Racing! Big day at Santa Anita and more

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 22. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.67 44.21 1:07.06 1:13.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Flip the Coin Jan 118 4 1 2–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 4.80 6 Lauren's Ladd 125 5 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–1¾ Conner 1.50 2 Glorious Crown 123 2 5 5 5 4–hd 3–¾ Pedroza 6.60 1 Upo 118 1 3 4–hd 4–hd 5 4–¾ Prat 2.20 3 Southern Warlord 111 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 5 Espinoza 4.60

5 FLIP THE COIN JAN 11.60 5.20 3.00 6 LAUREN'S LADD 3.00 2.20 2 GLORIOUS CROWN 3.40

$1 EXACTA (5-6) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1) $8.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $32.85

Winner–Flip the Coin Jan Ch.c.3 by Trappe Shot out of Aheadnotatail, by Unbridled. Bred by Meg Buckley & Mike Buckley (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC., Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $128,274 Exacta Pool $63,711 Superfecta Pool $16,888 Trifecta Pool $31,798. Scratched–Honeymoonz Over, Wild Lando.

FLIP THE COIN JAN dueled outside a rival, was fanned out some into the stretch while gaining the lead, inched away nearing midstretch and held gamely under a couple taps of the whip and good handling. LAUREN'S LADD had speed outside foes then stalked three wide to the stretch, angled in past the eighth pole and continued willingly to be second best. GLORIOUS CROWN stalked outside a rival then between foes down the hill and into the stretch, steadied in tight between horses in upper stretch, continued between rivals and gained the show. UPO saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for third. SOUTHERN WARLORD had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out on the dirt crossing, drifted inward in upper stretch, then drifted out late and weakened, did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 45.53 57.74 1:10.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Allaboutaction 123 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 Pereira 2.70 3 Boy Howdy 123 3 4 2–hd 2–1½ 2–4 2–4¾ Elliott 2.20 1 Cats Blame 123 1 2 5 5 4–½ 3–3½ Prat 3.40 5 Baby Bear's Soup 123 5 3 4–3 4–5 3–2 4–8¾ Pedroza 11.40 4 Red Carpet Cat 125 4 5 3–1½ 3–hd 5 5 Gutierrez 2.30

2 ALLABOUTACTION 7.40 3.80 2.60 3 BOY HOWDY 3.20 2.40 1 CATS BLAME 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $59.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $14.15

Winner–Allaboutaction Dbb.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Coolwind, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Carhue Investments & Paget Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Mutuel Pool $151,238 Daily Double Pool $33,699 Exacta Pool $76,393 Trifecta Pool $51,131. Claimed–Allaboutaction by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Cats Blame by Hollendorfer, LLC, Tahajian, Brett and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Red Carpet Cat by James Clarke. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

ALLABOUTACTION sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, set a pressured pace between foes then inched away a half mile out, angled in on the turn, inched away again in the stretch and proved best under some urging with the whip turned down and steady handling. BOY HOWDY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the turn, bid alongside the winner a quarter mile out, could not quite match that one in the stretch but clearly bested the others. CATS BLAME saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the show. BABY BEAR'S SOUP stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. RED CARPET CAT a step slow to begin, settled outside a rival then angled in, pressed then stalked the pace along the inside and had little left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.58 44.03 1:07.71 1:13.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rate for Me 125 4 5 5–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 1–nk Maldonado 13.50 6 Awesome Heights 125 5 2 4–2½ 3–hd 3–hd 2–nk Prat 3.30 1 Run Like Rhett 125 1 7 7 7 6–2 3–¾ Pena 19.00 3 Twirling Tiger 125 2 6 6–2 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ Pedroza 4.10 8 Croissant 120 7 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 5–1¾ Gutierrez 5.30 4 General Mach Four 125 3 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 6–8¼ Frey 1.30 7 Chrisiscookin 125 6 3 3–1 4–1½ 7 7 Conner 18.10

5 RATE FOR ME 29.00 9.60 6.60 6 AWESOME HEIGHTS 4.60 3.00 1 RUN LIKE RHETT 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $111.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $65.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3) $149.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $250.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-3-8) Carryover $2,995

Winner–Rate for Me B.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of More for Me, by More Than Ready. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Richard S. Kaster (KY). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $243,303 Daily Double Pool $19,638 Exacta Pool $148,257 Superfecta Pool $64,818 Trifecta Pool $96,268 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,924. Claimed–Rate for Me by Saratoga West, Craig, Russell and Russell, Ellie. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Awesome Heights by Paul Girdner. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Fosselman, Chris and Treece, Charles S. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Royal Opera House (IRE). $1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $558.50. Pick Three Pool $37,542.

RATE FOR ME stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up late. AWESOME HEIGHTS angled in on the hill and stalked inside, split rivals in midstretch, bid between horses nearing the sixteenth pole, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and was edged late. RUN LIKE RHETT broke a bit slowly, was angled right early and cut the corner at the right hand curve then angled in outside a rival, came out in midstretch and finished well three deep on the line. TWIRLING TIGER a step slow into stride, chased inside, came out past midstretch and rallied between foes late. CROISSANT angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away briefly while drifting out some in midstretch and weakened late. GENERAL MACH FOUR reared and unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, was reloaded, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and again past midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. CHRISISCOOKIN stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.99 46.43 59.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Carotari 122 8 1 1–hd 1–3 1–5 1–1¼ Fuentes 8.80 5 Parsimony 122 5 2 4–2½ 3–1½ 2–4½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 0.80 6 Jefe 122 6 5 8 8 4–hd 3–5½ Desormeaux 13.80 3 King of Speed 122 3 6 7–1 7–½ 7–hd 4–½ Stevens 17.00 7 Saltarin 122 7 3 5–1 6–2 5–hd 5–ns Quinonez 87.00 2 Pirate's Punch 122 2 8 6–½ 5–1½ 3–1½ 6–4¼ T Baze 5.70 1 Maxum 122 1 7 3–½ 4–½ 6–1 7–11 Pedroza 37.40 4 Hartel 122 4 4 2–4 2–3 8 8 Smith 3.50

8 CAROTARI 19.60 7.00 4.00 5 PARSIMONY 2.80 2.20 6 JEFE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $225.40 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $22.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-3) $71.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-6) $86.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-6-3-7) Carryover $11,214

Winner–Carotari B.c.2 by Artie Schiller out of Soother, by Rahy. Bred by Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William Branch. Mutuel Pool $262,299 Daily Double Pool $32,847 Exacta Pool $154,500 Superfecta Pool $59,021 Trifecta Pool $93,822 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,768. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-5-8) paid $697.30. Pick Three Pool $23,772.

CAROTARI had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, kicked clear and angled in on the turn, continued clear under left handed urging in the stretch and held under steady handling late. PARSIMONY stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and alongside a foe into the stretch and bested the others. JEFE unseated the rider when fractious in the post parade, chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and went up the fence for the show. KING OF SPEED chased three deep to the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch, found the rail a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. SALTARIN chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PIRATE'S PUNCH between horses early, chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response. MAXUM sent inside to chase the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. HARTEL had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 24.35 48.48 1:13.38 1:26.34 1:40.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jay Makes Us Laugh 123 3 1 1–3 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¼ Pedroza 4.50 7 Popular Kid 125 7 3 6–1 6–1 5–2 4–1 2–1¼ Pena 1.90 4 Plain Wrap 125 4 5 4–1 3–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ Delgadillo 6.90 1 New Karma 118 1 2 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 4–3½ Figueroa 8.60 2 Bountiful Desert 116 2 4 2–hd 2–hd 4–2 5–4 5–3¼ Espinoza 3.90 5 Rolls Royce Deal 123 5 6 7 7 6–hd 6–3 6–6½ Ochoa 25.80 6 Lolly Express 118 6 7 5–½ 5–1½ 7 7 7 Bejarano 4.10

3 JAY MAKES US LAUGH 11.00 5.20 3.40 7 POPULAR KID 3.40 2.60 4 PLAIN WRAP 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $109.40 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-1) $29.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-4-1-2) $802.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4) $34.85

Winner–Jay Makes Us Laugh B.g.4 by Southern Image out of So Nice, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Pender Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $245,573 Daily Double Pool $26,717 Exacta Pool $147,629 Superfecta Pool $65,518 Super High Five Pool $36,545 Trifecta Pool $94,838. Claimed–Popular Kid by ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, Nakhleh, Michael and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-3) paid $1,103.90. Pick Three Pool $49,833. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-8-3) 34 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,245.80. Pick Four Pool $142,065. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-8-3) 18 tickets with 5 correct paid $15,913.10. Pick Five Pool $333,085.

JAY MAKES US LAUGH sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear again on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. POPULAR KID chased three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner late. PLAIN WRAP stalked three deep then four wide into and on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three wide leaving that turn and outside a rival into the stretch and held third. NEW KARMA pulled along the inside then came off the rail leaving the first turn, stalked between horses, angled to the inside again on the second turn, had the rider lose the whip into the stretch, continued inside and was edged for the show. BOUNTIFUL DESERT stalked between horses then three deep between rivals on the backstretch, continued just off the rail then between foes leaving the second turn and weakened. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL angled in and chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch, angled back to the inside a sixteenth out and also weakened. LOLLY EXPRESS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, was between horses on the first turn then angled in and chased inside, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.29 1:11.02 1:23.07 1:35.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Jazaalah 125 7 2 2–2½ 2–2 2–1½ 1–2 1–2½ Desormeaux 1.30 3 Camino Song 120 3 3 6–2 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 2–¾ Bejarano 9.00 2 Radish 125 2 1 3–hd 3–2 3–hd 2–½ 3–1¾ Gutierrez 13.70 4 Roses and Candy 120 4 4 1–2½ 1–4 1–1 3–1½ 4–hd Elliott 14.60 8 Chiffon 120 8 7 5–½ 6–2 6–2 6–3½ 5–2¼ T Baze 12.90 5 Spiel 120 5 6 4–1½ 4–hd 4–2 5–1½ 6–3¾ Prat 4.00 1 Tequila Sunrise 120 1 5 7–3 7–2½ 7–1 7–3 7–3¼ Franco 3.20 6 La Bollina 113 6 8 8 8 8 8 8 Espinoza 40.20

7 JAZAALAH 4.60 3.00 2.40 3 CAMINO SONG (IRE) 6.80 3.80 2 RADISH 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $30.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4) $47.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-4-8) $1,284.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $49.95

Winner–Jazaalah Ch.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Teeba, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $263,483 Daily Double Pool $32,830 Exacta Pool $151,889 Superfecta Pool $64,327 Super High Five Pool $3,367 Trifecta Pool $99,152. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-3-7) paid $166.10. Pick Three Pool $38,645.

JAZAALAH angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. CAMINO SONG (IRE) pulled between horses and steadied early angled in and chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place late. RADISH stalked the pace inside then outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lost second late. ROSES AND CANDY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CHIFFON three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, found the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPIEL chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TEQUILA SUNRISE settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in again for the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. LA BOLLINA reluctant to load, broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn then angled back to the rail into the stretch and also lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santa Lucia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.42 47.32 1:12.37 1:38.37 1:45.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Yuvetsi 121 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–2½ 1–2½ 1–2½ T Baze 6.70 3 Bernina Star 121 3 4 7 7 5–2½ 3–3 2–½ Desormeaux 4.60 1 Vale Dori 121 1 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 3–10¼ Smith 0.80 4 Life's Blessings 123 4 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–2 4–4 4–6¼ Talamo 6.50 5 Dreamarcher 125 5 7 6–2½ 5–1 6–5 5–3 5–2¼ Conner 11.50 7 Dalsaros 121 7 6 4–4 4–5 4–1½ 6–20 6 Bejarano 27.30 2 Mistressofthenight 121 2 5 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 dnf Prat 9.00

6 YUVETSI 15.40 6.80 3.60 3 BERNINA STAR 4.60 3.00 1 VALE DORI (ARG) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4) $37.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-4-5) $1,320.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $50.55

Winner–Yuvetsi Dbb.f.4 by Bodemeister out of Mother Ruth, by Speightstown. Bred by Frankfort Park Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,350 Daily Double Pool $29,689 Exacta Pool $125,065 Superfecta Pool $58,337 Super High Five Pool $6,921 Trifecta Pool $90,355. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-7-6) paid $125.70. Pick Three Pool $29,693.

YUVETSI prompted the pace outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under some urging, drifted in a bit late and proved best. BERNINA STAR between horses early, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and went past the pacesetter late for the place. VALE DORI (ARG) sent inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail then a bit off the fence, fought back inside on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and lost second late, then returned with the rider's whip broken. LIFE'S BLESSINGS tugged her way along inside and was in a bit tight on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DREAMARCHER bobbled at the start, chased three deep into the first turn then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the second turn, found the inside into the stretch and also weakened. DALSAROS stalked three deep, fell back off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch then walked across the wire.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.23 43.50 1:06.71 1:12.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fizzy Friday 125 5 6 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 1–½ Franco 3.70 4 G Q Covergirl 123 3 4 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–½ Maldonado 2.60 2 Painting Corners 123 2 1 2–½ 4–3 2–1 3–1¼ T Baze 5.50 5 Zaffinah 123 4 5 6–2½ 7–2½ 5–hd 4–1½ Desormeaux 6.00 8 Nine Point Nine 116 7 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 5–½ Espinoza 9.10 7 Miss Sugars 123 6 7 7–hd 6–hd 7–2 6–2¼ Bejarano 4.50 1 Time for Ebby 125 1 8 8 8 8 7–1½ Pereira 32.30 9 Princess Princess 123 8 3 4–3 2–hd 6–1½ 8 Conner 9.60

6 FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) 9.40 4.40 3.00 4 G Q COVERGIRL 3.80 3.00 2 PAINTING CORNERS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $70.40 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $17.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-5) $22.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-2-5-8) $345.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $29.95

Winner–Fizzy Friday (GB) B.f.4 by Royal Applause (GB) out of Reyamour (GB), by Azamour (IRE). Bred by Glebe Farm Stud (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $363,937 Daily Double Pool $80,705 Exacta Pool $228,021 Superfecta Pool $98,979 Super High Five Pool $18,784 Trifecta Pool $151,654. Scratched–A Little Bit Me. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-8-3-7-6-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $77,050. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $103.30. Pick Three Pool $114,220. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-6-6) 1046 tickets with 4 correct paid $315.00. Pick Four Pool $431,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-3-7-6-6) 49 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,430.55. Pick Five Pool $220,254. $2 Pick Six (5-8-3-7-6-6) 27 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $898.40. Pick Six Pool $211,896. Pick Six Carryover $160,473.

FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging and collared the pacesetter nearing the wire. G Q COVERGIRL had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, inched away off the inside in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PAINTING CORNERS had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and continued willingly. ZAFFINAH (IRE) angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled back to the inside and was outfinished. NINE POINT NINE stalked off the rail then between horses down the hill and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and did not rally. MISS SUGARS (GB) broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TIME FOR EBBY broke in the air and slowly, settled inside then came off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and was not a threat. PRINCESS PRINCESS close up stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep down the hill and into the stretch, drifted in some late and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.