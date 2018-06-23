Racing! Big day at Santa Anita and more

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready to celebrate Justify at Santa Anita.
The big news for Saturday is not a horse that is racing, but one that is not. By now, everyone knows Justify will be making a modeling engagement at Santa Anita. Should be somewhere between 1:45 and 2 p.m. He will start in the paddock, then to the track and finish up in the winner’s circle.
The track is distributing 4,000 posters of Justify to paying customers, and jockey Mike Smith will be in the West Paddock Gardens to sign them between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Now, the reason you should go is there really is no scenario where you will ever see him race again at Santa Anita. And, it’s pretty iffy that you’ll ever see him run in Southern California. You might be able to see him work or gallop in the morning, but he’ll be one of many horses and not treated like equine royalty like he will be on Saturday.
Justify’s next race hasn’t been announced, but it’s likely to be back East. The logical spot would be the Haskell at Monmouth on July 29, followed by the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 25. It would lead him to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Justify likes Churchill, having won the Derby there and spent a lot of time training there.
The only other possibility would be the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 18. The problem with that is he would be racing older horses, including his stablemate West Coast. Trainer Bob Baffert is very likely to try to keep Justify, West Coast and, eventually, McKinzie away from each other, at least until the Classic.
McKinzie, if he’s ready, could return in the Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 28, or if he needs more time, there is always the Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 22. McKinzie could return as a 4-year-old, if the ownership sees fit to do it.
There is little to no chance that Justify will run at 4, excluding maybe the Pegasus in January, and even that’s no certainty.
So, all of this means if you want to see a Triple Crown winner in the horseflesh, Saturday is your day at Santa Anita.
Our handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the first race at Santa Anita. The floor is yours Rob.
“Closing weekend from the Great Race Place kicks off with an optional $75,000 claimer at 6½ furlongs on the turf. Rather than focus today on a handicapping angle, let’s show you how we methodically break this race down. We’ll start with the rail horse, #1 TRAVIEZA. Her flat mile effort last time out was ‘even,’ but with the 9-5 morning line and close second, it’ll attract money. We’re trying to beat. Her own splits last time out were as follows: :23.1 / :23.3 / :24 / :25.1. While the shorter distance will aid in the stamina department, we would rather have seen a quicker final ½ than :49.1, especially considering those :23 and change splits weren’t exactly flying. We’re looking to beat. Then, #2 CUTE KNOWS CUTE runs for ‘super feed’ trainer Peter Miller, stringing three races together, which is a good thing, but, after taking a shot in a minor stakes race last time out, they now hang a $75,000 price on her, and though a nice claim check to collect, it’s not exactly a sign of confidence, especially with Del Mar just a month and 100 miles away. Now, #5 MISS PRETTY is a sharp one-time cheaper No. Cal runner, the type of horse we love to back in $10,000 to $20,000 down here, usually facing regressing higher classed sorts with a touch of value attached. But, this is a good group, and it’s likely Ari Herbertson is allowing her to lose confidence today, NOT the way you’d like to see your horse enter in to the summer months. #6 KATHERINE was headstrong off the time away, and though she lasted, it was more the type of effort off the time away, which stressed ‘well meant,’ meaning, likely tough to improve off that effort with everything falling so well into place, a group that was lesser than this one. That leaves us with our two choices, top pick in FLAMMETTA (#4). Anytime you notice a horse pop up with a huge effort in their first try over this unique course, it’s worth noting, now back right on schedule with a pair of works, of which, we love that recent slow :51 drill, telling us they didn’t need anything more from her while waiting this next start, with Flavien Prat back for ‘super feed’ trainer Richard Baltas, likely sitting behind the early speed, and just off the flank of ROCKIN READY (#3), a horse who’s been our top pick in all four starts to date for ‘super feed’ trainer Phil D’Amato (email us for more info if wanting to understand the ‘super feed’ contents, though explained in our daily report), including that debut loss by a nose at 6-1 when hitting the wire with Toinette, who’s turned out to be a nice one, including a $76,000 allowance race at Keeneland. Look for Geovanni Franco to get a really nice trip off the front runners, likely taking over at the top of the lane before having to deal with our top choice, with both runners coming home in around :28 to :28.3, which gives them both the edge here today.
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5
“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:
“4 Flammetta - Morning Line 4-1 / WCHR Line 5-2
“TOP PICK: FLAMMETTA (#4 4-1 Prat)
“SECOND CHOICE: ROCKIN READY (#3 2-1 Franco)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
What the CHRB meant
On Thursday, when chairman Chuck Winner said race dates would be discussed at the next meeting on July 12, I, and others, thought he might be opening the door to negotiating with Golden Gate to give them more dates. On Friday, in Mike Marten’s summary of the meeting, he cleared up what Winner meant but didn’t say.
“… will add Northern California race dates to the agenda in order to develop contingency plans in the event PRA [Golden Gate] chooses not to comply with the conditions of the license approval.”
Clarity is always a good thing.
Who goofed? I’ve got to know
I’ll take the blame for not catching that there was a typo on the start of the Los Alamitos thoroughbred meet. It’s June 28, but I’m guessing you folks figured that out on your own.
Santa Anita review
Vale Dori had the credentials, but it was Yuvetsi who proved much the best in winning the $75,000 Santa Lucia Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares. Yuvetsi stretched out from previous efforts but ran a perfect stalking trip and accelerated down the stretch to win by 2½ lengths.
“We’ve been wanting to stretch this filly out,” winning trainer John Sadler told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She’s been in some trouble going short and we thought this would be a time to try two turns. She’s got a nice pedigree (out of the Speightstown mare Mother Ruth) and winning a stake is good for her. I want to thank David Ingordo for picking her out as a yearling.”
Tyler Baze rode for the horse for popular owners Kosta and Peter Hronis. She paid $15.40, $6.80 and $3.60. Bernina Star was second and Val Dori was third.
Santa Anita preview
It looks as if Santa Anita doesn’t want one blade of grass left on the turf course by the end of the meeting this weekend, as it has six races on the grass on Saturday and six more on Sunday. But, hey, now is the time you would do that, since there is plenty of time to rehab it.
Saturday’s 12-race card starts at noon. There are four allowance races in addition to a major stakes, the Grade 2 $250,000 San Carlos Stakes for horses 3 and up going seven furlongs. The well-traveled American Anthem is the 9-5 favorite. He’s won four of nine races having run at Santa Anita, Del Mar, Churchill Downs, Saratoga, Belmont and Oaklawn Park. He’s been running mostly graded stakes and won his last race, an allowance at Churchill. He’s trained by Baffert and ridden by Smith.
The second favorite is Touching Rainbows at 5-2. He’s won six of 12 but Saturday will be his first stakes race. D’Amato is the trainer and Prat the rider.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:09 Belmont: $100,000 Wild Applause Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (6-5)
1:04 Parx: $100,000 Turning for Home Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Aztec Sense (3-5)
1:57 Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Singspiel Stakes, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Favorite: Danish Dynaformer (2-1)
2:10 Thistledown: Grade 3 $500,000 Ohio Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Flameaway (5-2)
3:11 Arlington: Grade 3 $100,000 Chicago Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Union Strike (3-1)
3:28 Ruidoso Downs: $175,000 Mountain Top Futurity, NM-breds 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Hustle Up (5-2)
5:11 Canterbury: $100,000 Lady Canterbury Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: I’m Betty G (3-1)
5:28 Santa Anita: Grade 2 $250,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: American Anthem (9-5)
5:44 Canterbury: $100,000 Mystic Lake Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Swagger Jagger (3-1)
6:18 Canterbury: $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby, 3 year olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Captivating Moon (7-2)
7:06 Evangeline Downs: $100,000 Evangeline Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Dazzling Gem (9-5)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 9 Any Questions (7-2)
Sharp colt from the Dean Pederson stable is shooting for his third straight win after rattling of consecutive wins on turf. He returns south and must overcome the outside post, but leave it to leading rider Prat to negotiate a good trip. Win bet on ‘Questions and exacta boxes with Tough It Out (3-1) and Ky. Colonel (10-1).
Friday’s result: Bountiful Desert sat a good trip but had nothing to offer at top of the stretch before finishing far back in fifth race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 7 Terrific First Down (7-2)
This well-bred filly out of productive dam Terrific Energy never had a chance to extend her stride in rugged seventh-place debut when lugging in badly to the 1/8-pole from the rail post. She was under restraint thereafter and galloped out with much energy. She now moves to post seven and her trainer, Christopher O’Dell, is winning at a 27.8 percent clip.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 22.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.67 44.21 1:07.06 1:13.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Flip the Coin Jan
|118
|4
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Gutierrez
|4.80
|6
|Lauren's Ladd
|125
|5
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–1¾
|Conner
|1.50
|2
|Glorious Crown
|123
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Pedroza
|6.60
|1
|Upo
|118
|1
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5
|4–¾
|Prat
|2.20
|3
|Southern Warlord
|111
|3
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5
|Espinoza
|4.60
|5
|FLIP THE COIN JAN
|11.60
|5.20
|3.00
|6
|LAUREN'S LADD
|3.00
|2.20
|2
|GLORIOUS CROWN
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$15.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1)
|$8.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$32.85
Winner–Flip the Coin Jan Ch.c.3 by Trappe Shot out of Aheadnotatail, by Unbridled. Bred by Meg Buckley & Mike Buckley (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC., Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $128,274 Exacta Pool $63,711 Superfecta Pool $16,888 Trifecta Pool $31,798. Scratched–Honeymoonz Over, Wild Lando.
FLIP THE COIN JAN dueled outside a rival, was fanned out some into the stretch while gaining the lead, inched away nearing midstretch and held gamely under a couple taps of the whip and good handling. LAUREN'S LADD had speed outside foes then stalked three wide to the stretch, angled in past the eighth pole and continued willingly to be second best. GLORIOUS CROWN stalked outside a rival then between foes down the hill and into the stretch, steadied in tight between horses in upper stretch, continued between rivals and gained the show. UPO saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for third. SOUTHERN WARLORD had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out on the dirt crossing, drifted inward in upper stretch, then drifted out late and weakened, did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 45.53 57.74 1:10.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Allaboutaction
|123
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2
|Pereira
|2.70
|3
|Boy Howdy
|123
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–4
|2–4¾
|Elliott
|2.20
|1
|Cats Blame
|123
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4–½
|3–3½
|Prat
|3.40
|5
|Baby Bear's Soup
|123
|5
|3
|4–3
|4–5
|3–2
|4–8¾
|Pedroza
|11.40
|4
|Red Carpet Cat
|125
|4
|5
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5
|5
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|2
|ALLABOUTACTION
|7.40
|3.80
|2.60
|3
|BOY HOWDY
|3.20
|2.40
|1
|CATS BLAME
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$59.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$9.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$14.15
Winner–Allaboutaction Dbb.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Coolwind, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Carhue Investments & Paget Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Mutuel Pool $151,238 Daily Double Pool $33,699 Exacta Pool $76,393 Trifecta Pool $51,131. Claimed–Allaboutaction by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Cats Blame by Hollendorfer, LLC, Tahajian, Brett and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Red Carpet Cat by James Clarke. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
ALLABOUTACTION sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, set a pressured pace between foes then inched away a half mile out, angled in on the turn, inched away again in the stretch and proved best under some urging with the whip turned down and steady handling. BOY HOWDY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the turn, bid alongside the winner a quarter mile out, could not quite match that one in the stretch but clearly bested the others. CATS BLAME saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the show. BABY BEAR'S SOUP stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. RED CARPET CAT a step slow to begin, settled outside a rival then angled in, pressed then stalked the pace along the inside and had little left for the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.58 44.03 1:07.71 1:13.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Rate for Me
|125
|4
|5
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|1–nk
|Maldonado
|13.50
|6
|Awesome Heights
|125
|5
|2
|4–2½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Prat
|3.30
|1
|Run Like Rhett
|125
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|3–¾
|Pena
|19.00
|3
|Twirling Tiger
|125
|2
|6
|6–2
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Pedroza
|4.10
|8
|Croissant
|120
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1
|5–1¾
|Gutierrez
|5.30
|4
|General Mach Four
|125
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|6–8¼
|Frey
|1.30
|7
|Chrisiscookin
|125
|6
|3
|3–1
|4–1½
|7
|7
|Conner
|18.10
|5
|RATE FOR ME
|29.00
|9.60
|6.60
|6
|AWESOME HEIGHTS
|4.60
|3.00
|1
|RUN LIKE RHETT
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$111.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$65.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3)
|$149.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1)
|$250.25
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-3-8)
|Carryover $2,995
Winner–Rate for Me B.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of More for Me, by More Than Ready. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Richard S. Kaster (KY). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $243,303 Daily Double Pool $19,638 Exacta Pool $148,257 Superfecta Pool $64,818 Trifecta Pool $96,268 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,924. Claimed–Rate for Me by Saratoga West, Craig, Russell and Russell, Ellie. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Awesome Heights by Paul Girdner. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Fosselman, Chris and Treece, Charles S. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Royal Opera House (IRE).
$1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $558.50. Pick Three Pool $37,542.
RATE FOR ME stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up late. AWESOME HEIGHTS angled in on the hill and stalked inside, split rivals in midstretch, bid between horses nearing the sixteenth pole, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and was edged late. RUN LIKE RHETT broke a bit slowly, was angled right early and cut the corner at the right hand curve then angled in outside a rival, came out in midstretch and finished well three deep on the line. TWIRLING TIGER a step slow into stride, chased inside, came out past midstretch and rallied between foes late. CROISSANT angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away briefly while drifting out some in midstretch and weakened late. GENERAL MACH FOUR reared and unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, was reloaded, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and again past midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. CHRISISCOOKIN stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.99 46.43 59.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Carotari
|122
|8
|1
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–5
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|8.80
|5
|Parsimony
|122
|5
|2
|4–2½
|3–1½
|2–4½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|0.80
|6
|Jefe
|122
|6
|5
|8
|8
|4–hd
|3–5½
|Desormeaux
|13.80
|3
|King of Speed
|122
|3
|6
|7–1
|7–½
|7–hd
|4–½
|Stevens
|17.00
|7
|Saltarin
|122
|7
|3
|5–1
|6–2
|5–hd
|5–ns
|Quinonez
|87.00
|2
|Pirate's Punch
|122
|2
|8
|6–½
|5–1½
|3–1½
|6–4¼
|T Baze
|5.70
|1
|Maxum
|122
|1
|7
|3–½
|4–½
|6–1
|7–11
|Pedroza
|37.40
|4
|Hartel
|122
|4
|4
|2–4
|2–3
|8
|8
|Smith
|3.50
|8
|CAROTARI
|19.60
|7.00
|4.00
|5
|PARSIMONY
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|JEFE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$225.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$22.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-3)
|$71.01
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-6)
|$86.55
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-6-3-7)
|Carryover $11,214
Winner–Carotari B.c.2 by Artie Schiller out of Soother, by Rahy. Bred by Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William Branch. Mutuel Pool $262,299 Daily Double Pool $32,847 Exacta Pool $154,500 Superfecta Pool $59,021 Trifecta Pool $93,822 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,768. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-8) paid $697.30. Pick Three Pool $23,772.
CAROTARI had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, kicked clear and angled in on the turn, continued clear under left handed urging in the stretch and held under steady handling late. PARSIMONY stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and alongside a foe into the stretch and bested the others. JEFE unseated the rider when fractious in the post parade, chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and went up the fence for the show. KING OF SPEED chased three deep to the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch, found the rail a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. SALTARIN chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PIRATE'S PUNCH between horses early, chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response. MAXUM sent inside to chase the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. HARTEL had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 24.35 48.48 1:13.38 1:26.34 1:40.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Jay Makes Us Laugh
|123
|3
|1
|1–3
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–1¼
|Pedroza
|4.50
|7
|Popular Kid
|125
|7
|3
|6–1
|6–1
|5–2
|4–1
|2–1¼
|Pena
|1.90
|4
|Plain Wrap
|125
|4
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|Delgadillo
|6.90
|1
|New Karma
|118
|1
|2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–3½
|Figueroa
|8.60
|2
|Bountiful Desert
|116
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–2
|5–4
|5–3¼
|Espinoza
|3.90
|5
|Rolls Royce Deal
|123
|5
|6
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–3
|6–6½
|Ochoa
|25.80
|6
|Lolly Express
|118
|6
|7
|5–½
|5–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Bejarano
|4.10
|3
|JAY MAKES US LAUGH
|11.00
|5.20
|3.40
|7
|POPULAR KID
|3.40
|2.60
|4
|PLAIN WRAP
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$109.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-1)
|$29.62
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-4-1-2)
|$802.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4)
|$34.85
Winner–Jay Makes Us Laugh B.g.4 by Southern Image out of So Nice, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Pender Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $245,573 Daily Double Pool $26,717 Exacta Pool $147,629 Superfecta Pool $65,518 Super High Five Pool $36,545 Trifecta Pool $94,838. Claimed–Popular Kid by ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, Nakhleh, Michael and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-8-3) paid $1,103.90. Pick Three Pool $49,833. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-8-3) 34 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,245.80. Pick Four Pool $142,065. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-8-3) 18 tickets with 5 correct paid $15,913.10. Pick Five Pool $333,085.
JAY MAKES US LAUGH sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear again on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. POPULAR KID chased three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner late. PLAIN WRAP stalked three deep then four wide into and on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three wide leaving that turn and outside a rival into the stretch and held third. NEW KARMA pulled along the inside then came off the rail leaving the first turn, stalked between horses, angled to the inside again on the second turn, had the rider lose the whip into the stretch, continued inside and was edged for the show. BOUNTIFUL DESERT stalked between horses then three deep between rivals on the backstretch, continued just off the rail then between foes leaving the second turn and weakened. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL angled in and chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch, angled back to the inside a sixteenth out and also weakened. LOLLY EXPRESS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, was between horses on the first turn then angled in and chased inside, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.29 1:11.02 1:23.07 1:35.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Jazaalah
|125
|7
|2
|2–2½
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|Desormeaux
|1.30
|3
|Camino Song
|120
|3
|3
|6–2
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1½
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|9.00
|2
|Radish
|125
|2
|1
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–1¾
|Gutierrez
|13.70
|4
|Roses and Candy
|120
|4
|4
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–1
|3–1½
|4–hd
|Elliott
|14.60
|8
|Chiffon
|120
|8
|7
|5–½
|6–2
|6–2
|6–3½
|5–2¼
|T Baze
|12.90
|5
|Spiel
|120
|5
|6
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–2
|5–1½
|6–3¾
|Prat
|4.00
|1
|Tequila Sunrise
|120
|1
|5
|7–3
|7–2½
|7–1
|7–3
|7–3¼
|Franco
|3.20
|6
|La Bollina
|113
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|40.20
|7
|JAZAALAH
|4.60
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|CAMINO SONG (IRE)
|6.80
|3.80
|2
|RADISH
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$16.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4)
|$47.44
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-4-8)
|$1,284.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$49.95
Winner–Jazaalah Ch.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Teeba, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $263,483 Daily Double Pool $32,830 Exacta Pool $151,889 Superfecta Pool $64,327 Super High Five Pool $3,367 Trifecta Pool $99,152. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-3-7) paid $166.10. Pick Three Pool $38,645.
JAZAALAH angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. CAMINO SONG (IRE) pulled between horses and steadied early angled in and chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place late. RADISH stalked the pace inside then outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lost second late. ROSES AND CANDY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CHIFFON three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, found the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPIEL chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TEQUILA SUNRISE settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in again for the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. LA BOLLINA reluctant to load, broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn then angled back to the rail into the stretch and also lacked a further response.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santa Lucia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.42 47.32 1:12.37 1:38.37 1:45.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Yuvetsi
|121
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–2½
|1–2½
|1–2½
|T Baze
|6.70
|3
|Bernina Star
|121
|3
|4
|7
|7
|5–2½
|3–3
|2–½
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|1
|Vale Dori
|121
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|3–10¼
|Smith
|0.80
|4
|Life's Blessings
|123
|4
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|3–2
|4–4
|4–6¼
|Talamo
|6.50
|5
|Dreamarcher
|125
|5
|7
|6–2½
|5–1
|6–5
|5–3
|5–2¼
|Conner
|11.50
|7
|Dalsaros
|121
|7
|6
|4–4
|4–5
|4–1½
|6–20
|6
|Bejarano
|27.30
|2
|Mistressofthenight
|121
|2
|5
|5–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|dnf
|Prat
|9.00
|6
|YUVETSI
|15.40
|6.80
|3.60
|3
|BERNINA STAR
|4.60
|3.00
|1
|VALE DORI (ARG)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$38.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$38.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4)
|$37.44
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-4-5)
|$1,320.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$50.55
Winner–Yuvetsi Dbb.f.4 by Bodemeister out of Mother Ruth, by Speightstown. Bred by Frankfort Park Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,350 Daily Double Pool $29,689 Exacta Pool $125,065 Superfecta Pool $58,337 Super High Five Pool $6,921 Trifecta Pool $90,355. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-7-6) paid $125.70. Pick Three Pool $29,693.
YUVETSI prompted the pace outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under some urging, drifted in a bit late and proved best. BERNINA STAR between horses early, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and went past the pacesetter late for the place. VALE DORI (ARG) sent inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail then a bit off the fence, fought back inside on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and lost second late, then returned with the rider's whip broken. LIFE'S BLESSINGS tugged her way along inside and was in a bit tight on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DREAMARCHER bobbled at the start, chased three deep into the first turn then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the second turn, found the inside into the stretch and also weakened. DALSAROS stalked three deep, fell back off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch then walked across the wire.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.23 43.50 1:06.71 1:12.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Fizzy Friday
|125
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1½
|1–½
|Franco
|3.70
|4
|G Q Covergirl
|123
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|2.60
|2
|Painting Corners
|123
|2
|1
|2–½
|4–3
|2–1
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|5.50
|5
|Zaffinah
|123
|4
|5
|6–2½
|7–2½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Desormeaux
|6.00
|8
|Nine Point Nine
|116
|7
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|5–½
|Espinoza
|9.10
|7
|Miss Sugars
|123
|6
|7
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–2
|6–2¼
|Bejarano
|4.50
|1
|Time for Ebby
|125
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|Pereira
|32.30
|9
|Princess Princess
|123
|8
|3
|4–3
|2–hd
|6–1½
|8
|Conner
|9.60
|6
|FIZZY FRIDAY (GB)
|9.40
|4.40
|3.00
|4
|G Q COVERGIRL
|3.80
|3.00
|2
|PAINTING CORNERS
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$70.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$17.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-5)
|$22.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-2-5-8)
|$345.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)
|$29.95
Winner–Fizzy Friday (GB) B.f.4 by Royal Applause (GB) out of Reyamour (GB), by Azamour (IRE). Bred by Glebe Farm Stud (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $363,937 Daily Double Pool $80,705 Exacta Pool $228,021 Superfecta Pool $98,979 Super High Five Pool $18,784 Trifecta Pool $151,654. Scratched–A Little Bit Me.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-8-3-7-6-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $77,050. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $103.30. Pick Three Pool $114,220. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-6-6) 1046 tickets with 4 correct paid $315.00. Pick Four Pool $431,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-3-7-6-6) 49 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,430.55. Pick Five Pool $220,254. $2 Pick Six (5-8-3-7-6-6) 27 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $898.40. Pick Six Pool $211,896. Pick Six Carryover $160,473.
FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging and collared the pacesetter nearing the wire. G Q COVERGIRL had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, inched away off the inside in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PAINTING CORNERS had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and continued willingly. ZAFFINAH (IRE) angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled back to the inside and was outfinished. NINE POINT NINE stalked off the rail then between horses down the hill and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and did not rally. MISS SUGARS (GB) broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TIME FOR EBBY broke in the air and slowly, settled inside then came off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and was not a threat. PRINCESS PRINCESS close up stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep down the hill and into the stretch, drifted in some late and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,634
|$645,744
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,346,188
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,963,996
|TOTAL
|3,634
|$6,955,928
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, June 23.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Travieza
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-5
|2
|Cute Knows Cute
|Evin Roman
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|75,000
|3
|Rockin Ready
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|4
|Flammetta
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|5
|Miss Pretty
|Kyle Frey
|122
|Ari Herbertson
|15-1
|75,000
|6
|Katherine
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Italiano
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|2
|Ike
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|3
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|75,000
|4
|Circus Act
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Molly J. Pearson
|12-1
|5
|Graycaster
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Yes Yes Yes
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|32,000
|2
|Coastline
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Mr. Opportunist
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|32,000
|4
|Quad
|Edgar Payeras
|111
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|32,000
|5
|Incensed
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|32,000
|6
|Moonlight Drive
|Tyler Conner
|123
|David Jacobson
|2-1
|32,000
|7
|Excitations
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|32,000
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mischievous Song
|Heriberto Figueroa
|111
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|32,000
|2
|Silverspun Pickup
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Wishful
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|4
|Demigoddess
|Modesto Linares
|123
|Charles R. Stutts
|12-1
|5
|Empress of Lov
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|32,000
|6
|Avail
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|7
|Tiz Toffee
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|8
|Lemon Crush
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. 'Bottom Line Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tough It Out
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|2
|Aventador
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|3
|Lewis Vale
|Stewart Elliott
|117
|Librado Barocio
|8-1
|4
|Kristi's Copilot
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|5
|Ky. Colonel
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|6
|Crown the Kitten
|Israel Ocampo
|116
|Gus Headley
|15-1
|7
|Noble Nick
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|8
|My Man Chuckles
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|9
|Any Questions
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Dean Pederson
|7-2
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. 'Speedball Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fast Pass
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Librado Barocio
|7-2
|2
|Bitte
|Asa Espinoza
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|3
|El Koreano
|Juan Sanchez
|117
|Angela Maria Aquino
|15-1
|4
|Shades of Victory
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|5
|Cal Cal Li Gowchis
|Edgar Payeras
|118
|Charles S. Treece
|10-1
|6
|Junior Gilliam
|Martin Pedroza
|119
|David Jacobson
|3-1
|7
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|Heriberto Figueroa
|111
|Rafael DeLeon
|15-1
|8
|Big Champion
|Barrington Harvey
|129
|Michael A. Curtis
|2-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ike Walker
|Martin Garcia
|125
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|40,000
|2
|Kona Coast
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|3
|Clear the Mine
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|40,000
|4
|Sheer Flattery
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|5
|Swayze
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|6
|Explorer
|Mike Smith
|118
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|7
|Senator Robert
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|40,000
|8
|Absolutely Stylish
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|William Spawr
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Silver Fury
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Blake R. Heap
|20-1
|2
|Facts Matter
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|3
|Causeididitmyway
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|4
|Hachiman
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|5
|Camby
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|6
|I Am the Danger
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|7
|Outlaw
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|8
|Paddock Pick
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Friendly Steve
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|30,000
|2
|Write Me a Song
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Sean McCarthy
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|Senditlikechilly
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Cyclolite
|Israel Ocampo
|123
|Antonio Garcia
|50-1
|30,000
|5
|Hesgotawaywithwrds
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Brian Kozak
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Irish Ballad
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|30,000
|7
|Cee's Wild
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|30,000
|8
|Brighton Boy
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|30,000
|9
|Great Commission
|Diego Sanchez
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|50-1
|30,000
|10
|Imagineiamfastest
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|30,000
|11
|Michael Mundo
|Matt Garcia
|123
|Philip A. Oviedo
|8-1
|30,000
|12
|Hayne's Pal
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Adam Kitchingman
|7-2
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Seattle Encounter
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Charles S. Treece
|12-1
|30,000
|14
|Count Your Steps
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Sergio Ledezma
|20-1
|30,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Save Ground
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1
|2
|Premium Forest
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard Rosales
|8-1
|3
|Steven Decatur
|Asa Espinoza
|111
|Jedd B. Josephson
|15-1
|4
|Six Point Rack
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|5
|Cool Green
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|6
|Unusual Meeting
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Jeffrey Metz
|15-1
|16,000
|7
|Raven Creek
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|8
|California Journey
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Top of the Game
|Israel Ocampo
|121
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|2
|St. Joe Bay
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|3
|El Huerfano
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|4
|American Anthem
|Mike Smith
|121
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|5
|Horse Greedy
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|6
|Touching Rainbows
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|7
|Stone Hands
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|8
|Dabster
|Martin Garcia
|121
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiz Goldilux
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Martin F. Jones
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Our Slick Chick
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|50,000
|3
|Warm Up the Bench
|Evin Roman
|120
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|50,000
|4
|Full Court
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Chalky
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Temple Princess
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|50,000
|7
|Conformation
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|5-1
|50,000
|8
|Trophy Bridle
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|40,000
|9
|Majestic Design
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|50,000