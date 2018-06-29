Racing! Los Alamitos puts its first day of the meeting in the books

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, June 28. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.39 45.93 58.17 1:10.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 We Will Re Joyce 123 2 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–3 1–1¾ Pereira 3.00 1 Myrcella 123 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–3 Elliott 1.10 4 Tiger Mom 123 3 1 5 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2 Roman 2.10 5 Asem 114 4 4 4–hd 5 5 4–1 Payeras 11.20 6 Chiefs Lil Pearl 123 5 5 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5 Sanchez 12.20

3 WE WILL RE JOYCE 8.00 3.20 2.20 1 MYRCELLA 2.40 2.10 4 TIGER MOM 2.20

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5) $3.27 $1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $16.60

Winner–We Will Re Joyce Dbb.f.3 by Kafwain out of Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Victor M. Trujillo. Owner: Hunsucker, Lester and Smolich, Rob. Mutuel Pool $58,333 Exacta Pool $29,414 Superfecta Pool $14,824 Trifecta Pool $21,086. Claimed–Myrcella by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Cinnamon Twist.

WE WILL RE JOYCE dueled outside the runner-up, was fanned out some into the stretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and inched away late under some left handed urging. MYRCELLA dueled off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. TIGER MOM chased outside then three deep into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. ASEM angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. CHIEFS LIL PEARL broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes to the stretch, found the inside in the drive and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.09 45.40 57.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Peaked 117 6 5 4–½ 3–1 1–2 1–4 Figueroa 1.60 5 Ballerina Headline 124 5 6 6 5–1½ 4–hd 2–½ Gonzalez 3.40 2 Parasail 124 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–½ Elliott 3.90 1 Dragon Flower 124 1 1 5–1 6 6 4–¾ Quinonez 3.70 3 Silver Apples 124 3 2 3–hd 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ Harvey 22.40 4 Shaula 124 4 3 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 6 Sanchez 6.70

6 PEAKED 5.20 2.80 2.20 5 BALLERINA HEADLINE 3.60 2.80 2 PARASAIL 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1) $7.85 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $43.60

Winner–Peaked Dbb.f.4 by Comic Strip out of Honoree Lady, by Roman Dancer. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Rafael DeLeon. Mutuel Pool $49,244 Daily Double Pool $17,704 Exacta Pool $27,099 Superfecta Pool $15,297 Trifecta Pool $19,306. Scratched–none.

PEAKED stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide with a bid into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch and won clear under some left handed urging while drifting in a bit. BALLERINA HEADLINE chased off the rail then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged foes late for second. PARASAIL dueled inside, fought back off the rail in the stretch and held third. DRAGON FLOWER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was edged for the show. SILVER APPLES stalked between horses then a bit off thee rail on the turn, continued between foes in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SHAULA dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in upper stretch, had the rider lose the whip past the quarter pole and weakened some late.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.31 45.93 57.68 1:04.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Bragging Rights 116 7 4 3–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–5 Espinoza 1.70 5 Sheza Factor 116 5 1 2–hd 1–hd 2–3 2–ns Figueroa 2.20 1 Mongolian Rahy 123 1 6 6–1½ 5–1½ 3–3 3–7 Sanchez 8.80 9 Copper Cowgirl 123 8 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–1¾ Elliott 3.00 3 Molly Got Even 116 3 7 7–hd 6–1 5–hd 5–½ Franco 24.10 6 Gabby Lady 116 6 9 9 7–1 6–1 6–5 Payeras 56.80 4 Queen Dreamer 123 4 5 1–hd 3–1 7–8 7–5 Quinonez 16.20 10 Tandyssweetchariot 123 9 3 5–½ 9 8–1 8–4 Rojas Fernandez 30.20 2 Yolanda's Stone 116 2 8 8–2 8–hd 9 9 McDaid 70.80

8 BRAGGING RIGHTS 5.40 2.80 2.40 5 SHEZA FACTOR 3.00 2.60 1 MONGOLIAN RAHY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-1-9) $4.84 $1 TRIFECTA (8-5-1) $25.30

Winner–Bragging Rights B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brag (IRE), by Mujadil. Bred by Don Gibb & Regan Wright (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $61,627 Daily Double Pool $6,079 Exacta Pool $33,240 Superfecta Pool $22,735 Trifecta Pool $22,986. Scratched–Sweet Congrats, Warrior Mom. $1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $47.40. Pick Three Pool $20,033.

BRAGGING RIGHTS dueled three deep between foes then outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging and drew off. SHEZA FACTOR had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and just held second. MONGOLIAN RAHY came off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and just missed the place. COPPER COWGIRL pressed the pace four wide between horses then stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MOLLY GOT EVEN chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. GABBY LADY bumped in a bit of a slow start, angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn and did not rally. QUEEN DREAMER dueled a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, dropped back on the bend and weakened. TANDYSSWEETCHARIOT pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way. YOLANDA'S STONE stalked between horses, chased inside on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.62 46.31 58.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Scatapulp 122 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Pedroza 1.00 2 Flying to the Line 115 2 4 3–hd 2–1 2–1½ 2–1¼ Figueroa 7.90 6 Dichotomy 122 5 6 5–hd 5–1 3–hd 3–1½ Gutierrez 2.60 1 Swing Thoughts 122 1 1 2–1 3–1½ 4–1 4–1¼ Conner 15.50 8 Jellybeankristine 122 7 3 4–1 4–hd 5–2½ 5–4 Talamo 21.70 3 Rolinga 122 3 5 6–3 6–6 6–12 6–21 Fuentes 13.20 5 Lunagonnamoonya 122 4 7 7 7 7 7 Elliott 5.90

7 SCATAPULP 4.00 2.80 2.20 2 FLYING TO THE LINE 6.20 4.20 6 DICHOTOMY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-1) $18.07 $1 TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $38.70

Winner–Scatapulp B.f.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Miss Scatalicious, by Scat Daddy. Bred by C J Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Molly J. Pearson. Owner: C J Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $85,780 Daily Double Pool $5,935 Exacta Pool $46,215 Superfecta Pool $26,858 Trifecta Pool $32,939. Scratched–Derby Luck. $1 Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $9,146.

SCATAPULP dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. FLYING TO THE LINE stalked inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner and continued gamely to the end. DICHOTOMY broke in onto a rival, chased outside, came five wide into the stretch and picked up the show. SWING THOUGHTS dueled off the rail then inside early on the turn, stalked leaving the turn and weakened some in the lane. JELLYBEANKRISTINE chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROLINGA stalked a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. LUNAGONNAMOONYA squeezed back at the break, settled a bit off the rail then came out on the backstretch, continued off the inside and a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.25 46.01 58.06 1:04.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Swallows Inn Gal 116 5 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–1 1–¾ McDaid 18.10 6 Pray for Corday 123 6 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–nk Pedroza 1.80 8 Red Bomber 116 8 5 2–hd 2–hd 4–1½ 3–4 Espinoza 5.70 2 Smart Rachel 116 2 1 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 4–1 Payeras 3.20 9 Spacerika 123 9 7 5–½ 5–2 5–5 5–3½ Ceballos 50.30 4 Legendary Parfait 123 4 8 8–hd 9–1½ 6–1 6–3½ Mn Garcia 5.50 1 M D's Jewel 116 1 10 10 10 7–½ 7–¾ Franco 65.70 3 Two Timing Lucy 123 3 9 9–2 8–½ 8–1½ 8–1¼ Fuentes 5.20 10 Derby Treasure 123 10 3 7–2½ 7–hd 9–3 9–6 Pereira 28.30 7 Loves Image 123 7 6 6–hd 6–1½ 10 10 Harvey 103.50

5 SWALLOWS INN GAL 38.20 12.60 6.60 6 PRAY FOR CORDAY 3.40 2.80 8 RED BOMBER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $131.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $56.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-8-2) $186.17 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-8) $395.30

Winner–Swallows Inn Gal B.f.3 by Distorted Reality out of Cassie D, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Megan Stiehr (CA). Trainer: Robert J. Lucas. Owner: Robert J. Lucas. Mutuel Pool $94,131 Daily Double Pool $8,425 Exacta Pool $52,815 Superfecta Pool $31,013 Trifecta Pool $33,429. Scratched–Midnight Hunch. $1 Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $200.10. Pick Three Pool $16,645. $1 Pick Four (6-7/8/11-4/7-5) 4 correct paid $442.00. Pick Four Pool $56,324. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-7/8/11-4/7-5) 5 correct paid $1,657.65. Pick Five Pool $185,048.

SWALLOWS INN GAL had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses in the stretch, took the lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. PRAY FOR CORDAY dueled between rivals, drifted out a bit into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued willingly. RED BOMBER dueled three deep, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, fell back some in the drive then fought back to the wire. SMART RACHEL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. SPACERIKA chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LEGENDARY PARFAIT chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. M D'S JEWEL stumbled at the start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and was not a threat.q. TWO TIMING LUCY broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then just off the rail and did not rally. DERBY TREASURE settled outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LOVES IMAGE stalked just off the rail, steadied into the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.73 44.90 57.15 1:03.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rocket Fuel 124 4 6 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 1–nk Gonzalez 0.70 6 Four Gaels 117 6 5 1–1 1–3 1–3½ 2–1½ Payeras 7.50 10 Pundy 124 10 7 6–1 6–2 6–5 3–ns Vergara, Jr. 14.80 8 Tiz Love 124 8 4 4–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 4–½ Aragon 5.10 9 Rafter One 124 9 9 8–1½ 7–2 3–hd 5–4 Russell 8.40 3 Giant Mark 124 3 3 3–1 3–1½ 4–hd 6–2 E Garcia 24.40 7 Many Treats 124 7 10 10 10 8–½ 7–hd Locke 109.80 2 Land of the Free 124 2 8 9–2 9–1 9–4 8–¾ Rojas Fernandez 94.90 5 Jen's Journey 117 5 2 7–hd 8–hd 7–hd 9–20 McDaid 10.70 1 Sterling Wager 124 1 1 2–hd 4–1 10 10 Orozco 93.70

4 ROCKET FUEL 3.40 2.60 2.40 6 FOUR GAELS 5.20 5.00 10 PUNDY 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $56.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-10-8) $20.39 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-10) $60.50

Winner–Rocket Fuel Ch.g.6 by Cyclotron out of Crystal Chandelier, by Houston. Bred by Bruce Headley, Andrew Molasky & IrwinMolasky (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Miyadi, Steve and Molasky, Andrew. Mutuel Pool $97,253 Daily Double Pool $8,453 Exacta Pool $61,934 Superfecta Pool $40,247 Trifecta Pool $38,810. Claimed–Rocket Fuel by Thomas Halasz. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $101.80. Pick Three Pool $21,316.

ROCKET FUEL stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. FOUR GAELS sped to the early lead outside, angled in and set the pace just off the rail, kicked clear on the turn and was caught on the line. PUNDY chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for third. TIZ LOVE stalked off the rail then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. RAFTER ONE chased off the rail or outside a rival to t he stretch and was edged for a minor award. GIANT MARK stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. MANY TREATS hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail to the stretch and lacked a rally. LAND OF THE FREE settled inside then a bit off the rail, came three wide into thee stretch and did not rally. JEN'S JOURNEY hopped at the start, settled inside chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a further response. STERLING WAGER close up stalking the pace inside, gave way in the stretch and was eased late.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 45.03 56.95 1:03.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Love a Honeybadger 124 4 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 Pereira 4.00 5 Silken Spy 120 5 5 6 6 5–1 2–hd Roman 6.30 3 Highland Lass 120 3 4 5–3 4–½ 3–2½ 3–ns T Baze 3.90 6 Kimberlea K 120 6 1 3–2½ 2–1 2–2 4–5 Van Dyke 1.80 1 Newport Breeze 120 1 6 4–hd 5–3 6 5–3½ Talamo 3.30 2 Cioppino Pasadino 124 2 2 2–½ 3–1 4–1 6 Elliott 14.90

4 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 10.00 4.80 4.00 5 SILKEN SPY 8.00 3.20 3 HIGHLAND LASS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $32.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6) $28.46 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $127.00

Winner–Love a Honeybadger Dbb.f.4 by Bushwacker out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Chu, Min Chin, Faurot, Rod and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $73,579 Daily Double Pool $10,962 Exacta Pool $30,732 Superfecta Pool $14,519 Trifecta Pool $19,041. Claimed–Love a Honeybadger by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $222.00. Pick Three Pool $10,770.

LOVE A HONEYBADGER dueled between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, fought back in the stretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and won clear. SILKEN SPY allowed to settle off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the place. HIGHLAND LASS stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second between foes late. KIMBERLEA K pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner leaving the turn, put a head in front in midstretch, drifted out then in from the whip, lugged in late and was edged for the show. NEWPORT BREEZE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. CIOPPINO PASADINO had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.46 47.01 1:12.89 1:26.00 1:39.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Cee Sam's Girl 120 3 1 10 10 9–1½ 3–4½ 1–1¼ Frey 13.00 10 Solar Corona 122 10 8 7–1 7–2 3–½ 2–4 2–1¾ Pena 8.40 8 Western Mongolia 124 8 6 5–2 4–1 1–hd 1–hd 3–8 Elliott 2.10 2 Curlina Curlina 117 2 9 9–1 9–2½ 10 6–hd 4–4 Payeras 13.50 5 Jicama 122 5 7 6–hd 6–hd 7–2½ 8–½ 5–nk Talamo 7.70 9 Unusual Gator 118 9 10 8–4 8–5 6–1 5–hd 6–½ Ceballos 81.00 7 Whatyouciswhatuget 120 7 5 3–1½ 2–hd 5–1½ 7–1½ 7–3 Quinonez 10.30 4 Seattle Drop 118 4 2 4–½ 3–hd 2–1 4–2½ 8–nk Roman 1.90 6 Tinian 124 6 4 2–½ 1–½ 4–hd 9–8 9–19 Linares 16.10 1 Feeling the Heat 124 1 3 1–1½ 5–1½ 8–hd 10 10 Sanchez 92.00

3 CEE SAM'S GIRL 28.00 9.60 4.40 10 SOLAR CORONA 9.00 4.40 8 WESTERN MONGOLIA 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $208.60 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $91.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-8-2) $135.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-8-2-5) Carryover $3,204 $1 TRIFECTA (3-10-8) $425.00

Winner–Cee Sam's Girl Dbb.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Lawanda, by Pioneering. Bred by Martha Buckner (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Pay2Day Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $120,547 Daily Double Pool $26,478 Exacta Pool $69,598 Superfecta Pool $49,851 Super High Five Pool $4,198 Trifecta Pool $48,380. Scratched–Izzys Express, Stella Sweeper. $1 Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $152.70. Pick Three Pool $56,239. $1 Pick Four (5-4-4-3) 4 correct paid $3,415.60. Pick Four Pool $152,162. $2 Pick Six (7/8/11-4/7-5-4-4-3) 5 out of 6 paid $244.40. Pick Six Pool $19,220. Pick Six Carryover $10,268.

CEE SAM'S GIRL settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging then steady handling late to be along in time. SOLAR CORONA three deep early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, angled in and bid inside in the drive to gain the lead but could not hold off the winner. WESTERN MONGOLIA stalked outside then bid four wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, dueled three deep into the stretch, ducked inward in midstretch and clearly bested the others. CURLINA CURLINA settled inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and improved position. JICAMA saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL GATOR broke a bit slowly, settled outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WHATYOUCISWHATUGET bobbled at the start, stalked outside a rival then bid between horses to duel for the lead and weakened in the drive. SEATTLE DROP stalked inside then came out and bid three wide between foes to duel for the lead, continued just off the rail leaving the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and also weakened. TINIAN pulled toward the inside early, bid between horses then dueled inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive. FEELING THE HEAT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled, stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.