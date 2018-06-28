Racing! It’s post time at Los Alamitos

He broke well, dueled early, steadied into the turn and never looked comfortable in between horses. That was his third race in about 28 days, and I have a feeling this 7-year-old needed a break. He's now had about three weeks to recover since that effort and lands in a softer conditional field with a slight drop in claiming price. He’s got speed to go to the lead but can also stalk from behind runners. His last win came under this rider over this daytime oval.