Advertisement

Racing! Big day at Santa Anita and more

John Cherwa
By
Jun 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready to celebrate Justify at Santa Anita.

The big news for Saturday is not a horse that is racing, but one that is not. By now, everyone knows Justify will be making a modeling engagement at Santa Anita. Should be somewhere between 1:45 and 2 p.m. He will start in the paddock, then to the track and finish up in the winner’s circle.

Advertisement

The track is distributing 4,000 posters of Justify to paying customers, and jockey Mike Smith will be in the West Paddock Gardens to sign them between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Now, the reason you should go is there really is no scenario where you will ever see him race again at Santa Anita. And, it’s pretty iffy that you’ll ever see him run in Southern California. You might be able to see him work or gallop in the morning, but he’ll be one of many horses and not treated like equine royalty like he will be on Saturday.

Justify’s next race hasn’t been announced, but it’s likely to be back East. The logical spot would be the Haskell at Monmouth on July 29, followed by the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 25. It would lead him to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Justify likes Churchill, having won the Derby there and spent a lot of time training there.

The only other possibility would be the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 18. The problem with that is he would be racing older horses, including his stablemate West Coast. Trainer Bob Baffert is very likely to try to keep Justify, West Coast and, eventually, McKinzie away from each other, at least until the Classic.

McKinzie, if he’s ready, could return in the Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 28, or if he needs more time, there is always the Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 22. McKinzie could return as a 4-year-old, if the ownership sees fit to do it.

There is little to no chance that Justify will run at 4, excluding maybe the Pegasus in January, and even that’s no certainty.

So, all of this means if you want to see a Triple Crown winner in the horseflesh, Saturday is your day at Santa Anita.

Our handicapping lesson

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

Today’s lesson is from the first race at Santa Anita. The floor is yours Rob.

“Closing weekend from the Great Race Place kicks off with an optional $75,000 claimer at 6½ furlongs on the turf. Rather than focus today on a handicapping angle, let’s show you how we methodically break this race down. We’ll start with the rail horse, #1 TRAVIEZA. Her flat mile effort last time out was ‘even,’ but with the 9-5 morning line and close second, it’ll attract money. We’re trying to beat. Her own splits last time out were as follows: :23.1 / :23.3 / :24 / :25.1. While the shorter distance will aid in the stamina department, we would rather have seen a quicker final ½ than :49.1, especially considering those :23 and change splits weren’t exactly flying. We’re looking to beat. Then, #2 CUTE KNOWS CUTE runs for ‘super feed’ trainer Peter Miller, stringing three races together, which is a good thing, but, after taking a shot in a minor stakes race last time out, they now hang a $75,000 price on her, and though a nice claim check to collect, it’s not exactly a sign of confidence, especially with Del Mar just a month and 100 miles away. Now, #5 MISS PRETTY is a sharp one-time cheaper No. Cal runner, the type of horse we love to back in $10,000 to $20,000 down here, usually facing regressing higher classed sorts with a touch of value attached. But, this is a good group, and it’s likely Ari Herbertson is allowing her to lose confidence today, NOT the way you’d like to see your horse enter in to the summer months. #6 KATHERINE was headstrong off the time away, and though she lasted, it was more the type of effort off the time away, which stressed ‘well meant,’ meaning, likely tough to improve off that effort with everything falling so well into place, a group that was lesser than this one. That leaves us with our two choices, top pick in FLAMMETTA (#4). Anytime you notice a horse pop up with a huge effort in their first try over this unique course, it’s worth noting, now back right on schedule with a pair of works, of which, we love that recent slow :51 drill, telling us they didn’t need anything more from her while waiting this next start, with Flavien Prat back for ‘super feed’ trainer Richard Baltas, likely sitting behind the early speed, and just off the flank of ROCKIN READY (#3), a horse who’s been our top pick in all four starts to date for ‘super feed’ trainer Phil D’Amato (email us for more info if wanting to understand the ‘super feed’ contents, though explained in our daily report), including that debut loss by a nose at 6-1 when hitting the wire with Toinette, who’s turned out to be a nice one, including a $76,000 allowance race at Keeneland. Look for Geovanni Franco to get a really nice trip off the front runners, likely taking over at the top of the lane before having to deal with our top choice, with both runners coming home in around :28 to :28.3, which gives them both the edge here today.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-1

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5

“Morning Line Underlays / Overlays:

Advertisement

“4 Flammetta - Morning Line 4-1 / WCHR Line 5-2

“TOP PICK: FLAMMETTA (#4 4-1 Prat)

“SECOND CHOICE: ROCKIN READY (#3 2-1 Franco)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

What the CHRB meant

On Thursday, when chairman Chuck Winner said race dates would be discussed at the next meeting on July 12, I, and others, thought he might be opening the door to negotiating with Golden Gate to give them more dates. On Friday, in Mike Marten’s summary of the meeting, he cleared up what Winner meant but didn’t say.

Advertisement

“… will add Northern California race dates to the agenda in order to develop contingency plans in the event PRA [Golden Gate] chooses not to comply with the conditions of the license approval.”

Clarity is always a good thing.

Who goofed? I’ve got to know

I’ll take the blame for not catching that there was a typo on the start of the Los Alamitos thoroughbred meet. It’s June 28, but I’m guessing you folks figured that out on your own.

Santa Anita review

Vale Dori had the credentials, but it was Yuvetsi who proved much the best in winning the $75,000 Santa Lucia Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares. Yuvetsi stretched out from previous efforts but ran a perfect stalking trip and accelerated down the stretch to win by 2½ lengths.

“We’ve been wanting to stretch this filly out,” winning trainer John Sadler told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She’s been in some trouble going short and we thought this would be a time to try two turns. She’s got a nice pedigree (out of the Speightstown mare Mother Ruth) and winning a stake is good for her. I want to thank David Ingordo for picking her out as a yearling.”

Tyler Baze rode for the horse for popular owners Kosta and Peter Hronis. She paid $15.40, $6.80 and $3.60. Bernina Star was second and Val Dori was third.

Santa Anita preview

It looks as if Santa Anita doesn’t want one blade of grass left on the turf course by the end of the meeting this weekend, as it has six races on the grass on Saturday and six more on Sunday. But, hey, now is the time you would do that, since there is plenty of time to rehab it.

Saturday’s 12-race card starts at noon. There are four allowance races in addition to a major stakes, the Grade 2 $250,000 San Carlos Stakes for horses 3 and up going seven furlongs. The well-traveled American Anthem is the 9-5 favorite. He’s won four of nine races having run at Santa Anita, Del Mar, Churchill Downs, Saratoga, Belmont and Oaklawn Park. He’s been running mostly graded stakes and won his last race, an allowance at Churchill. He’s trained by Baffert and ridden by Smith.

The second favorite is Touching Rainbows at 5-2. He’s won six of 12 but Saturday will be his first stakes race. D’Amato is the trainer and Prat the rider.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

12:09 Belmont: $100,000 Wild Applause Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (6-5)

1:04 Parx: $100,000 Turning for Home Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Aztec Sense (3-5)

1:57 Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Singspiel Stakes, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Favorite: Danish Dynaformer (2-1)

2:10 Thistledown: Grade 3 $500,000 Ohio Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Flameaway (5-2)

3:11 Arlington: Grade 3 $100,000 Chicago Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Union Strike (3-1)

3:28 Ruidoso Downs: $175,000 Mountain Top Futurity, NM-breds 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Hustle Up (5-2)

5:11 Canterbury: $100,000 Lady Canterbury Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: I’m Betty G (3-1)

5:28 Santa Anita: Grade 2 $250,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: American Anthem (9-5)

5:44 Canterbury: $100,000 Mystic Lake Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Swagger Jagger (3-1)

6:18 Canterbury: $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby, 3 year olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Captivating Moon (7-2)

7:06 Evangeline Downs: $100,000 Evangeline Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Dazzling Gem (9-5)

Bob Ike’s SA play of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 9 Any Questions (7-2)

Sharp colt from the Dean Pederson stable is shooting for his third straight win after rattling of consecutive wins on turf. He returns south and must overcome the outside post, but leave it to leading rider Prat to negotiate a good trip. Win bet on ‘Questions and exacta boxes with Tough It Out (3-1) and Ky. Colonel (10-1).

Friday’s result: Bountiful Desert sat a good trip but had nothing to offer at top of the stretch before finishing far back in fifth race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 7 Terrific First Down (7-2)

This well-bred filly out of productive dam Terrific Energy never had a chance to extend her stride in rugged seventh-place debut when lugging in badly to the 1/8-pole from the rail post. She was under restraint thereafter and galloped out with much energy. She now moves to post seven and her trainer, Christopher O’Dell, is winning at a 27.8 percent clip.

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 22.

Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $38,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.67 44.21 1:07.06 1:13.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Flip the Coin Jan 118 4 1 2–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 4.80
6 Lauren's Ladd 125 5 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–1¾ Conner 1.50
2 Glorious Crown 123 2 5 5 5 4–hd 3–¾ Pedroza 6.60
1 Upo 118 1 3 4–hd 4–hd 5 4–¾ Prat 2.20
3 Southern Warlord 111 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 5 Espinoza 4.60
5 FLIP THE COIN JAN 11.60 5.20 3.00
6 LAUREN'S LADD 3.00 2.20
2 GLORIOUS CROWN 3.40
$1 EXACTA (5-6)  $15.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-1)  $8.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)  $32.85

Winner–Flip the Coin Jan Ch.c.3 by Trappe Shot out of Aheadnotatail, by Unbridled. Bred by Meg Buckley & Mike Buckley (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC., Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $128,274 Exacta Pool $63,711 Superfecta Pool $16,888 Trifecta Pool $31,798. Scratched–Honeymoonz Over, Wild Lando.

FLIP THE COIN JAN dueled outside a rival, was fanned out some into the stretch while gaining the lead, inched away nearing midstretch and held gamely under a couple taps of the whip and good handling. LAUREN'S LADD had speed outside foes then stalked three wide to the stretch, angled in past the eighth pole and continued willingly to be second best. GLORIOUS CROWN stalked outside a rival then between foes down the hill and into the stretch, steadied in tight between horses in upper stretch, continued between rivals and gained the show. UPO saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for third. SOUTHERN WARLORD had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out on the dirt crossing, drifted inward in upper stretch, then drifted out late and weakened, did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 45.53 57.74 1:10.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Allaboutaction 123 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 Pereira 2.70
3 Boy Howdy 123 3 4 2–hd 2–1½ 2–4 2–4¾ Elliott 2.20
1 Cats Blame 123 1 2 5 5 4–½ 3–3½ Prat 3.40
5 Baby Bear's Soup 123 5 3 4–3 4–5 3–2 4–8¾ Pedroza 11.40
4 Red Carpet Cat 125 4 5 3–1½ 3–hd 5 5 Gutierrez 2.30
2 ALLABOUTACTION 7.40 3.80 2.60
3 BOY HOWDY 3.20 2.40
1 CATS BLAME 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)  $59.60
$1 EXACTA (2-3)  $9.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)  $14.15

Winner–Allaboutaction Dbb.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Coolwind, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Carhue Investments & Paget Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Mutuel Pool $151,238 Daily Double Pool $33,699 Exacta Pool $76,393 Trifecta Pool $51,131. Claimed–Allaboutaction by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Cats Blame by Hollendorfer, LLC, Tahajian, Brett and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Red Carpet Cat by James Clarke. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

ALLABOUTACTION sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, set a pressured pace between foes then inched away a half mile out, angled in on the turn, inched away again in the stretch and proved best under some urging with the whip turned down and steady handling. BOY HOWDY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the turn, bid alongside the winner a quarter mile out, could not quite match that one in the stretch but clearly bested the others. CATS BLAME saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the show. BABY BEAR'S SOUP stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. RED CARPET CAT a step slow to begin, settled outside a rival then angled in, pressed then stalked the pace along the inside and had little left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.58 44.03 1:07.71 1:13.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Rate for Me 125 4 5 5–½ 5–hd 4–1½ 1–nk Maldonado 13.50
6 Awesome Heights 125 5 2 4–2½ 3–hd 3–hd 2–nk Prat 3.30
1 Run Like Rhett 125 1 7 7 7 6–2 3–¾ Pena 19.00
3 Twirling Tiger 125 2 6 6–2 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ Pedroza 4.10
8 Croissant 120 7 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 5–1¾ Gutierrez 5.30
4 General Mach Four 125 3 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 6–8¼ Frey 1.30
7 Chrisiscookin 125 6 3 3–1 4–1½ 7 7 Conner 18.10
5 RATE FOR ME 29.00 9.60 6.60
6 AWESOME HEIGHTS 4.60 3.00
1 RUN LIKE RHETT 6.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)  $111.00
$1 EXACTA (5-6)  $65.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3)  $149.56
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1)  $250.25
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-3-8)  Carryover $2,995

Winner–Rate for Me B.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of More for Me, by More Than Ready. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Richard S. Kaster (KY). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $243,303 Daily Double Pool $19,638 Exacta Pool $148,257 Superfecta Pool $64,818 Trifecta Pool $96,268 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,924. Claimed–Rate for Me by Saratoga West, Craig, Russell and Russell, Ellie. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Awesome Heights by Paul Girdner. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Fosselman, Chris and Treece, Charles S. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Royal Opera House (IRE).

$1 Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $558.50. Pick Three Pool $37,542.

RATE FOR ME stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up late. AWESOME HEIGHTS angled in on the hill and stalked inside, split rivals in midstretch, bid between horses nearing the sixteenth pole, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and was edged late. RUN LIKE RHETT broke a bit slowly, was angled right early and cut the corner at the right hand curve then angled in outside a rival, came out in midstretch and finished well three deep on the line. TWIRLING TIGER a step slow into stride, chased inside, came out past midstretch and rallied between foes late. CROISSANT angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away briefly while drifting out some in midstretch and weakened late. GENERAL MACH FOUR reared and unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, was reloaded, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and again past midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. CHRISISCOOKIN stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

FOURTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.99 46.43 59.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Carotari 122 8 1 1–hd 1–3 1–5 1–1¼ Fuentes 8.80
5 Parsimony 122 5 2 4–2½ 3–1½ 2–4½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 0.80
6 Jefe 122 6 5 8 8 4–hd 3–5½ Desormeaux 13.80
3 King of Speed 122 3 6 7–1 7–½ 7–hd 4–½ Stevens 17.00
7 Saltarin 122 7 3 5–1 6–2 5–hd 5–ns Quinonez 87.00
2 Pirate's Punch 122 2 8 6–½ 5–1½ 3–1½ 6–4¼ T Baze 5.70
1 Maxum 122 1 7 3–½ 4–½ 6–1 7–11 Pedroza 37.40
4 Hartel 122 4 4 2–4 2–3 8 8 Smith 3.50
8 CAROTARI 19.60 7.00 4.00
5 PARSIMONY 2.80 2.20
6 JEFE 4.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)  $225.40
$1 EXACTA (8-5)  $22.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-3)  $71.01
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-6)  $86.55
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-6-3-7)  Carryover $11,214

Winner–Carotari B.c.2 by Artie Schiller out of Soother, by Rahy. Bred by Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William Branch. Mutuel Pool $262,299 Daily Double Pool $32,847 Exacta Pool $154,500 Superfecta Pool $59,021 Trifecta Pool $93,822 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,768. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (2-5-8) paid $697.30. Pick Three Pool $23,772.

CAROTARI had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, kicked clear and angled in on the turn, continued clear under left handed urging in the stretch and held under steady handling late. PARSIMONY stalked the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn and alongside a foe into the stretch and bested the others. JEFE unseated the rider when fractious in the post parade, chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and went up the fence for the show. KING OF SPEED chased three deep to the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch, found the rail a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. SALTARIN chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PIRATE'S PUNCH between horses early, chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response. MAXUM sent inside to chase the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. HARTEL had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 24.35 48.48 1:13.38 1:26.34 1:40.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Jay Makes Us Laugh 123 3 1 1–3 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¼ Pedroza 4.50
7 Popular Kid 125 7 3 6–1 6–1 5–2 4–1 2–1¼ Pena 1.90
4 Plain Wrap 125 4 5 4–1 3–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ Delgadillo 6.90
1 New Karma 118 1 2 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 4–3½ Figueroa 8.60
2 Bountiful Desert 116 2 4 2–hd 2–hd 4–2 5–4 5–3¼ Espinoza 3.90
5 Rolls Royce Deal 123 5 6 7 7 6–hd 6–3 6–6½ Ochoa 25.80
6 Lolly Express 118 6 7 5–½ 5–1½ 7 7 7 Bejarano 4.10
3 JAY MAKES US LAUGH 11.00 5.20 3.40
7 POPULAR KID 3.40 2.60
4 PLAIN WRAP 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)  $109.40
$1 EXACTA (3-7)  $15.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-4-1)  $29.62
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-4-1-2)  $802.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-4)  $34.85

Winner–Jay Makes Us Laugh B.g.4 by Southern Image out of So Nice, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Pender Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $245,573 Daily Double Pool $26,717 Exacta Pool $147,629 Superfecta Pool $65,518 Super High Five Pool $36,545 Trifecta Pool $94,838. Claimed–Popular Kid by ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, Nakhleh, Michael and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-8-3) paid $1,103.90. Pick Three Pool $49,833. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-8-3) 34 tickets with 4 correct paid $3,245.80. Pick Four Pool $142,065. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-8-3) 18 tickets with 5 correct paid $15,913.10. Pick Five Pool $333,085.

JAY MAKES US LAUGH sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear again on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. POPULAR KID chased three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and closed the gap to the winner late. PLAIN WRAP stalked three deep then four wide into and on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three wide leaving that turn and outside a rival into the stretch and held third. NEW KARMA pulled along the inside then came off the rail leaving the first turn, stalked between horses, angled to the inside again on the second turn, had the rider lose the whip into the stretch, continued inside and was edged for the show. BOUNTIFUL DESERT stalked between horses then three deep between rivals on the backstretch, continued just off the rail then between foes leaving the second turn and weakened. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL angled in and chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch, angled back to the inside a sixteenth out and also weakened. LOLLY EXPRESS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, was between horses on the first turn then angled in and chased inside, dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.29 1:11.02 1:23.07 1:35.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Jazaalah 125 7 2 2–2½ 2–2 2–1½ 1–2 1–2½ Desormeaux 1.30
3 Camino Song 120 3 3 6–2 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 2–¾ Bejarano 9.00
2 Radish 125 2 1 3–hd 3–2 3–hd 2–½ 3–1¾ Gutierrez 13.70
4 Roses and Candy 120 4 4 1–2½ 1–4 1–1 3–1½ 4–hd Elliott 14.60
8 Chiffon 120 8 7 5–½ 6–2 6–2 6–3½ 5–2¼ T Baze 12.90
5 Spiel 120 5 6 4–1½ 4–hd 4–2 5–1½ 6–3¾ Prat 4.00
1 Tequila Sunrise 120 1 5 7–3 7–2½ 7–1 7–3 7–3¼ Franco 3.20
6 La Bollina 113 6 8 8 8 8 8 8 Espinoza 40.20
7 JAZAALAH 4.60 3.00 2.40
3 CAMINO SONG (IRE) 6.80 3.80
2 RADISH 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)  $30.00
$1 EXACTA (7-3)  $16.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4)  $47.44
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-4-8)  $1,284.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2)  $49.95

Winner–Jazaalah Ch.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Teeba, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $263,483 Daily Double Pool $32,830 Exacta Pool $151,889 Superfecta Pool $64,327 Super High Five Pool $3,367 Trifecta Pool $99,152. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (8-3-7) paid $166.10. Pick Three Pool $38,645.

JAZAALAH angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. CAMINO SONG (IRE) pulled between horses and steadied early angled in and chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place late. RADISH stalked the pace inside then outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lost second late. ROSES AND CANDY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CHIFFON three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, found the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPIEL chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TEQUILA SUNRISE settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in again for the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. LA BOLLINA reluctant to load, broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn then angled back to the rail into the stretch and also lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $75,000. 'Santa Lucia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.42 47.32 1:12.37 1:38.37 1:45.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Yuvetsi 121 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–2½ 1–2½ 1–2½ T Baze 6.70
3 Bernina Star 121 3 4 7 7 5–2½ 3–3 2–½ Desormeaux 4.60
1 Vale Dori 121 1 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 3–10¼ Smith 0.80
4 Life's Blessings 123 4 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–2 4–4 4–6¼ Talamo 6.50
5 Dreamarcher 125 5 7 6–2½ 5–1 6–5 5–3 5–2¼ Conner 11.50
7 Dalsaros 121 7 6 4–4 4–5 4–1½ 6–20 6 Bejarano 27.30
2 Mistressofthenight 121 2 5 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 dnf Prat 9.00
6 YUVETSI 15.40 6.80 3.60
3 BERNINA STAR 4.60 3.00
1 VALE DORI (ARG) 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)  $38.20
$1 EXACTA (6-3)  $38.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4)  $37.44
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-4-5)  $1,320.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)  $50.55

Winner–Yuvetsi Dbb.f.4 by Bodemeister out of Mother Ruth, by Speightstown. Bred by Frankfort Park Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,350 Daily Double Pool $29,689 Exacta Pool $125,065 Superfecta Pool $58,337 Super High Five Pool $6,921 Trifecta Pool $90,355. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (3-7-6) paid $125.70. Pick Three Pool $29,693.

YUVETSI prompted the pace outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under some urging, drifted in a bit late and proved best. BERNINA STAR between horses early, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and went past the pacesetter late for the place. VALE DORI (ARG) sent inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail then a bit off the fence, fought back inside on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and lost second late, then returned with the rider's whip broken. LIFE'S BLESSINGS tugged her way along inside and was in a bit tight on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DREAMARCHER bobbled at the start, chased three deep into the first turn then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the second turn, found the inside into the stretch and also weakened. DALSAROS stalked three deep, fell back off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch then walked across the wire.

EIGHTH RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.23 43.50 1:06.71 1:12.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Fizzy Friday 125 5 6 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 1–½ Franco 3.70
4 G Q Covergirl 123 3 4 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–½ Maldonado 2.60
2 Painting Corners 123 2 1 2–½ 4–3 2–1 3–1¼ T Baze 5.50
5 Zaffinah 123 4 5 6–2½ 7–2½ 5–hd 4–1½ Desormeaux 6.00
8 Nine Point Nine 116 7 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 5–½ Espinoza 9.10
7 Miss Sugars 123 6 7 7–hd 6–hd 7–2 6–2¼ Bejarano 4.50
1 Time for Ebby 125 1 8 8 8 8 7–1½ Pereira 32.30
9 Princess Princess 123 8 3 4–3 2–hd 6–1½ 8 Conner 9.60
6 FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) 9.40 4.40 3.00
4 G Q COVERGIRL 3.80 3.00
2 PAINTING CORNERS 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)  $70.40
$1 EXACTA (6-4)  $17.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-5)  $22.02
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-2-5-8)  $345.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)  $29.95

Winner–Fizzy Friday (GB) B.f.4 by Royal Applause (GB) out of Reyamour (GB), by Azamour (IRE). Bred by Glebe Farm Stud (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $363,937 Daily Double Pool $80,705 Exacta Pool $228,021 Superfecta Pool $98,979 Super High Five Pool $18,784 Trifecta Pool $151,654. Scratched–A Little Bit Me.

$2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-8-3-7-6-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $77,050. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $103.30. Pick Three Pool $114,220. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-6-6) 1046 tickets with 4 correct paid $315.00. Pick Four Pool $431,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-3-7-6-6) 49 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,430.55. Pick Five Pool $220,254. $2 Pick Six (5-8-3-7-6-6) 27 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $898.40. Pick Six Pool $211,896. Pick Six Carryover $160,473.

FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging and collared the pacesetter nearing the wire. G Q COVERGIRL had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, inched away off the inside in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PAINTING CORNERS had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and continued willingly. ZAFFINAH (IRE) angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled back to the inside and was outfinished. NINE POINT NINE stalked off the rail then between horses down the hill and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and did not rally. MISS SUGARS (GB) broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TIME FOR EBBY broke in the air and slowly, settled inside then came off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and was not a threat. PRINCESS PRINCESS close up stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep down the hill and into the stretch, drifted in some late and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track3,634$645,744
Inter-TrackN/A$1,346,188
Out of StateN/A$4,963,996
TOTAL3,634 $6,955,928

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, June 23.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 42-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1TraviezaRafael Bejarano122Doug F. O'Neill9-5
2Cute Knows CuteEvin Roman122Peter Miller4-175,000
3Rockin ReadyGeovanni Franco122Philip D'Amato2-1
4FlammettaFlavien Prat122Richard Baltas4-1
5Miss PrettyKyle Frey122Ari Herbertson15-175,000
6KatherineMario Gutierrez122Peter Eurton6-1

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ItalianoMike Smith122Jerry Hollendorfer4-1
2IkeMartin Garcia122Bob Baffert6-5
3Joejoe's KingdomTyler Conner122Craig Anthony Lewis4-175,000
4Circus ActGeovanni Franco122Molly J. Pearson12-1
5GraycasterFlavien Prat122Jerry Hollendorfer2-1

THIRD RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Yes Yes YesStewart Elliott123Peter Miller8-132,000
2CoastlineMartin Pedroza123Jack Carava6-132,000
3Mr. OpportunistEdwin Maldonado123Craig Dollase8-132,000
4QuadEdgar Payeras111Gary Sherlock20-132,000
5IncensedTyler Baze123Peter Miller9-532,000
6Moonlight Drive Tyler Conner123David Jacobson2-132,000
7ExcitationsMario Gutierrez123Doug F. O'Neill4-132,000

FOURTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mischievous SongHeriberto Figueroa111Peter Miller3-132,000
2Silverspun PickupMartin Pedroza120Michael Machowsky6-132,000
3WishfulKent Desormeaux120Leonard Powell4-1
4DemigoddessModesto Linares123Charles R. Stutts12-1
5Empress of LovGeovanni Franco120Gary Sherlock12-132,000
6AvailTiago Pereira118Brian J. Koriner8-1
7Tiz ToffeeEdwin Maldonado118Philip D'Amato5-2
8Lemon CrushAlonso Quinonez120Hector O. Palma5-1

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. 'Bottom Line Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tough It OutKent Desormeaux121Vladimir Cerin3-1
2Aventador Ruben Fuentes118Jeffrey Metz20-1
3Lewis ValeStewart Elliott117Librado Barocio8-1
4Kristi's CopilotMartin Pedroza121Tim Yakteen4-1
5Ky. ColonelRafael Bejarano118Richard E. Mandella10-1
6Crown the KittenIsrael Ocampo116Gus Headley15-1
7Noble NickTyler Baze121Matthew Chew10-1
8My Man ChucklesGeovanni Franco124Richard Baltas7-2
9Any QuestionsFlavien Prat124Dean Pederson7-2

SIXTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. 'Speedball Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Fast PassRuben Fuentes120Librado Barocio7-2
2BitteAsa Espinoza122Robert B. Hess, Jr.8-1
3El KoreanoJuan Sanchez117Angela Maria Aquino15-1
4Shades of VictoryTyler Baze123Reed Saldana5-1
5Cal Cal Li GowchisEdgar Payeras118Charles S. Treece10-1
6Junior GilliamMartin Pedroza119David Jacobson3-1
7Isee It in HiseyesHeriberto Figueroa111Rafael DeLeon15-1
8Big ChampionBarrington Harvey129Michael A. Curtis2-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Ike WalkerMartin Garcia125Peter Miller7-240,000
2Kona CoastRafael Bejarano123Doug F. O'Neill12-1
3Clear the MineEdwin Maldonado125Vladimir Cerin4-140,000
4Sheer FlatteryTyler Conner123Jerry Hollendorfer8-1
5SwayzeFlavien Prat123Philip D'Amato5-1
6ExplorerMike Smith118Bob Baffert9-5
7Senator RobertBrayan Pena125Robert B. Hess, Jr.15-140,000
8Absolutely StylishTiago Pereira123William Spawr8-1

EIGHTH RACE.

About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Silver FuryHeriberto Figueroa113Blake R. Heap20-1
2Facts MatterAsa Espinoza113Jerry Hollendorfer12-1
3CauseididitmywayTyler Baze120Mark Glatt15-1
4HachimanEdwin Maldonado120Philip D'Amato8-1
5CambyKent Desormeaux120Mark Glatt5-2
6I Am the DangerGeovanni Franco125Mike Puype8-1
7OutlawFlavien Prat120Philip D'Amato2-1
8Paddock PickTiago Pereira120Brian J. Koriner5-2

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Friendly SteveAsa Espinoza116Blake R. Heap5-130,000
2Write Me a SongTyler Baze123Sean McCarthy6-130,000
3SenditlikechillyAgapito Delgadillo123George Papaprodromou6-130,000
4CycloliteIsrael Ocampo123Antonio Garcia50-130,000
5HesgotawaywithwrdsEdgar Payeras116Brian Kozak15-130,000
6Irish BalladHeriberto Figueroa116Ruben Gomez30-130,000
7Cee's WildTiago Pereira123Gary Stute10-130,000
8Brighton BoyBrayan Pena123Robert B. Hess, Jr.4-130,000
9Great CommissionDiego Sanchez123Javier Jose Sierra50-130,000
10ImagineiamfastestTyler Conner123Hector O. Palma8-130,000
11Michael MundoMatt Garcia123Philip A. Oviedo8-130,000
12Hayne's PalMartin Pedroza123Adam Kitchingman7-230,000
Also Eligible
13Seattle EncounterStewart Elliott123Charles S. Treece12-130,000
14Count Your StepsMario Gutierrez123Sergio Ledezma20-130,000

TENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Save GroundMario Gutierrez125Ben D. A. Cecil4-1
2Premium ForestFlavien Prat118Richard Rosales8-1
3Steven DecaturAsa Espinoza111Jedd B. Josephson15-1
4Six Point RackRafael Bejarano125Mike Puype5-2
5Cool GreenStewart Elliott125J. Keith Desormeaux3-1
6Unusual MeetingTiago Pereira125Jeffrey Metz15-116,000
7Raven CreekTyler Baze120Jeff Mullins5-1
8California JourneyGeovanni Franco125Matthew Chew5-1

ELEVENTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Top of the GameIsrael Ocampo121Ryan Hanson15-1
2St. Joe BayTyler Baze121John W. Sadler12-1
3El HuerfanoGeovanni Franco121Peter Miller15-1
4American AnthemMike Smith121Bob Baffert9-5
5Horse GreedyStewart Elliott121John W. Sadler15-1
6Touching RainbowsFlavien Prat121Philip D'Amato5-2
7Stone HandsMario Gutierrez121Doug F. O'Neill4-1
8DabsterMartin Garcia121Bob Baffert4-1

TWELFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tiz GoldiluxTyler Baze123Martin F. Jones8-140,000
2Our Slick ChickAsa Espinoza113Jerry Hollendorfer5-150,000
3Warm Up the BenchEvin Roman120Carla Gaines12-150,000
4Full CourtBrayan Pena120Jorge Gutierrez8-150,000
5Chalky Rafael Bejarano125Philip D'Amato4-150,000
6Temple PrincessGeovanni Franco120Jeff Mullins5-250,000
7ConformationMario Gutierrez120Ben D. A. Cecil5-150,000
8Trophy BridleFlavien Prat118Patrick Gallagher12-140,000
9Majestic DesignStewart Elliott125Richard Baltas8-150,000
Advertisement
Advertisement