.. Mutuel Pool $326,107 Daily Double Pool $30,347 Exacta Pool $177,159 Superfecta Pool $83,165 Super High Five Pool $4,907 Trifecta Pool $127,451. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-8) paid $59.30. Pick Three Pool $28,978.

CAUSEFORCOMMOTION four wide on the hill, angled in and chased outside a rival, moved up three deep under urging into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, took a short advantage under a tap of the whip in deep stretch and inched away at the wire. QUEEN BLOSSOM (IRE) pulled early, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead leaving the second turn, fought back inside the winner in the stretch and just held second. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. EVO CAMPO (IRE) stalked the pace inside, also came out into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and was outfinished. DREAMARCHER settled outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. PLEIN AIR (IRE) took the early lead and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the second turn and weakened in the drive. BARLEYSUGAR (IRE) pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. NIGHT TIME INC (ARG) three deep on the hill, chased outside a rival, was between foes leaving the second turn and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.53 45.87 52.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mr Paytience 122 5 4 1–hd 1–4 1–7¾ Frey 6.10 4 Nice Haircut 122 4 1 6–1½ 5–1½ 2–1¾ Prat 10.30 1 Mobou 122 1 6 4–4 4–3 3–½ Stevens 1.00 7 Peedie 122 7 3 2–hd 3–2½ 4–ns Gutierrez 4.00 6 Calder Vale 122 6 2 3–2 2–hd 5–¾ Fuentes 11.80 8 No New Friends 122 8 7 5–hd 6–4½ 6–6½ Bejarano 6.20 3 Golden Image 122 3 8 8 8 7–nk Pena 36.10 2 My Lil Champ 124 2 5 7–4 7–½ 8 Ocampo 60.00

5 MR PAYTIENCE 14.20 7.00 3.80 4 NICE HAIRCUT 8.80 4.00 1 MOBOU 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $74.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-7) $39.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-1-7-6) $2,933.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $65.30

Winner–Mr Paytience B.c.2 by Paynter out of Kantstopdancin, by Yes It's True. Bred by Ballena Vista Farm (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $227,777 Daily Double Pool $29,715 Exacta Pool $116,458 Superfecta Pool $57,193 Super High Five Pool $3,844 Trifecta Pool $89,029. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $88.50. Pick Three Pool $70,147. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-8-5) 631 tickets with 4 correct paid $229.50. Pick Four Pool $189,884. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-3-8-5) 560 tickets with 5 correct paid $935.55. Pick Five Pool $608,583.

MR PAYTIENCE dueled between foes then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and was under a long hold late. NICE HAIRCUT chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and went up four wide in deep stretch to gain the place. MOBOU unseated the rider and was briefly loose into the winner's circle during the post parade, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside and got up late for the show. PEEDIE pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch, dueled three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. CALDER VALE dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. NO NEW FRIENDS off a bit slowly, chased outside then off the rail, continued alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN IMAGE broke slowly, settled inside, came out in midstretch and did not rally. MY LIL CHAMP saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.21 48.59 1:13.24 1:39.30 1:46.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Sweet Treat 118 9 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ Figueroa 2.60 7 California Breeze 125 7 6 3–hd 3–1½ 2–2 2–7 2–9¼ Talamo 0.80 10 Cee Sam's Girl 120 10 4 5–1½ 5–2½ 3–1 3–1 3–2½ Frey 19.00 1 Solar Corona 125 1 8 2–1 2–1 4–5 4–5 4–2½ Ceballos 22.50 8 Curlina Curlina 118 8 10 9–2 9–1½ 8–3 5–hd 5–¾ Payeras 22.00 4 Mariana's Girl 113 4 5 6–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 7–2½ 6–2¾ Espinoza 33.80 2 Izzys Express 125 2 2 7–½ 7–1½ 5–½ 6–½ 7–2¼ Bejarano 6.80 6 A Little Romance 120 6 9 8–3 8–3 7–hd 8–3 8–1½ Pedroza 29.50 5 Angel On Point 125 5 7 10 10 9–3½ 9 9 Fuentes 50.50 3 Cali Rocks 125 3 3 4–1 4–½ 10 dnf Harvey 116.30

9 SWEET TREAT 7.20 3.00 2.80 7 CALIFORNIA BREEZE 2.40 2.20 10 CEE SAM'S GIRL 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $53.40 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-10-1) $25.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-10-1-8) $847.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-10) $25.65

Winner–Sweet Treat B.m.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Sweet and Savory, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $345,809 Daily Double Pool $24,101 Exacta Pool $220,471 Superfecta Pool $136,286 Super High Five Pool $6,667 Trifecta Pool $171,541. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-5-9) paid $163.90. Pick Three Pool $61,510.

SWEET TREAT four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the second turn, responded when the runner-up loomed a sixteenth out and edged clear again under urging. CALIFORNIA BREEZE five wide into the first turn, went three deep leaving that turn then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn, bid outside the winner a sixteenth out but could not match that one late. CEE SAM'S GIRL sent along wide early, angled in three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SOLAR CORONA pulled along the inside, dueled inside the winner, fell back on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. CURLINA CURLINA broke slowly, angled in and saved ground throughout and improved position in the stretch. MARIANA'S GIRL chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. IZZYS EXPRESS saved ground chasing the pace, came between horses into the stretch and weakened. A LITTLE ROMANCE broke a bit slowly, chased three deep or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ANGEL ON POINT unhurried outside a rival early then a bit off the rail to the stretch, failed to menace. CALI ROCKS pulled between rivals to press the early pace, stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between horses into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch but eventually crossed the wire and was walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.83 47.83 1:12.67 1:37.76 2:02.89 2:27.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Unapologetic 125 2 2–½ 4–1½ 6–1½ 4–hd 1–hd 1–2¼ Van Dyke 4.90 5 Tartini 123 5 4–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–1¾ Bejarano 8.10 9 Deal With It Dude 123 9 6–1 6–1½ 7–2 7–1 4–hd 3–½ Prat 8.10 1 The Big Train 125 1 8–½ 8–3 8–5 8–3 6–3 4–½ Espinoza 5.10 4 Acker 123 4 7–hd 7–2½ 4–½ 5–1 5–1 5–3½ Nakatani 2.10 7 Alsatian 125 7 1–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–1 3–1 6–2½ Franco 5.90 3 Aventador 125 3 9 9 9 9 9 7–hd Frey 26.30 6 Arch Prince 123 6 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 6–½ 7–½ 8–18½ Quinonez 33.90 8 Van Cortlandt 116 8 3–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 3–hd 8–hd 9 Espinoza 8.50

2 UNAPOLOGETIC 11.80 6.20 4.60 5 TARTINI 8.20 5.60 9 DEAL WITH IT DUDE 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $47.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-9-1) $209.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-9-1-4) $2,948.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-9) $203.40

Winner–Unapologetic B.g.5 by Temple City out of Seekingvindication, by Vindication. Bred by Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Bloom , Michael and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $366,086 Daily Double Pool $35,216 Exacta Pool $188,867 Superfecta Pool $85,144 Super High Five Pool $3,865 Trifecta Pool $133,411. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-9-2) paid $184.60. Pick Three Pool $43,909.

UNAPOLOGETIC stalked inside then between horses into and on the backstretch and into the final turn, came out three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the lead under urging in midstretch and pulled clear in the final sixteenth. TARTINI four wide on the hill, drifted out into the first stretch, angled in and stalked three deep then off the rail, bid outside the leader into the stretch, gained the advantage, fought back off the rail in midstretch to deep stretch and bested the others. DEAL WITH IT DUDE angled in and chased outside a rival, came between horses into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. THE BIG TRAIN saved ground chasing the pace, swung three wide into the stretch, angled in and split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for third. ACKER stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the first stretch, went three deep on the middle turn and backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ALSATIAN three deep on the hill, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the final turn, fought back inside in upper stretch and weakened. AVENTADOR (FR) pulled a bit off the rail then settled off the pace, angled in on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARCH PRINCE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out for room and went around a rival in midstretch and lacked a rally. VAN CORTLANDT pulled five wide on the hill, angled in and had the saddle slip forward into the first stretch, dueled outside a rival, dropped back leaving the final turn and into the stretch and gave way. Rail on hill at zero.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.46 46.75 1:11.30 1:37.99 1:44.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Loving Lynda 120 6 5 3–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 3–½ 1–½ Franco 6.50 1 Spiced Perfection 126 1 4 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–1¼ Talamo 1.00 7 One Fast Broad 126 7 7 7 7 6–2 5–2 3–½ Van Dyke 9.70 3 Pulpit Rider 126 3 2 4–1 3–2 2–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ Nakatani 2.80 4 Coco Kisses 120 4 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 5–3¼ Prat 13.80 5 Mo See Cal 120 5 6 5–2 5–4 5–2½ 6–7 6–12 Gutierrez 15.30 2 Inland Empire 120 2 3 6–2 6–2½ 7 7 7 Smith 11.30

6 LOVING LYNDA 15.00 4.60 2.80 1 SPICED PERFECTION 2.60 2.20 7 ONE FAST BROAD 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $99.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $18.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-3) $19.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-3-4) $977.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $48.10

Winner–Loving Lynda B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Wild Baby Girl, by Misbah. Bred by Jim Robbins (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Robbins, Darren and Robbins, Jim. Mutuel Pool $353,068 Daily Double Pool $39,818 Exacta Pool $181,856 Superfecta Pool $82,932 Super High Five Pool $10,242 Trifecta Pool $128,466. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-2-6) paid $208.90. Pick Three Pool $56,234.

LOVING LYNDA four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in late stretch and prevailed. SPICED PERFECTION pressed then stalked the pace inside, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch to gain the lead, inched away past midstretch and was edged late. ONE FAST BROAD angled in and settled off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and gained the show. PULPIT RIDER pressed the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued just off the rail on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and was edged for third. COCO KISSES had speed off the rail then dueled outside foes, angled in and inched away, set the pace along the fence, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. MO SEE CAL three deep on the first turn, angled in and stalked just off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INLAND EMPIRE came off the rail early and settled off the pace, angled out into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.89 44.61 1:08.08 1:14.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Helen's Tiger 120 12 4 6–hd 6–2 1–1½ 1–2¾ Prat 2.70 8 Oh Pretty Woman 120 8 11 11–20 11–25 9–2 2–1 Van Dyke 21.20 3 Whoa Nessie 120 3 5 4–2 2–hd 3–hd 3–¾ Gutierrez 4.90 5 Council Women 125 5 10 5–hd 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ Pedroza 5.60 11 Cat's Desire 120 11 9 8–1½ 10–1½ 8–1½ 5–nk Ceballos 124.80 10 Charmingslew 120 10 3 3–hd 5–hd 6–hd 6–½ Elliott 15.70 9 Miss Ricochet 125 9 1 2–hd 3–1 5–1½ 7–nk Talamo 2.60 1 Great Ma Neri 120 1 2 1–2 1–2 2–1 8–1¼ Quinonez 20.50 6 Here'slookinatya 120 6 6 10–1½ 7–1½ 7–hd 9–1 Franco 8.40 4 Dislitleaglecanfly 120 4 8 7–2½ 8–1 10–½ 10–1 Maldonado 35.50 7 Warm Up the Bench 122 7 7 9–1½ 9–hd 11–30 11–28 Nakatani 44.50 2 Kalsa 120 2 12 12 12 12 12 Fuentes 114.50

12 HELEN'S TIGER 7.40 4.40 3.40 8 OH PRETTY WOMAN 14.40 7.60 3 WHOA NESSIE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-12) $64.80 $1 EXACTA (12-8) $63.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-8-3-5) $143.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-8-3-5-11) Carryover $16,473 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-8-3) $168.40

Winner–Helen's Tiger Grr.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Ann's Intuition, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Nice Guys Stables. Mutuel Pool $463,502 Daily Double Pool $159,941 Exacta Pool $255,816 Superfecta Pool $141,223 Super High Five Pool $21,584 Trifecta Pool $183,202. Scratched–And Counting. $1 Pick Three (2-6-12) paid $263.90. Pick Three Pool $165,798. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-2-6-12) 1483 tickets with 4 correct paid $483.40. Pick Four Pool $939,634. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-9-2-6-12) 114 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,048.90. Pick Five Pool $455,418. $2 Pick Six (8-5-9-2-6-12) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $46,182.20. Pick Six Pool $172,892. $2 Pick Six (8-5-9-2-6-12) 47 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $421.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-5-9-2-6-12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $76,441.

HELEN'S TIGER chased three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch then angled in and split foes in upper stretch, bid toward the inside to gain the lead and won clear under urging. OH PRETTY WOMAN broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch and closed willingly for the place. WHOA NESSIE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch, angled inward in the drive and edged foes for the show. COUNCIL WOMEN pulled and stalked just off the rail then inside, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was edged for a minor award between horses. CAT'S DESIRE chased outside then three deep to the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. CHARMINGSLEW stalked three deep, was fanned four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS RICOCHET close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival, was fanned five wide into the stretch and did not rally. GREAT MA NERI sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then inside, drifted out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HERE'SLOOKINATYA chased a bit off the rail then inside, saved ground into the stretch and lacked a rally. DISLITLEAGLECANFLY pulled between horses and steadied at the right hand curve, chased between foes then outside a rival and a bit off the rail leaving the hill and weakened. WARM UP THE BENCH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a further response. KALSA broke very slowly and swerved in to be well behind the field, dropped farther back and was always outrun. Rail on hill at zero.