Racing! Justify has yet another day in the sun

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the final day of Santa Anita’s looooooooooong winter/spring meeting.
It was great to see the crowd at Santa Anita on Saturday as Justify made a modeling appearance at the track. He was greeted by a large crowd and well-deserved adulation. Jockey Mike Smith had huge lines to autograph a poster of him.
I’ve often lauded the ambassadors that trainer Bob Baffert and Smith are for the sport. But here’s what Ed Golden, who writes the stables notes for Santa Anita’s publicity department, reported from Clockers’ Corner on Saturday morning.
“Two new faces among the crowd were a husband and wife from La Palma, which borders Orange County and Los Angeles County, some 32 miles and 36 minutes from Arcadia,” Golden wrote.
“It was their first visit to a racetrack, and they came to see Justify. The man, who happened to be an amputee, was in a wheelchair, while the woman sat at a table nearby, both like children on Christmas morning, absorbing Santa Anita’s singular atmosphere in wide-eyed wonderment.
“When Justify’s trainer, the readily recognizable Bob Baffert, happened to appear, the man asked if he would join them for a photo. Baffert complied. The couple was overjoyed.
“Thanks to Baffert’s act of kindness, the two first-time racetrackers are likely to return again and again, and at a time when racing needs all the goodwill and live bodies it can get, it was a gesture that serves the game well.”
I’ve said it before, but I’ve never seen Baffert say “no” to a request from race fans. And he’s the biggest name in the sport. Try that in any other sport.
Anyway, to learn more about this special day, we’ve got the story that Eric (Manny) Sondheimer did for the web and print editions. You can read it here.
Bad news on Magnum Moon
Magnum Moon, undefeated winner of the Arkansas Derby but 19th in the Kentucky Derby, suffered a career-ending injury during a workout at Belmont Park on Saturday. Here’s hoping everything turns out well. Jeremy Balan of the Bloodhorse has the story. Read it here.
Santa Anita review
In Saturday’s featured race, the Grade 2 $250,000 San Carlos Stakes going seven furlongs, favored American Anthem just got up to win at the end by a head, although it looked a lot closer. American Anthem has mostly the same ownership group as Justify, and the same trainer and jockey.
St. Joe Bay was extremely game and fought off American Anthem down the stretch but eventually got passed. American Anthem paid $3.80, $3.00 and $2.10.
“I caught such a good [break] that I just thought I needed to stay out of his way,” jockey Smith told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I thought all I could do was mess it up at that point. St. Joe Bay was running along so easy that I thought I should keep a little pressure on him, and I’m glad I did because I needed every bit of it to get by him.”
Horse Greedy was almost two lengths in back of the front pair for third.
“That other horse [St. Joe Bay] was putting up a big fight and it looked like he had him put away but Anthem got him,” trainer Baffert said. “I was talking to Mike [Smith] and said, ‘We got to get another win,’ because it’s pretty tough after winning a Triple Crown, but still, life goes on and you’ve got to keep winning.”
Santa Anita preview
While I don’t like to make this newsletter about gambling, it would be irresponsible to mention a mandatory payout today in the pick six that starts with a big carryover. The combined carryover is more than $800,000 and betting in this wager is expected to approach $4 million. It starts in race six, and the back half of the card has a lot of full fields. And, if you missed it two sentences ago, this is a mandatory payout.
As for the racing, the last day of the marathon meeting has 11 races starting at 12:30 p.m. (I still miss the early Mimosa Sunday start times.) More than half the races (six) are on the turf, including the closing race, 1 1/4 miles, which means it starts on the downhill course before moving to the main turf course.
The featured race is the Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes with fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It goes off as the ninth race, about 4:50 p.m.
Sophie P is the tepid 3-1 favorite, coming off a win in the Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita. She’s only run two races in the U.S., the other also at Santa Anita. She’s a shipper from England and under the care of trainer James Cassidy. Kent Desormeaux is her jockey.
The second favorites are Beau Recall and Ancient Secret at 7-2.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Belmont: $100,000 Wild Applause Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Got Stormy ($5.40)
Parx: $100,000 Turning for Home Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Aztec Sense ($3.40)
Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Singspiel Stakes, 3 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Shahroze ($13.20)
Thistledown: Grade 3 $500,000 Ohio Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Core Beliefs ($7.60)
Arlington: Grade 3 $100,000 Chicago Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hotshot Anna ($11.60)
Ruidoso Downs: $175,000 Mountain Top Futurity, NM-breds 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: Hustle Up ($3.00)
Canterbury: $100,000 Lady Canterbury Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: I’m Betty G ($7.60)
Santa Anita: Grade 2 $250,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: American Anthem ($3.80)
Canterbury: $100,000 Mystic Lake Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: My Bariley ($35.00)
Canterbury: $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sniper Kitten ($9.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
1:46 Belmont: $100,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Cupecoy’s Joy Division), NY-bred fillies 3 years old, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Mentality (9-5)
1:57 Woodbine: $100,000 Bold Ruckus Stakes, Ontario-breds 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Be Vewy Vewy Quiet (2-1)
2:50 Belmont: $100,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Spectacular Bid Division), NY-breds 3 years old, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Therapist (7-5)
4:50 Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Sophie P (3-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 10 Strengthinnumbers (4-1)
Sophomore filly from the Phil D'Amato barn turned in very solid debut, finishing third after getting jostled at start and getting shuffled back coming down the hill. With that race under her belt, moving outside and switching to the second leading rider at the meet, it could be graduation time today.
Saturday’s result: Any Questions raced wide throughout but had nothing to offer through the lane in a very disappointing effort.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 4 Summertime Hawk (5-2)
He flashed significant improvement when dropped to the same maiden $6,250 level in last runner-up try when facing heavily favored winner who previously competed versus straight maiden company. He was eliminated at the start two outs back when turning his head as the gate opened. He gets reunited with hot-riding Eduardo Nicasio, who is winning at a 25% clip.
Saturday's results and Sunday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 23.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.04 44.38 1:07.93 1:14.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Flammetta
|122
|4
|3
|6
|6
|4–hd
|1–ns
|Prat
|3.90
|3
|Rockin Ready
|122
|3
|5
|5–1½
|5–2
|3–hd
|2–2¼
|Franco
|1.10
|1
|Travieza
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|3–nk
|Bejarano
|2.70
|2
|Cute Knows Cute
|122
|2
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|6
|4–1¼
|Roman
|10.80
|5
|Miss Pretty
|122
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|5–hd
|Frey
|36.70
|6
|Katherine
|122
|6
|4
|2–2
|2–4
|2–1
|6
|Gutierrez
|5.80
|4
|FLAMMETTA
|9.80
|3.60
|2.20
|3
|ROCKIN READY
|3.00
|2.10
|1
|TRAVIEZA
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$16.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-2)
|$5.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1)
|$14.00
Winner–Flammetta B.f.3 by Wildcat Heir out of Pyramyst, by Pyramid Peak. Bred by McCauley Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Highland Yard LLC and McCauley, Ron. Mutuel Pool $277,843 Exacta Pool $135,414 Superfecta Pool $44,929 Trifecta Pool $80,640. Scratched–none.
FLAMMETTA chased off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, rallied inside under urging and gamely prevailed. ROCKIN READY between rivals early, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, was five wide in midstretch, bid three deep past the sixteenth pole and continued willingly outside the winner. TRAVIEZA sent inside early, dueled along the rail, inched away and came off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, was between horses in deep stretch and just held third. CUTE KNOWS CUTE stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third. MISS PRETTY had speed between horses then steadied at the right hand curve to fall back some, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. KATHERINE three deep early, dueled outside a rival, drifted out a bit into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. Rail on hill at zero.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.40 45.77 58.11 1:10.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Graycaster
|122
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–½
|1–3¼
|Prat
|1.20
|4
|Circus Act
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|Franco
|31.20
|2
|Ike
|122
|2
|4
|4–5
|4–6
|4–10
|3–2¾
|Mn Garcia
|1.00
|1
|Italiano
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|4–15¾
|Smith
|4.80
|3
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Conner
|15.50
|5
|GRAYCASTER
|4.40
|3.20
|2.20
|4
|CIRCUS ACT
|13.00
|3.40
|2
|IKE
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$26.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$32.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$40.15
Winner–Graycaster Grr.g.3 by Graydar out of Jocaster, by Service Stripe. Bred by Nancy Shuford (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $214,468 Daily Double Pool $58,276 Exacta Pool $93,942 Trifecta Pool $73,644. Scratched–none.
GRAYCASTER stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under urging in the final furlong. CIRCUS ACT bumped at the start, dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch while brushing with a foe, drifted in late and held second. IKE pulled his way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ITALIANO had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, brushed with a rival in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. JOEJOE'S KINGDOM tossed his head and came out to bump the runner-up at the break, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.68 45.22 1:07.93 1:14.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Incensed
|123
|5
|4
|2–1
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–1¼
|T Baze
|1.70
|2
|Coastline
|123
|2
|6
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–¾
|Pedroza
|13.00
|1
|Yes Yes Yes
|123
|1
|5
|7
|7
|5–1½
|3–1¼
|Elliott
|14.30
|3
|Mr. Opportunist
|123
|3
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Maldonado
|7.10
|4
|Quad
|111
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|3–2
|5–hd
|Payeras
|43.80
|6
|Moonlight Drive
|123
|6
|2
|6–1½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–1½
|Conner
|4.60
|7
|Excitations
|123
|7
|3
|5–½
|5–1½
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|1.80
|5
|INCENSED
|5.40
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|COASTLINE
|8.20
|4.40
|1
|YES YES YES
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$24.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-3)
|$47.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-1-3-4)
|$4,446.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1)
|$46.10
Winner–Incensed Dbb.g.5 by Pollard's Vision out of Holy Smokie, by Holy Bull. Bred by Meadow Lane Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $343,248 Daily Double Pool $28,427 Exacta Pool $192,540 Superfecta Pool $76,196 Super High Five Pool $5,826 Trifecta Pool $128,126. Claimed–Incensed by Firsthome Thoroughbreds and Ford, John. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Moonlight Drive (ITY) by MacNeil, William and Klosterman, Kenneth. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Excitations by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $59.90. Pick Three Pool $66,403.
INCENSED broke out a bit and was straightened, prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked alongside a foe, bid again and was fanned four wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep and inched away late under urging. COASTLINE bobbled some at the start, stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner but could not quite match that one late. YES YES YES saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and was edged for the place. MR. OPPORTUNIST bobbled at the start, was in a good position stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked the needed rally. QUAD had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched clear midway on the hill, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in under right handed urging then had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch, battled between foes nearing the eighth pole, drifted in late and weakened. MOONLIGHT DRIVE (ITY) between foes early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. EXCITATIONS stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the hill and five wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. Rail on hill at zero.
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.45 45.45 1:10.96 1:24.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mischievous Song
|111
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2¾
|Figueroa
|4.90
|2
|Silverspun Pickup
|120
|2
|7
|7–½
|5–hd
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Pedroza
|15.80
|7
|Tiz Toffee
|118
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–2¾
|Maldonado
|1.30
|8
|Lemon Crush
|120
|8
|6
|8
|8
|4–1
|4–1¾
|Quinonez
|4.00
|3
|Wishful
|120
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Desormeaux
|4.40
|5
|Empress of Lov
|120
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–hd
|7–½
|6–1½
|Franco
|39.20
|6
|Avail
|120
|6
|3
|6–½
|7–hd
|6–1½
|7–1½
|Pereira
|11.50
|4
|Demigoddess
|123
|4
|8
|5–hd
|6–1
|8
|8
|Linares
|19.10
|1
|MISCHIEVOUS SONG
|11.80
|7.00
|4.40
|2
|SILVERSPUN PICKUP
|13.40
|8.00
|7
|TIZ TOFFEE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$38.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$64.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-8)
|$105.23
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-7-8-3)
|$2,766.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7)
|$118.65
Winner–Mischievous Song Grr.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Bestowal, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Extern Developments LTD. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $331,745 Daily Double Pool $43,605 Exacta Pool $160,027 Superfecta Pool $58,389 Super High Five Pool $3,624 Trifecta Pool $102,238. Claimed–Silverspun Pickup by Black Diamond Racing LLC, Noone, Thomas and Weizer, Paul. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $30,398.
MISCHIEVOUS SONG dueled inside, inched away leaving the backstretch, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and proved best under urging and steady handling late. SILVERSPUN PICKUP saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and continued willingly. TIZ TOFFEE bobbled at the start, dueled four wide then stalked into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. LEMON CRUSH chased off the rail then four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and improved position. WISHFUL dueled between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, found the rail in the stretch and weakened. EMPRESS OF LOV prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked into the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and also weakened. AVAIL chased off the rail then split rivals three deep into the turn, continued off the inside midway on the bend and three wide into the stretch, drifted in and also weakened. DEMIGODDESS stalked between horses, dropped back and angled in leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Starter Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.04 46.56 1:10.16 1:22.34 1:34.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Ky. Colonel
|118
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–hd
|Bejarano
|8.50
|3
|Lewis Vale
|118
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|Elliott
|20.00
|7
|Noble Nick
|121
|6
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1½
|3–1½
|T Baze
|24.10
|8
|My Man Chuckles
|124
|7
|7
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–nk
|Franco
|2.90
|4
|Kristi's Copilot
|121
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|5–¾
|Pedroza
|4.90
|6
|Crown the Kitten
|116
|5
|6
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–2½
|6–1
|Roman
|13.10
|9
|Any Questions
|124
|8
|8
|6–5
|6–6
|6–4
|6–2
|7–2½
|Prat
|4.20
|1
|Tough It Out
|121
|1
|5
|7–hd
|7–½
|8
|8
|8
|Desormeaux
|2.20
|5
|KY. COLONEL
|19.00
|10.40
|6.60
|3
|LEWIS VALE
|14.60
|7.80
|7
|NOBLE NICK
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$131.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$128.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-8)
|$1,015.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$999.95
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-8-4)
|Carryover $3,132
Winner–Ky. Colonel B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Macoumba, by Mr. Prospector. Bred by Malibu Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Preston Madden. Mutuel Pool $311,097 Daily Double Pool $41,088 Exacta Pool $164,885 Superfecta Pool $60,951 Trifecta Pool $107,420 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,103. Scratched–Aventador (FR).
$1 Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $249.80. Pick Three Pool $76,808. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-1-5) 485 tickets with 4 correct paid $320.55. Pick Four Pool $203,742. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-5-5-1-5) 168 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,863.15. Pick Five Pool $558,065.
KY. COLONEL pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside that one in upper stretch, gained the lead past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. LEWIS VALE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and continued willingly between foes late. NOBLE NICK three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest outside the top pair late, then was unsaddled at the end of the clubhouse turn and was vanned off. MY MAN CHUCKLES chased outside a rival then between foes, continued off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. KRISTI'S COPILOT had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. CROWN THE KITTEN settled outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. ANY QUESTIONS chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOUGH IT OUT broke in a bit, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.71 45.87 58.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Junior Gilliam
|119
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–2
|1–1¾
|Pedroza
|2.80
|1
|Fast Pass
|120
|1
|3
|6–hd
|6–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|Fuentes
|6.80
|4
|Shades of Victory
|123
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|3–3¼
|T Baze
|2.70
|2
|Bitte
|122
|2
|2
|4–3
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|8.50
|5
|Cal Cal Li Gowchis
|118
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–1
|5–½
|Payeras
|17.60
|8
|Big Champion
|129
|7
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|6–6¼
|Harvey
|2.10
|3
|El Koreano
|117
|3
|5
|3–2½
|3–1½
|7
|7
|Sanchez
|18.90
|6
|JUNIOR GILLIAM
|7.60
|4.40
|2.60
|1
|FAST PASS
|6.60
|3.40
|4
|SHADES OF VICTORY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$78.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$16.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-2)
|$12.88
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-4-2-5)
|$717.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$17.65
Winner–Junior Gilliam Dbb.g.5 by Tribal Rule out of Hazen, by Rubiano. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $236,769 Daily Double Pool $34,456 Exacta Pool $123,544 Superfecta Pool $50,684 Super High Five Pool $10,702 Trifecta Pool $84,913. Scratched–Isee It in Hiseyes.
$1 Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $312.50. Pick Three Pool $60,117.
JUNIOR GILLIAM chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front under urging past the eighth pole and won clear. FAST PASS saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and gained the place. SHADES OF VICTORY squeezed back at the start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for second. BITTE bobbled at the start but recovered quickly, was between horses early then saved ground chasing the pace throughout, slipped through inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAL CAL LI GOWCHIS broke in onto a rival, had speed between horses to duel for the lead, fought back inside on the turn, came off the rail in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BIG CHAMPION dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between horses past midstretch and also weakened. EL KOREANO broke out onto a rival, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fell back into and on the turn, came outside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.01 47.32 1:12.05 1:24.62 1:38.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sheer Flattery
|123
|4
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|2–3½
|1–1
|1–2½
|Conner
|28.30
|6
|Explorer
|118
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–6
|2–3¾
|Smith
|0.70
|5
|Swayze
|123
|5
|6
|7–½
|8
|7–2
|5–½
|3–2
|Prat
|4.80
|1
|Ike Walker
|125
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–2½
|6–1
|6–2½
|4–nk
|Mn Garcia
|6.70
|3
|Clear the Mine
|125
|3
|2
|4–½
|4–1
|3–1
|3–1
|5–1½
|Maldonado
|6.60
|7
|Senator Robert
|125
|7
|3
|6–3
|6–4
|4–1
|4–½
|6–5¼
|Pena
|55.50
|2
|Kona Coast
|123
|2
|7
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|7–2
|Bejarano
|16.50
|8
|Absolutely Stylish
|123
|8
|8
|3–1
|3–½
|5–hd
|7–2
|8
|Pereira
|11.30
|4
|SHEER FLATTERY
|58.60
|16.40
|6.20
|6
|EXPLORER
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|SWAYZE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$165.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$80.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1)
|$126.47
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-5-1-3)
|$6,926.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5)
|$144.35
Winner–Sheer Flattery Ch.c.4 by Flatter out of Venus Rosewater, by Grand Slam. Bred by Amy Boulton (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Barrow, Thomas and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $389,715 Daily Double Pool $40,248 Exacta Pool $206,211 Superfecta Pool $98,087 Super High Five Pool $99,831 Trifecta Pool $154,705. Claimed–Ike Walker by CTR Stables, LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Robertson, Richard, Todaro and Team Green. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Clear the Mine by David Jacobson. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $971.40. Pick Three Pool $76,046.
SHEER FLATTERY pressed the pace between horses then outside the runner-up on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out under left handed urging while inching away in midstretch, drifted in some past midstretch and won clear under a hold late. EXPLORER sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but bested the rest. SWAYZE settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and picked up the show. IKE WALKER came off the rail into the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CLEAR THE MINE angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. SENATOR ROBERT three deep early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. KONA COAST hopped some and threw his head at the start, saved ground off the pace throughout and failed to menace. ABSOLUTELY STYLISH bobbled at the start, stalked four wide into the first turn, bid three deep leaving that turn to press the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.30 44.78 1:07.84 1:14.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Facts Matter
|113
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Espinoza
|10.20
|6
|I Am the Danger
|125
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|Franco
|9.80
|8
|Paddock Pick
|120
|8
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–3¾
|Pereira
|2.60
|1
|Silver Fury
|113
|1
|5
|6–½
|7–2½
|6–½
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|47.40
|5
|Camby
|120
|5
|7
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–1¼
|Desormeaux
|2.50
|4
|Hachiman
|120
|4
|6
|7–½
|6–½
|7–2
|6–hd
|Maldonado
|30.80
|7
|Outlaw
|120
|7
|3
|4–½
|5–2
|5–½
|7–2¼
|Prat
|1.70
|3
|Causeididitmyway
|120
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|T Baze
|26.60
|2
|FACTS MATTER
|22.40
|9.00
|4.60
|6
|I AM THE DANGER
|9.20
|5.40
|8
|PADDOCK PICK
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$596.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$64.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-8-1)
|$194.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-8)
|$118.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-8-1-5)
|Carryover $5,053
Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.c.3 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $376,878 Daily Double Pool $47,919 Exacta Pool $184,069 Superfecta Pool $87,660 Trifecta Pool $134,499 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,621. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $1,119.70. Pick Three Pool $78,231.
FACTS MATTER had speed inside to duel for the lead, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back inside rivals and held on gamely. I AM THE DANGER flashed speed off the rail then dueled outside the winner, fought back between horses through the final furlong and continued gamely to the wire. PADDOCK PICK stalked three deep then four wide into the stretch, bid outside the top pair and continued willingly to the wire. SILVER FURY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAMBY bobbled at the start, stalked just off the rail then inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. HACHIMAN chased outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and did not rally. OUTLAW stalked the pace between horses then outside a rival into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and weakened. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY broke a bit slowly and came in, settled just off the rail then inside on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. Rail on hill at zero.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.33 46.60 59.31 1:05.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Michael Mundo
|123
|10
|10
|8–hd
|6–hd
|3–hd
|1–1½
|Mt Garcia
|11.80
|10
|Imagineiamfastest
|123
|9
|1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–¾
|Conner
|4.50
|12
|Hayne's Pal
|123
|11
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–3¾
|Pedroza
|2.10
|3
|Senditlikechilly
|123
|3
|11
|7–hd
|7–3
|5–1
|4–nk
|Delgadillo
|5.40
|2
|Write Me a Song
|123
|2
|3
|9–2
|9–½
|8–½
|5–nk
|T Baze
|7.30
|6
|Irish Ballad
|116
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|4–4
|6–½
|Figueroa
|48.70
|1
|Friendly Steve
|116
|1
|7
|6–1
|8–2½
|7–1
|7–4¼
|Espinoza
|7.90
|5
|Hesgotawaywithwrds
|116
|5
|9
|11
|10–hd
|9–2½
|8–2½
|Payeras
|58.10
|8
|Brighton Boy
|123
|7
|4
|3–hd
|4–2
|6–1½
|9–4¾
|Pena
|5.10
|9
|Great Commission
|123
|8
|5
|10–½
|11
|11
|10–3¾
|Sanchez
|93.00
|4
|Cyclolite
|124
|4
|8
|5–1
|5–hd
|10–2
|11
|Ocampo
|92.90
|11
|MICHAEL MUNDO
|25.60
|10.00
|5.20
|10
|IMAGINEIAMFASTEST
|6.00
|3.80
|12
|HAYNE'S PAL
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11)
|$303.80
|$1 EXACTA (11-10)
|$55.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-12-3)
|$141.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-12-3-2)
|$12,729.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-12)
|$127.85
Winner–Michael Mundo Ch.g.3 by Forestry out of Play It True, by Yes It's True. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $342,437 Daily Double Pool $43,457 Exacta Pool $204,334 Superfecta Pool $103,831 Super High Five Pool $10,057 Trifecta Pool $132,336. Claimed–Brighton Boy by Miyadi, Steven, Sima, Florin and Vukmanovich, Leo. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Cee's Wild, Count Your Steps, Seattle Encounter.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-11) paid $3,705.10. Pick Three Pool $90,469.
MICHAEL MUNDO chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST stalked outside then four wide into the turn, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, fought back three wide in the drive and held second. HAYNE'S PAL had good early speed outside foes, dueled three deep then alongside a rival into the turn, battled between horses on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for the place. SENDITLIKECHILLY a bit slow to begin, chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, was in tight off heels leaving the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. WRITE ME A SONG sent between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then between foes, came out three deep into the stretch and improved position. IRISH BALLAD dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back to midstretch, then weakened. FRIENDLY STEVE chased inside then off the rail on the turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HESGOTAWAYWITHWRDS chased between horses then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, continued inside on the turn, came out a bit in upper stretch and weakened. BRIGHTON BOY had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. GREAT COMMISSION between rivals early, dropped back off the rail, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CYCLOLITE angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail into and on the turn, fell back nearing the stretch, steadied in tight into the drive and had little left for the lane.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.82 46.51 1:10.27 1:22.33 1:34.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Cool Green
|125
|5
|2
|2–hd
|5–1½
|3–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|Elliott
|2.20
|7
|Raven Creek
|120
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2½
|2–1½
|T Baze
|9.50
|1
|Save Ground
|125
|1
|5
|5–1
|6–1
|5–2½
|4–4
|3–2¼
|Gutierrez
|5.70
|8
|California Journey
|125
|8
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|4–5¼
|Franco
|1.90
|2
|Premium Forest
|118
|2
|4
|8
|8
|8
|6–½
|5–2¾
|Prat
|16.00
|4
|Six Point Rack
|125
|4
|7
|4–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–3
|6–2½
|Bejarano
|4.00
|6
|Unusual Meeting
|125
|6
|8
|7–3
|4–hd
|6–1½
|7–2½
|7–4¼
|Pereira
|47.50
|3
|Steven Decatur
|111
|3
|6
|6–hd
|7–4
|7–2½
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|49.50
|5
|COOL GREEN
|6.40
|4.80
|3.00
|7
|RAVEN CREEK
|10.00
|5.40
|1
|SAVE GROUND
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-5)
|$114.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$22.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-8)
|$27.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-1-8-2)
|$899.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1)
|$44.30
Winner–Cool Green B.g.6 by Global Hunter (ARG) out of Excessive Susan, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Delaney, Ed and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $388,297 Daily Double Pool $47,484 Exacta Pool $200,456 Superfecta Pool $91,261 Super High Five Pool $7,663 Trifecta Pool $150,464. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-11-5) paid $719.50. Pick Three Pool $76,321.
COOL GREEN angled in early, steadied in tight into the first turn, stalked along the rail, came out some in midstretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up in late stretch and gamely prevailed. RAVEN CREEK had speed outside the winner then angled in entering the first turn, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch but was overtaken late. SAVE GROUND stalked the pace inside, swung out three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY four wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid between horses a half mile out, tracked outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. PREMIUM FOREST settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIX POINT RACK three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, tracked again on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. UNUSUAL MEETING squeezed some at the start, went up four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, fell back leaving the second turn and also weakened. STEVEN DECATUR between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
ELEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $250,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.21 44.46 1:09.04 1:22.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|American Anthem
|121
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|Smith
|0.90
|2
|St. Joe Bay
|121
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3
|2–1¾
|T Baze
|42.30
|5
|Horse Greedy
|121
|5
|8
|7–4
|6–hd
|4–½
|3–4¼
|Elliott
|18.10
|3
|El Huerfano
|121
|3
|3
|5–4½
|5–3½
|5–2½
|4–ns
|Franco
|33.30
|8
|Dabster
|121
|8
|4
|6–½
|7–6
|7–7
|5–½
|Mn Garcia
|4.70
|7
|Stone Hands
|121
|7
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|6–8¼
|Gutierrez
|9.80
|6
|Touching Rainbows
|121
|6
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|6–hd
|7–2¼
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Top of the Game
|121
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Stevens
|33.80
|4
|AMERICAN ANTHEM
|3.80
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|ST. JOE BAY
|21.00
|12.00
|5
|HORSE GREEDY
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$35.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3)
|$184.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-8)
|$8,214.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$177.15
Winner–American Anthem B.c.4 by Bodemeister out of Indy's Windy, by A.P. Indy. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, Head of Plains Partners LLC, China Horse Club, SF Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $410,819 Daily Double Pool $62,250 Exacta Pool $170,737 Superfecta Pool $101,016 Super High Five Pool $10,763 Trifecta Pool $143,051. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (11-5-4) paid $131.90. Pick Three Pool $58,118.
AMERICAN ANTHEM dueled between horses then outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch, battled outside that one through a long drive and gamely prevailed under urging. ST. JOE BAY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back through a stiff drive and continued gamely to the end. HORSE GREEDY a bit slow to begin, settled outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the show. EL HUERFANO bobbled at the start, was close up stalking the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DABSTER settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STONE HANDS pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and most of the turn, stalked three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TOUCHING RAINBOWS bobbled at the break, prompted the pace three deep between foes, angled in and stalked between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. TOP OF THE GAME a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and failed to menace.
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.76 47.38 1:12.10 1:24.68 1:37.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Our Slick Chick
|113
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–1½
|Espinoza
|3.50
|6
|Temple Princess
|120
|5
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Franco
|1.60
|4
|Full Court
|120
|3
|5
|6–1
|6–½
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–½
|Pena
|31.80
|5
|Chalky
|125
|4
|7
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|3.90
|8
|Trophy Bridle
|118
|7
|6
|7–½
|8
|6–½
|5–1
|5–1
|Prat
|11.80
|9
|Majestic Design
|125
|8
|3
|8
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–2
|6–2
|Elliott
|9.10
|7
|Conformation
|120
|6
|8
|4–hd
|4–hd
|8
|6–½
|7–11½
|Gutierrez
|6.20
|3
|Warm Up the Bench
|120
|2
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|8
|8
|Roman
|23.90
|2
|OUR SLICK CHICK
|9.00
|4.60
|3.80
|6
|TEMPLE PRINCESS
|3.20
|2.80
|4
|FULL COURT
|10.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$11.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5)
|$53.74
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-4-5-8)
|$1,524.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$65.45
Winner–Our Slick Chick Ch.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Wicked Uno, by Macho Uno. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $353,457 Daily Double Pool $96,389 Exacta Pool $200,835 Superfecta Pool $96,761 Super High Five Pool $15,978 Trifecta Pool $154,794. Scratched–Tiz Goldilux.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-2) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $205,565. 50-Cent Pick Four (11-5-4-2) 1775 tickets with 4 correct paid $390.45. Pick Four Pool $908,195. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-11-5-4-2) 102 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,676.85. Pick Five Pool $625,055. $2 Pick Six (4-2-11-5-4-2) 41 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $2,515.60. Pick Six Pool $900,769. Pick Six Carryover $821,858.
OUR SLICK CHICK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back under urging along the rail in the stretch to regain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and inched away late. TEMPLE PRINCESS pressed the pace three deep then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid three wide on the second turn, put a head in front outside the winner, fought back in midstretch and deep stretch, could not match that one late but held second. FULL COURT saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. CHALKY (IRE) stalked between horses, came out four wide into the second turn, continued four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TROPHY BRIDLE three deep on the first turn, chased just off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes. MAJESTIC DESIGN four wide on the first turn, chased outside a rival, went four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. CONFORMATION also went four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, was forced out five wide early on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and did not rally. WARM UP THE BENCH dueled between horses then outside the winner, was between foes again on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, continued inside in the stretch and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|17,403
|$1,830,848
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,688,109
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,137,439
|TOTAL
|17,403
|$14,656,396
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, June 24.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 42nd day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zip's Secret
|Stewart Elliott
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|2
|Nice Haircut
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|3
|You Must Chill
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|4
|Ocean Fury
|Saul Arias
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|5
|Baby Frankie
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|6
|Savagery
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|7
|Oracle of Omaha
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|8
|Honcho
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-5
|9
|My Lil Champ
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|50-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Count Your Steps
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Sergio Ledezma
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Thefourfortyfourth
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Karen Headley
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Royal Seeker
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Marcelo Polanco
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Haylord
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Leonard Powell
|9-5
|20,000
|5
|Seattle Encounter
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Captain N. Barron
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vending Machine
|Diego Sanchez
|125
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|40,000
|2
|Elwood J
|Edgar Payeras
|118
|Eddie Truman
|15-1
|3
|Popyhowuspelcupcak
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|William E. Morey
|12-1
|4
|Skelton Pass
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Javier Jose Sierra
|5-1
|40,000
|5
|Allaboutmike
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-1
|6
|Fritz Johansen
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|7
|Tina's Exchange
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|8
|Radio Silence
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|9
|Risky Proposition
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Calabasas
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Dan Blacker
|7-2
|2
|Deputy Bernardini
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|3
|Lord Guinness
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|William E. Morey
|5-1
|4
|Seventh Wave
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|5
|Northrndancrsghost
|Minor Arana
|120
|Santos R. Perez
|50-1
|6
|Flagstaff
|Tyler Baze
|125
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|One Upper
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|75,000
|2
|Storming Lady
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|75,000
|3
|Victoria'sprospect
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|75,000
|4
|Kya
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Gary Mandella
|30-1
|75,000
|5
|Tacy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Tim Yakteen
|30-1
|75,000
|6
|Ladybug
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|75,000
|7
|Unusual Gold
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|75,000
|8
|Himmah
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|75,000
|9
|Untouched Elegance
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|75,000
|10
|Strengthinnumbers
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|75,000
|11
|Princess Makena
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|75,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Aha
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Alexis Barba
|30-1
|75,000
|13
|Stella Sweeper
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Oscar L. Garcia
|50-1
|75,000
|14
|Sweet Congrats
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|75,000
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. 'Speedbelle Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Coronado Cool
|Tyler Baze
|117
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|2
|Todos Santos
|Edwin Maldonado
|117
|Kelly Castaneda
|10-1
|3
|Prophetinparadise
|Juan Sanchez
|117
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|4
|Herunbridledpower
|Efrain Hernandez
|119
|Rosemary Trela
|6-1
|5
|Princess Dorian
|Kyle Frey
|123
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|6
|Devil's Beauty
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Reed Saldana
|4-1
|7
|Princess Ashlyn
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|John F. Martin
|5-2
|8
|Be a Lady
|Tyler Conner
|126
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. 'Pennies From Heaven Starter Handicap'. Starter Handicap. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Boom Boom
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|2
|Lob City
|Stewart Elliott
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|3
|Beautiful Becca
|Evin Roman
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|4
|Melissa Jane
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|5
|Twirling Apples
|Tiago Pereira
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|6
|Vasilika
|Flavien Prat
|129
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|7
|Red Stich
|Israel Ocampo
|117
|Kristin Mulhall
|30-1
|8
|Quebec
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|9
|Revenue Virginius
|Tyler Conner
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|10
|Lethal Legacy
|Alonso Quinonez
|117
|Gary Stute
|30-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Social Etiquette
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|2
|Chasin Lucas
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|4
|Into Rissa
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|5
|Thalia
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|6
|Coco Kisses
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|7
|Whoa Nessie
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|8
|Just Grazed Me
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Beau Recall
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|2
|Sassy Little Lila
|Mike Smith
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|3
|Shehastheritestuff
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|4
|Miss Julia Star
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|5
|Sophie P
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|6
|Cordiality
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|7
|Storm the Hill
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|8
|Bella Luma
|Gary Stevens
|121
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|15-1
|9
|Ancient Secret
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|River Echo
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|62,500
|2
|Best Two Minutes
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|3
|Desert Law
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|4
|So Conflated
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|David Jacobson
|6-1
|5
|Aristocratic
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|6
|Adens Dream
|Gary Stevens
|125
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|62,500
|7
|K Thirty Eight
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Karen Headley
|15-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Unapologetic
|Mike Smith
|123
|William Spawr
|4-1
|3
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|4
|Taniko
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|5
|Beach View
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|6
|Oscar Dominguez
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|7
|Ritzy A. P.
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|8
|Acker
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|62,500
|9
|Play Hard to Get
|Alonso Quinonez
|125
|Ian Kruljac
|15-1
|62,500
|10
|Voador Magee
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Paulo H. Lobo
|12-1