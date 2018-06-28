Advertisement

Racing! It’s post time at Los Alamitos

John Cherwa
By
Jun 28, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we welcome the 12-day meet at Los Alamitos.

Santa Anita is in the rear-view mirror, and you can see Del Mar down the road. So we are now in the midst of the 12-day Los Alamitos thoroughbred meeting. It has four more days than last year, and the post is moved up to 1 p.m.

I’ll always have a fondness for Los Alamitos. Its glory days as a quarter-horse track are gone, but they still run three nights a week. The prices are reasonable, and the Vessels Club is a nice experience. Wish there were more people, but what track can’t you say that about?

Couple of changes to the newsletter whenever we move to Los Al. Our resident handicapper, Bob Ike, takes off those weeks. This meeting, we are very excited to have Jose Contreras sitting in that seat. You might have seen him on TVG, usually during the quarter horses, but he knows his thoroughbreds too.

Rob Henie, whom I think we’ll now nickname Professor (it’s an honorary title in his case, unlike handicapper Professor Gordon Jones, who really was a professor), also takes Los Al off. But he has graciously offered to supply us a lesson each week from Belmont Park in New York.

I often get emails from our subscribers wishing we had an East Coast version of this newsletter. No plans for that, so don’t read anything into this. Now, I did have short curtain-raiser for Los Al in Thursday’s Times. You can read it here.

A lot of that information can be found below. Orlando Gutierrez, media potentate at Los Al, volunteered and penned this season preview. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

“The first thoroughbred meet of 2018 at Los Alamitos will begin today.

“The 12-day summer thoroughbred meet will continue through Sunday, July 15, with racing — with one exception — conducted on a Thursday-Sunday basis.

“There will be holiday racing Wednesday, July 4, prior to a dark day on Thursday, July 5. Racing will resume Friday, July 6. Post time will be 1 p.m.

“The three-week season will be highlighted by a pair of graded stakes races: the Grade 2, $200,000 Great Lady M. for fillies and mares (3-year-olds and up) at 6 1/2 furlongs and the Grade 3, $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles.

“Expected to attract defending champion Skye Diamonds, the Great Lady M. will be run for the fifth time Saturday, July 7, while the Los Alamitos Derby, which was won by eventual 3-year-old champion West Coast in 2017, will be offered Saturday, July 14.

“Completing the stakes program is the $100,000 Bertrando Stakes for 3-year-olds and up bred or sired in California.

“Run at one mile, the Bertrando, which will be run July 4, is expected to lure 2014 winner Soi Phet. A 10-year-old gelding trained by Leonard Powell for a partnership, the son of Tizbud is a four-time stakes winner at Los Alamitos.

“The wagering menu includes the pick six, a pair of pick 4s — races 2-5 and the final four races — as well as the extremely popular players’ pick 5 — a 50-cent minimum wager with a reduced 14% takeout rate, which is offered on the first five races.

“The pick 4 is now a $1 minimum bet, making it uniform with the nighttime quarter-horse programs.

“The opening day feature — the seventh of eight races — is a $45,000 optional claimer for fillies and mares (3-year-olds and up).

“Six were entered in the race at 5 1/2 furlongs, including Los Alamitos graduate Highland Lass.

“Trained by John Sadler for breeder Michael Talla, the 3-year-old Quality Road filly was a first-out winner locally, scoring last Dec. 1.

“Out of the Hennessy mare Stockings, Highland Lass was fourth in her most recent start, finishing behind Kimberlea K and Newport Breeze, two of her Thursday opponents. From inside out, the field for Thursday’s feature: Newport Breeze, Joe Talamo rides, 120 pounds; Cioppino Pasadino, Stewart Elliott, 124; Highland Lass, Tyler Baze, 120; Love A Honeybadger, Tiago Pereira, 124; Silken Spy, Geovannni Franco, 120 and Kimberlea K, Drayden Van Dyke, 120.”

Thanks, Orlando. I’ll be doing the daily recaps and previews as usual.

Jose Contreras’ LRC pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Four Gaels (7-2)

He broke well, dueled early, steadied into the turn and never looked comfortable in between horses. That was his third race in about 28 days, and I have a feeling this 7-year-old needed a break. He's now had about three weeks to recover since that effort and lands in a softer conditional field with a slight drop in claiming price. He’s got speed to go to the lead but can also stalk from behind runners. His last win came under this rider over this daytime oval.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.

Final thought

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Thursday, June 28.

Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 12-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1MyrcellaStewart Elliott123Molly J. Pearson3-116,000
2Cinnamon TwistJoseph Talamo123Brian J. Koriner7-516,000
3We Will Re JoyceTiago Pereira123Victor M. Trujillo4-116,000
4Tiger MomEvin Roman123Robert B. Hess, Jr.5-216,000
5AsemEdgar Payeras114Gary Sherlock20-114,000
6Chiefs Lil PearlDiego Sanchez123Patricia Harrington12-116,000

SECOND RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dragon FlowerAlonso Quinonez124Derek Meredith4-1
2ParasailStewart Elliott124Charles S. Treece7-2
3Silver ApplesBarrington Harvey124Kenneth E. Nettles20-1
4ShaulaJuan Sanchez124Jose Jesus Avalos4-1
5Ballerina HeadlineSantiago Gonzalez124Steven Miyadi2-1
6PeakedHeriberto Figueroa117Rafael DeLeon5-2

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mongolian RahyDiego Sanchez123Gerard Piccioni8-130,000
2Yolanda's StoneKellie McDaid116Kelly Castaneda30-130,000
3Molly Got EvenCesar Franco116Patricia D. Visscher20-130,000
4Queen DreamerAlonso Quinonez123Lorenzo Ruiz12-130,000
5Sheza FactorHeriberto Figueroa116Peter Miller5-230,000
6Gabby LadyEdgar Payeras116Jesus J. Enriquez30-130,000
7Sweet CongratsEvin Roman123Dan Blacker2-130,000
8Bragging RightsAsa Espinoza116John W. Sadler3-130,000
9Copper CowgirlStewart Elliott123Patricia Harrington8-130,000
10TandyssweetchariotFernandez Rojas123Jesus Nunez20-130,000
Also Eligible
11Warrior MomModesto Linares123Daniel Franko20-130,000

FOURTH RACE.

5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Swing ThoughtsTyler Conner122Ed Moger, Jr.6-1
2Flying to the LineHeriberto Figueroa115Peter Miller8-1
3RolingaRuben Fuentes122Edward R. Freeman6-1
4Derby LuckTiago Pereira122Ruben Gomez6-1
5LunagonnamoonyaStewart Elliott122Mike Puype8-1
6DichotomyMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill3-1
7ScatapulpMartin Pedroza122Molly J. Pearson5-2
8JellybeankristineJoseph Talamo122Gary Sherlock8-1

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1M D's JewelCesar Franco116Nestor M. Capitaine20-130,000
2Smart RachelEdgar Payeras116Hector O. Palma6-130,000
3Two Timing LucyRuben Fuentes123Jeff Bonde5-130,000
4Legendary ParfaitMartin Garcia123Vann Belvoir5-230,000
5Swallows Inn GalKellie McDaid116Robert J. Lucas20-130,000
6Pray for CordayMartin Pedroza123Sal Gonzalez3-130,000
7Loves ImageBarrington Harvey123Manuel Calvario30-130,000
8Red BomberAsa Espinoza116Richard Baltas3-130,000
9SpacerikaFranklin Ceballos123Salvador Orozco20-130,000
10Derby TreasureTiago Pereira123Ruben Gomez20-130,000
Also Eligible
11Midnight HunchHeriberto Figueroa116John W. Sadler5-130,000

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sterling WagerEdgar Orozco124Elmer January20-16,250
2Land of the FreeFernandez Rojas124Jesus Nunez20-16,250
3Giant MarkErick Garcia124Keith E. Craigmyle10-16,250
4Rocket FuelSantiago Gonzalez124Steven Miyadi5-26,250
5Jen's JourneyKellie McDaid117Charles S. Treece15-16,250
6Four GaelsEdgar Payeras117Kelly Castaneda7-26,250
7Many TreatsAnthony Locke124Manuel Calvario30-16,250
8Tiz LoveChristian Aragon124Patricia Harrington4-16,250
9Rafter OneChris Russell124Jesus Nunez8-16,250
10PundyOctavio Vergara, Jr.124Peter Miller4-16,250

SEVENTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Newport BreezeJoseph Talamo120Peter Eurton3-1
2Cioppino PasadinoStewart Elliott124Charles S. Treece8-140,000
3Highland LassTyler Baze120John W. Sadler9-2
4Love a HoneybadgerTiago Pereira124Brian J. Koriner4-140,000
5Silken SpyGeovanni Franco120J. Eric Kruljac4-1
6Kimberlea KDrayden Van Dyke120Jerry Hollendorfer2-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Feeling the HeatDiego Sanchez124Manuel Calvario20-120,000
2Curlina CurlinaEdgar Payeras117Mike Harrington10-120,000
3Cee Sam's GirlKyle Frey120George Papaprodromou12-120,000
4Seattle DropEvin Roman118Robert B. Hess, Jr.2-118,000
5JicamaJoseph Talamo122Manuel Landeros6-118,000
6TinianModesto Linares124Bruce Headley6-120,000
7WhatyouciswhatugetAlonso Quinonez120Jerry Wallace, II12-120,000
8Western MongoliaStewart Elliott124Enebish Ganbat5-220,000
9Unusual GatorFranklin Ceballos118Jeffrey Metz20-118,000
10Solar CoronaBrayan Pena122Jose Hernandez, Jr.12-118,000
Also Eligible
11Stella SweeperHeriberto Figueroa115Oscar L. Garcia20-118,000
