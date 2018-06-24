Racing! Justify has yet another day in the sun

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 23. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.04 44.38 1:07.93 1:14.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Flammetta 122 4 3 6 6 4–hd 1–ns Prat 3.90 3 Rockin Ready 122 3 5 5–1½ 5–2 3–hd 2–2¼ Franco 1.10 1 Travieza 122 1 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 3–nk Bejarano 2.70 2 Cute Knows Cute 122 2 6 4–1 3–1 6 4–1¼ Roman 10.80 5 Miss Pretty 122 5 1 3–hd 4–1½ 5–½ 5–hd Frey 36.70 6 Katherine 122 6 4 2–2 2–4 2–1 6 Gutierrez 5.80

4 FLAMMETTA 9.80 3.60 2.20 3 ROCKIN READY 3.00 2.10 1 TRAVIEZA 2.20

$1 EXACTA (4-3) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-2) $5.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $14.00

Winner–Flammetta B.f.3 by Wildcat Heir out of Pyramyst, by Pyramid Peak. Bred by McCauley Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Highland Yard LLC and McCauley, Ron. Mutuel Pool $277,843 Exacta Pool $135,414 Superfecta Pool $44,929 Trifecta Pool $80,640. Scratched–none.

FLAMMETTA chased off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, rallied inside under urging and gamely prevailed. ROCKIN READY between rivals early, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, was five wide in midstretch, bid three deep past the sixteenth pole and continued willingly outside the winner. TRAVIEZA sent inside early, dueled along the rail, inched away and came off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, was between horses in deep stretch and just held third. CUTE KNOWS CUTE stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third. MISS PRETTY had speed between horses then steadied at the right hand curve to fall back some, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. KATHERINE three deep early, dueled outside a rival, drifted out a bit into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.40 45.77 58.11 1:10.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Graycaster 122 5 1 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–3¼ Prat 1.20 4 Circus Act 122 4 3 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 Franco 31.20 2 Ike 122 2 4 4–5 4–6 4–10 3–2¾ Mn Garcia 1.00 1 Italiano 122 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 4–15¾ Smith 4.80 3 Joejoe's Kingdom 122 3 5 5 5 5 5 Conner 15.50

5 GRAYCASTER 4.40 3.20 2.20 4 CIRCUS ACT 13.00 3.40 2 IKE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $26.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $32.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $40.15

Winner–Graycaster Grr.g.3 by Graydar out of Jocaster, by Service Stripe. Bred by Nancy Shuford (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $214,468 Daily Double Pool $58,276 Exacta Pool $93,942 Trifecta Pool $73,644. Scratched–none.

GRAYCASTER stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under urging in the final furlong. CIRCUS ACT bumped at the start, dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch while brushing with a foe, drifted in late and held second. IKE pulled his way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ITALIANO had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, brushed with a rival in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM tossed his head and came out to bump the runner-up at the break, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.68 45.22 1:07.93 1:14.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Incensed 123 5 4 2–1 3–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ T Baze 1.70 2 Coastline 123 2 6 3–1 2–hd 2–1 2–¾ Pedroza 13.00 1 Yes Yes Yes 123 1 5 7 7 5–1½ 3–1¼ Elliott 14.30 3 Mr. Opportunist 123 3 7 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–1¼ Maldonado 7.10 4 Quad 111 4 1 1–½ 1–1½ 3–2 5–hd Payeras 43.80 6 Moonlight Drive 123 6 2 6–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 6–1½ Conner 4.60 7 Excitations 123 7 3 5–½ 5–1½ 7 7 Gutierrez 1.80

5 INCENSED 5.40 3.60 3.00 2 COASTLINE 8.20 4.40 1 YES YES YES 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3) $47.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-1-3-4) $4,446.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $46.10

Winner–Incensed Dbb.g.5 by Pollard's Vision out of Holy Smokie, by Holy Bull. Bred by Meadow Lane Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $343,248 Daily Double Pool $28,427 Exacta Pool $192,540 Superfecta Pool $76,196 Super High Five Pool $5,826 Trifecta Pool $128,126. Claimed–Incensed by Firsthome Thoroughbreds and Ford, John. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Moonlight Drive (ITY) by MacNeil, William and Klosterman, Kenneth. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Excitations by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $59.90. Pick Three Pool $66,403.

INCENSED broke out a bit and was straightened, prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked alongside a foe, bid again and was fanned four wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep and inched away late under urging. COASTLINE bobbled some at the start, stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner but could not quite match that one late. YES YES YES saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and was edged for the place. MR. OPPORTUNIST bobbled at the start, was in a good position stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked the needed rally. QUAD had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched clear midway on the hill, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in under right handed urging then had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch, battled between foes nearing the eighth pole, drifted in late and weakened. MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY) between foes early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. EXCITATIONS stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. Rail on hill at zero.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.45 45.45 1:10.96 1:24.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mischievous Song 111 1 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–2¾ Figueroa 4.90 2 Silverspun Pickup 120 2 7 7–½ 5–hd 2–½ 2–1¾ Pedroza 15.80 7 Tiz Toffee 118 7 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–2 3–2¾ Maldonado 1.30 8 Lemon Crush 120 8 6 8 8 4–1 4–1¾ Quinonez 4.00 3 Wishful 120 3 2 2–hd 2–½ 5–hd 5–hd Desormeaux 4.40 5 Empress of Lov 120 5 4 4–1½ 4–hd 7–½ 6–1½ Franco 39.20 6 Avail 120 6 3 6–½ 7–hd 6–1½ 7–1½ Pereira 11.50 4 Demigoddess 123 4 8 5–hd 6–1 8 8 Linares 19.10

1 MISCHIEVOUS SONG 11.80 7.00 4.40 2 SILVERSPUN PICKUP 13.40 8.00 7 TIZ TOFFEE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $38.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $64.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-8) $105.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-7-8-3) $2,766.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7) $118.65

Winner–Mischievous Song Grr.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Bestowal, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Extern Developments LTD. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $331,745 Daily Double Pool $43,605 Exacta Pool $160,027 Superfecta Pool $58,389 Super High Five Pool $3,624 Trifecta Pool $102,238. Claimed–Silverspun Pickup by Black Diamond Racing LLC, Noone, Thomas and Weizer, Paul. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $30,398.

MISCHIEVOUS SONG dueled inside, inched away leaving the backstretch, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and proved best under urging and steady handling late. SILVERSPUN PICKUP saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and continued willingly. TIZ TOFFEE bobbled at the start, dueled four wide then stalked into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. LEMON CRUSH chased off the rail then four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and improved position. WISHFUL dueled between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and weakened. EMPRESS OF LOV prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked into the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and also weakened. AVAIL chased off the rail then split rivals three deep into the turn, continued off the inside midway on the bend and three wide into the stretch, drifted in and also weakened. DEMIGODDESS stalked between horses, dropped back and angled in leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Starter Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.04 46.56 1:10.16 1:22.34 1:34.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ky. Colonel 118 4 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–hd Bejarano 8.50 3 Lewis Vale 118 2 2 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 2–hd Elliott 20.00 7 Noble Nick 121 6 3 3–1½ 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ T Baze 24.10 8 My Man Chuckles 124 7 7 5–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 4–nk Franco 2.90 4 Kristi's Copilot 121 3 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 5–¾ Pedroza 4.90 6 Crown the Kitten 116 5 6 8 8 7–½ 7–2½ 6–1 Roman 13.10 9 Any Questions 124 8 8 6–5 6–6 6–4 6–2 7–2½ Prat 4.20 1 Tough It Out 121 1 5 7–hd 7–½ 8 8 8 Desormeaux 2.20

5 KY. COLONEL 19.00 10.40 6.60 3 LEWIS VALE 14.60 7.80 7 NOBLE NICK 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $131.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $128.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-8) $1,015.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $999.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-8-4) Carryover $3,132

Winner–Ky. Colonel B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Macoumba, by Mr. Prospector. Bred by Malibu Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Preston Madden. Mutuel Pool $311,097 Daily Double Pool $41,088 Exacta Pool $164,885 Superfecta Pool $60,951 Trifecta Pool $107,420 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,103. Scratched–Aventador (FR). $1 Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $249.80. Pick Three Pool $76,808. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-1-5) 485 tickets with 4 correct paid $320.55. Pick Four Pool $203,742. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-5-1-5) 168 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,863.15. Pick Five Pool $558,065.

KY. COLONEL pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside that one in upper stretch, gained the lead past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. LEWIS VALE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and continued willingly between foes late. NOBLE NICK three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest outside the top pair late, then was unsaddled at the end of the clubhouse turn and was vanned off. MY MAN CHUCKLES chased outside a rival then between foes, continued off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. KRISTI'S COPILOT had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. CROWN THE KITTEN settled outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. ANY QUESTIONS chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOUGH IT OUT broke in a bit, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.71 45.87 58.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Junior Gilliam 119 6 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–2 1–1¾ Pedroza 2.80 1 Fast Pass 120 1 3 6–hd 6–½ 4–hd 2–½ Fuentes 6.80 4 Shades of Victory 123 4 7 7 7 6–1½ 3–3¼ T Baze 2.70 2 Bitte 122 2 2 4–3 4–1 5–1½ 4–2¼ Espinoza 8.50 5 Cal Cal Li Gowchis 118 5 1 1–hd 2–4 2–1 5–½ Payeras 17.60 8 Big Champion 129 7 4 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 6–6¼ Harvey 2.10 3 El Koreano 117 3 5 3–2½ 3–1½ 7 7 Sanchez 18.90

6 JUNIOR GILLIAM 7.60 4.40 2.60 1 FAST PASS 6.60 3.40 4 SHADES OF VICTORY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $78.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $16.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-2) $12.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-4-2-5) $717.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $17.65

Winner–Junior Gilliam Dbb.g.5 by Tribal Rule out of Hazen, by Rubiano. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $236,769 Daily Double Pool $34,456 Exacta Pool $123,544 Superfecta Pool $50,684 Super High Five Pool $10,702 Trifecta Pool $84,913. Scratched–Isee It in Hiseyes. $1 Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $312.50. Pick Three Pool $60,117.

JUNIOR GILLIAM chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front under urging past the eighth pole and won clear. FAST PASS saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and gained the place. SHADES OF VICTORY squeezed back at the start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for second. BITTE bobbled at the start but recovered quickly, was between horses early then saved ground chasing the pace throughout, slipped through inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAL CAL LI GOWCHIS broke in onto a rival, had speed between horses to duel for the lead, fought back inside on the turn, came off the rail in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BIG CHAMPION dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between horses past midstretch and also weakened. EL KOREANO broke out onto a rival, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fell back into and on the turn, came outside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.01 47.32 1:12.05 1:24.62 1:38.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sheer Flattery 123 4 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–3½ 1–1 1–2½ Conner 28.30 6 Explorer 118 6 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–6 2–3¾ Smith 0.70 5 Swayze 123 5 6 7–½ 8 7–2 5–½ 3–2 Prat 4.80 1 Ike Walker 125 1 5 5–hd 5–2½ 6–1 6–2½ 4–nk Mn Garcia 6.70 3 Clear the Mine 125 3 2 4–½ 4–1 3–1 3–1 5–1½ Maldonado 6.60 7 Senator Robert 125 7 3 6–3 6–4 4–1 4–½ 6–5¼ Pena 55.50 2 Kona Coast 123 2 7 8 7–hd 8 8 7–2 Bejarano 16.50 8 Absolutely Stylish 123 8 8 3–1 3–½ 5–hd 7–2 8 Pereira 11.30

4 SHEER FLATTERY 58.60 16.40 6.20 6 EXPLORER 3.00 2.40 5 SWAYZE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $165.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $80.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1) $126.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-5-1-3) $6,926.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $144.35

Winner–Sheer Flattery Ch.c.4 by Flatter out of Venus Rosewater, by Grand Slam. Bred by Amy Boulton (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Barrow, Thomas and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $389,715 Daily Double Pool $40,248 Exacta Pool $206,211 Superfecta Pool $98,087 Super High Five Pool $99,831 Trifecta Pool $154,705. Claimed–Ike Walker by CTR Stables, LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Robertson, Richard, Todaro and Team Green. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Clear the Mine by David Jacobson. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $971.40. Pick Three Pool $76,046.

SHEER FLATTERY pressed the pace between horses then outside the runner-up on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out under left handed urging while inching away in midstretch, drifted in some past midstretch and won clear under a hold late. EXPLORER sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but bested the rest. SWAYZE settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and picked up the show. IKE WALKER came off the rail into the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CLEAR THE MINE angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. SENATOR ROBERT three deep early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. KONA COAST hopped some and threw his head at the start, saved ground off the pace throughout and failed to menace. ABSOLUTELY STYLISH bobbled at the start, stalked four wide into the first turn, bid three deep leaving that turn to press the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.30 44.78 1:07.84 1:14.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Facts Matter 113 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–ns Espinoza 10.20 6 I Am the Danger 125 6 4 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd Franco 9.80 8 Paddock Pick 120 8 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–2½ 3–3¾ Pereira 2.60 1 Silver Fury 113 1 5 6–½ 7–2½ 6–½ 4–¾ Figueroa 47.40 5 Camby 120 5 7 5–2 4–hd 4–1 5–1¼ Desormeaux 2.50 4 Hachiman 120 4 6 7–½ 6–½ 7–2 6–hd Maldonado 30.80 7 Outlaw 120 7 3 4–½ 5–2 5–½ 7–2¼ Prat 1.70 3 Causeididitmyway 120 3 8 8 8 8 8 T Baze 26.60

2 FACTS MATTER 22.40 9.00 4.60 6 I AM THE DANGER 9.20 5.40 8 PADDOCK PICK 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $596.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $64.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-8-1) $194.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-8) $118.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-8-1-5) Carryover $5,053

Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.c.3 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $376,878 Daily Double Pool $47,919 Exacta Pool $184,069 Superfecta Pool $87,660 Trifecta Pool $134,499 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,621. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $1,119.70. Pick Three Pool $78,231.

FACTS MATTER had speed inside to duel for the lead, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back inside rivals and held on gamely. I AM THE DANGER flashed speed off the rail then dueled outside the winner, fought back between horses through the final furlong and continued gamely to the wire. PADDOCK PICK stalked three deep then four wide into the stretch, bid outside the top pair and continued willingly to the wire. SILVER FURY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAMBY bobbled at the start, stalked just off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. HACHIMAN chased outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and did not rally. OUTLAW stalked the pace between horses then outside a rival into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and weakened. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY broke a bit slowly and came in, settled just off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at zero.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.33 46.60 59.31 1:05.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Michael Mundo 123 10 10 8–hd 6–hd 3–hd 1–1½ Mt Garcia 11.80 10 Imagineiamfastest 123 9 1 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–¾ Conner 4.50 12 Hayne's Pal 123 11 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–3¾ Pedroza 2.10 3 Senditlikechilly 123 3 11 7–hd 7–3 5–1 4–nk Delgadillo 5.40 2 Write Me a Song 123 2 3 9–2 9–½ 8–½ 5–nk T Baze 7.30 6 Irish Ballad 116 6 2 2–1 2–½ 4–4 6–½ Figueroa 48.70 1 Friendly Steve 116 1 7 6–1 8–2½ 7–1 7–4¼ Espinoza 7.90 5 Hesgotawaywithwrds 116 5 9 11 10–hd 9–2½ 8–2½ Payeras 58.10 8 Brighton Boy 123 7 4 3–hd 4–2 6–1½ 9–4¾ Pena 5.10 9 Great Commission 123 8 5 10–½ 11 11 10–3¾ Sanchez 93.00 4 Cyclolite 124 4 8 5–1 5–hd 10–2 11 Ocampo 92.90

11 MICHAEL MUNDO 25.60 10.00 5.20 10 IMAGINEIAMFASTEST 6.00 3.80 12 HAYNE'S PAL 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $303.80 $1 EXACTA (11-10) $55.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-12-3) $141.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-12-3-2) $12,729.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-12) $127.85

Winner–Michael Mundo Ch.g.3 by Forestry out of Play It True, by Yes It's True. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $342,437 Daily Double Pool $43,457 Exacta Pool $204,334 Superfecta Pool $103,831 Super High Five Pool $10,057 Trifecta Pool $132,336. Claimed–Brighton Boy by Miyadi, Steven, Sima, Florin and Vukmanovich, Leo. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Cee's Wild, Count Your Steps, Seattle Encounter. $1 Pick Three (4-2-11) paid $3,705.10. Pick Three Pool $90,469.

MICHAEL MUNDO chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST stalked outside then four wide into the turn, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, fought back three wide in the drive and held second. HAYNE'S PAL had good early speed outside foes, dueled three deep then alongside a rival into the turn, battled between horses on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for the place. SENDITLIKECHILLY a bit slow to begin, chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, was in tight off heels leaving the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. WRITE ME A SONG sent between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then between foes, came out three deep into the stretch and improved position. IRISH BALLAD dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back to midstretch, then weakened. FRIENDLY STEVE chased inside then off the rail on the turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HESGOTAWAYWITHWRDS chased between horses then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the turn, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. BRIGHTON BOY had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. GREAT COMMISSION between rivals early, dropped back off the rail, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CYCLOLITE angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail into and on the turn, fell back nearing the stretch, steadied in tight into the drive and had little left for the lane.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.82 46.51 1:10.27 1:22.33 1:34.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cool Green 125 5 2 2–hd 5–1½ 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ Elliott 2.20 7 Raven Creek 120 7 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 2–1½ T Baze 9.50 1 Save Ground 125 1 5 5–1 6–1 5–2½ 4–4 3–2¼ Gutierrez 5.70 8 California Journey 125 8 3 3–1 2–hd 2–1 3–½ 4–5¼ Franco 1.90 2 Premium Forest 118 2 4 8 8 8 6–½ 5–2¾ Prat 16.00 4 Six Point Rack 125 4 7 4–hd 3–½ 4–hd 5–3 6–2½ Bejarano 4.00 6 Unusual Meeting 125 6 8 7–3 4–hd 6–1½ 7–2½ 7–4¼ Pereira 47.50 3 Steven Decatur 111 3 6 6–hd 7–4 7–2½ 8 8 Espinoza 49.50

5 COOL GREEN 6.40 4.80 3.00 7 RAVEN CREEK 10.00 5.40 1 SAVE GROUND 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-5) $114.00 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $22.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-8) $27.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-1-8-2) $899.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $44.30

Winner–Cool Green B.g.6 by Global Hunter (ARG) out of Excessive Susan, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Delaney, Ed and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $388,297 Daily Double Pool $47,484 Exacta Pool $200,456 Superfecta Pool $91,261 Super High Five Pool $7,663 Trifecta Pool $150,464. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-11-5) paid $719.50. Pick Three Pool $76,321.

COOL GREEN angled in early, steadied in tight into the first turn, stalked along the rail, came out some in midstretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in late stretch and gamely prevailed. RAVEN CREEK had speed outside the winner then angled in entering the first turn, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch but was overtaken late. SAVE GROUND stalked the pace inside, swung out three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY four wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid between horses a half mile out, tracked outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. PREMIUM FOREST settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIX POINT RACK three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, tracked again on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. UNUSUAL MEETING squeezed some at the start, went up four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, fell back leaving the second turn and also weakened. STEVEN DECATUR between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

ELEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.21 44.46 1:09.04 1:22.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 American Anthem 121 4 2 2–½ 2–hd 1–½ 1–hd Smith 0.90 2 St. Joe Bay 121 2 5 1–hd 1–½ 2–3 2–1¾ T Baze 42.30 5 Horse Greedy 121 5 8 7–4 6–hd 4–½ 3–4¼ Elliott 18.10 3 El Huerfano 121 3 3 5–4½ 5–3½ 5–2½ 4–ns Franco 33.30 8 Dabster 121 8 4 6–½ 7–6 7–7 5–½ Mn Garcia 4.70 7 Stone Hands 121 7 1 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 6–8¼ Gutierrez 9.80 6 Touching Rainbows 121 6 6 3–hd 3–½ 6–hd 7–2¼ Prat 2.60 1 Top of the Game 121 1 7 8 8 8 8 Stevens 33.80

4 AMERICAN ANTHEM 3.80 3.00 2.10 2 ST. JOE BAY 21.00 12.00 5 HORSE GREEDY 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $35.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3) $184.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-8) $8,214.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $177.15

Winner–American Anthem B.c.4 by Bodemeister out of Indy's Windy, by A.P. Indy. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, Head of Plains Partners LLC, China Horse Club, SF Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $410,819 Daily Double Pool $62,250 Exacta Pool $170,737 Superfecta Pool $101,016 Super High Five Pool $10,763 Trifecta Pool $143,051. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (11-5-4) paid $131.90. Pick Three Pool $58,118.

AMERICAN ANTHEM dueled between horses then outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch, battled outside that one through a long drive and gamely prevailed under urging. ST. JOE BAY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back through a stiff drive and continued gamely to the end. HORSE GREEDY a bit slow to begin, settled outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the show. EL HUERFANO bobbled at the start, was close up stalking the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DABSTER settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STONE HANDS pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and most of the turn, stalked three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TOUCHING RAINBOWS bobbled at the break, prompted the pace three deep between foes, angled in and stalked between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. TOP OF THE GAME a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and failed to menace.

TWELFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.76 47.38 1:12.10 1:24.68 1:37.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Our Slick Chick 113 1 2 1–hd 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–1½ Espinoza 3.50 6 Temple Princess 120 5 4 3–1 3–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1¼ Franco 1.60 4 Full Court 120 3 5 6–1 6–½ 4–½ 3–1½ 3–½ Pena 31.80 5 Chalky 125 4 7 5–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–hd Bejarano 3.90 8 Trophy Bridle 118 7 6 7–½ 8 6–½ 5–1 5–1 Prat 11.80 9 Majestic Design 125 8 3 8 7–½ 7–hd 7–2 6–2 Elliott 9.10 7 Conformation 120 6 8 4–hd 4–hd 8 6–½ 7–11½ Gutierrez 6.20 3 Warm Up the Bench 120 2 1 2–½ 1–hd 3–1 8 8 Roman 23.90

2 OUR SLICK CHICK 9.00 4.60 3.80 6 TEMPLE PRINCESS 3.20 2.80 4 FULL COURT 10.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5) $53.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-4-5-8) $1,524.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $65.45

Winner–Our Slick Chick Ch.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Wicked Uno, by Macho Uno. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $353,457 Daily Double Pool $96,389 Exacta Pool $200,835 Superfecta Pool $96,761 Super High Five Pool $15,978 Trifecta Pool $154,794. Scratched–Tiz Goldilux. $1 Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $205,565. 50-Cent Pick Four (11-5-4-2) 1775 tickets with 4 correct paid $390.45. Pick Four Pool $908,195. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-11-5-4-2) 102 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,676.85. Pick Five Pool $625,055. $2 Pick Six (4-2-11-5-4-2) 41 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $2,515.60. Pick Six Pool $900,769. Pick Six Carryover $821,858.

OUR SLICK CHICK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back under urging along the rail in the stretch to regain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and inched away late. TEMPLE PRINCESS pressed the pace three deep then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid three wide on the second turn, put a head in front outside the winner, fought back in midstretch and deep stretch, could not match that one late but held second. FULL COURT saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. CHALKY (IRE) stalked between horses, came out four wide into the second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TROPHY BRIDLE three deep on the first turn, chased just off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes. MAJESTIC DESIGN four wide on the first turn, chased outside a rival, went four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. CONFORMATION also went four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, was forced out five wide early on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and did not rally. WARM UP THE BENCH dueled between horses then outside the winner, was between foes again on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, continued inside in the stretch and gave way.