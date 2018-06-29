Racing! Los Alamitos puts its first day of the meeting in the books

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at a steward change at Del Mar.
The first day of Los Alamitos’ summer meeting is in the books, but the news was happening down south at Del Mar. Normally, we don’t get in the weeds on things such as changes in the stewards’ lineup, but Scott Chaney, whose rulings have brought fire from some bettors (and no doubt delighted bettors on the other side) will not be working the Del Mar meeting.
Now, Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form did all the heavy lifting on breaking this news, so you can read his story here.
But in summary, for the first time in three years, Chaney, Grant Baker and Kim Sawyer will not be the trio adjudicating happenings on the track at Del Mar. Chaney has been replaced by John Herbuveaux, who was up at Golden Gate.
That trio was at Santa Anita on May 6, when Achira was not disqualified for drifting way out in the stretch and possibility compromising the run of Helen Hillary. You can get both sides of the controversy in one of our past newsletters. You can find it here.
Chaney and Sawyer voted to let the race results stand, while Baker voted to take Achira down. Jockey Mike Smith was later given three days off for the race.
The trio was also involved in an at least 10-minute photo finish decision at Del Mar in November of last year. The newsletter got a little hyperbolic and silly on that decision, but you can read it here.
Anyway, they are breaking up the gang.
Rick Baedeker, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, said in very couched terms that the recent controversy could have played a part in rotating the stewards.
“Rotation has been talked about outside of any controversy,” Baedeker told Andersen of DRF. “It’s not a new topic. That situation brought an outcry from many folks, so rotation became more of a point of focus.”
So, Chaney became a shipper and will be placed at the Santa Rosa Fair meeting later this summer in addition to doing work in the CHRB office in Sacramento.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Love A Honeybadger won her third in a row when she took the $54,255 feature race on Thursday’s opening day. That’s the good news for winning trainer Brian Koriner. The bad news is that the race was an optional claimer and Peter Miller grabbed the 4-year-old for Rockingham Ranch.
Love A Honeybadger paid $10.00, $4.80 and $4.00 for winning the 5½-furlong race by two lengths. Silken Spy was second, and Highland Lass was third.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
There are eight races starting at 1 p.m. Friday. There’s not much to get excited about except three of the races have 11 horses in them. That’s impressive. The feature is the seventh, which is a 5½-furlong allowance/optional claimer for Cal-bred fillies and mares.
Veteran campaigner Princess Kendra is the 7-2 favorite. She has won eight of her 38 races. She ran seven times at the just concluded Santa Anita meeting. She last ran an allowance/optional claimer where she finished sixth and last and was eased in the stretch. However, she is cutting back from eight furlongs to 5½. Reed Saldana is the trainer and Agapito Delgadillo, who has retired a couple of times and keeps coming back, is the jockey.
Six of the races are claimers, seven if you include the seventh. Here is the field size, in order: 6, 7, 7, 7, 11, 11, 9, 11.
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 6 Don’t Stalk Me (3-1)
He faded down stretch and finished last in a field of six against higher-level claimers at Santa Anita. He was claimed by the Doug O’Neill barn out of that effort and now returns nearly a month later. He’s now a first-time-gelding and returns to the track of his debut win four starts ago while reuniting with the rider that was aboard that day. The horse-for-course angle tends to do well over this track, and this runner looked good in his local win.
Thursday’s result: Four Gaels, at 7-1, had a 3½-length lead after the far turn, but the marathon-length stretch was just too much and horse got nailed at the wire by a neck by the 3-5 chalk.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando:
“It’s doubleheader time at Los Alamitos with daytime thoroughbred racing preceding the nighttime quarter horse and thoroughbred action. During the 12-day race meet, nine of those days will have back-to-back racing cards. Friday’s eight-race card will feature a pick 6 carryover of $8,242 with the sequence beginning in race three with a 4½-furlong thoroughbred race for fillies and mares. First post is 7 p.m.
“In Friday’s feature, Sweet 16 makes her first start since racing in the $30,000 Los Alamitos Juvenile Invitational Stakes on Dec. 17 when she heads a group of sophomores in a $11,025 allowance at 300 yards. Trained by Juan Aleman, Sweet 16 had a tough out in the Juvenile Invitational. She was fractious in the gate and then stumbled at the start on the way to running seventh. The filly by Pyc Paint Your Wagon is out of the champion aged mare Fovee, a winner of the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap in 2011. Sweet 16 was third to 2017 champion 2-year-old J Fire Up two races back in a 400-yard trial to the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity.
“The main event of the weekend is the $25,000 Vandy’s Flash Handicap for 3-year-olds on Sunday. The seven-horse field will feature four stakes winner led by Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby winner Jess My Kiss. Owned and bred by Mark and Peggy Brown, Jess My Kiss has not raced since winning the $215,000 derby at 24-1 odds on Feb. 10. Trained by Roman Figueroa, Jess My Kiss was a two-time Grade 1 futurity finalist last year and his efforts included a seventh-place finish to champion J Fire Up in the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity. The One Sweet Jess gelding has posted a pair of modest turn and works in preparation for his return.
“A Political Lady is the one to beat in this 400-yard dash. The Chris O’Dell-trainee is four for four in 2018 including a daylight victory in both the Grade 3 La Primera Del Ano Derby and La Pacifica Handicap. This is her first start of the year against the opposite sex. The field will also feature CM Boom Shakalaka, the winner of the Dillingham Handicap, and Jesstacartel, who’ll be making her first start since a runaway 2¼-length victory in the Corona Chick Handicap on Nov. 19.”
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 Jess Bet Me (5-2)
He was gelded prior to his last impressive maiden victory when striding out with authority midway en route to a 1¾-length victory while earning a nice 92 Trackmaster speed figure. He displayed plenty ability last winter and has much upside while only making second start since January. Bet to win and make exacta of 4-2 and 4-5.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, June 28.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.39 45.93 58.17 1:10.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|We Will Re Joyce
|123
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–3
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|3.00
|1
|Myrcella
|123
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3
|Elliott
|1.10
|4
|Tiger Mom
|123
|3
|1
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–2
|Roman
|2.10
|5
|Asem
|114
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5
|5
|4–1
|Payeras
|11.20
|6
|Chiefs Lil Pearl
|123
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|5
|Sanchez
|12.20
|3
|WE WILL RE JOYCE
|8.00
|3.20
|2.20
|1
|MYRCELLA
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|TIGER MOM
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5)
|$3.27
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$16.60
Winner–We Will Re Joyce Dbb.f.3 by Kafwain out of Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Victor M. Trujillo. Owner: Hunsucker, Lester and Smolich, Rob. Mutuel Pool $58,333 Exacta Pool $29,414 Superfecta Pool $14,824 Trifecta Pool $21,086. Claimed–Myrcella by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Cinnamon Twist.
WE WILL RE JOYCE dueled outside the runner-up, was fanned out some into the stretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and inched away late under some left handed urging. MYRCELLA dueled off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. TIGER MOM chased outside then three deep into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. ASEM angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. CHIEFS LIL PEARL broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes to the stretch, found the inside in the drive and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.09 45.40 57.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Peaked
|117
|6
|5
|4–½
|3–1
|1–2
|1–4
|Figueroa
|1.60
|5
|Ballerina Headline
|124
|5
|6
|6
|5–1½
|4–hd
|2–½
|Gonzalez
|3.40
|2
|Parasail
|124
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|Elliott
|3.90
|1
|Dragon Flower
|124
|1
|1
|5–1
|6
|6
|4–¾
|Quinonez
|3.70
|3
|Silver Apples
|124
|3
|2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|Harvey
|22.40
|4
|Shaula
|124
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|6
|Sanchez
|6.70
|6
|PEAKED
|5.20
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|BALLERINA HEADLINE
|3.60
|2.80
|2
|PARASAIL
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$21.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$11.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1)
|$7.85
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$43.60
Winner–Peaked Dbb.f.4 by Comic Strip out of Honoree Lady, by Roman Dancer. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Rafael DeLeon. Mutuel Pool $49,244 Daily Double Pool $17,704 Exacta Pool $27,099 Superfecta Pool $15,297 Trifecta Pool $19,306. Scratched–none.
PEAKED stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide with a bid into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch and won clear under some left handed urging while drifting in a bit. BALLERINA HEADLINE chased off the rail then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged foes late for second. PARASAIL dueled inside, fought back off the rail in the stretch and held third. DRAGON FLOWER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was edged for the show. SILVER APPLES stalked between horses then a bit off thee rail on the turn, continued between foes in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SHAULA dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in upper stretch, had the rider lose the whip past the quarter pole and weakened some late.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.31 45.93 57.68 1:04.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Bragging Rights
|116
|7
|4
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–5
|Espinoza
|1.70
|5
|Sheza Factor
|116
|5
|1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–ns
|Figueroa
|2.20
|1
|Mongolian Rahy
|123
|1
|6
|6–1½
|5–1½
|3–3
|3–7
|Sanchez
|8.80
|9
|Copper Cowgirl
|123
|8
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1¾
|Elliott
|3.00
|3
|Molly Got Even
|116
|3
|7
|7–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|Franco
|24.10
|6
|Gabby Lady
|116
|6
|9
|9
|7–1
|6–1
|6–5
|Payeras
|56.80
|4
|Queen Dreamer
|123
|4
|5
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–8
|7–5
|Quinonez
|16.20
|10
|Tandyssweetchariot
|123
|9
|3
|5–½
|9
|8–1
|8–4
|Rojas Fernandez
|30.20
|2
|Yolanda's Stone
|116
|2
|8
|8–2
|8–hd
|9
|9
|McDaid
|70.80
|8
|BRAGGING RIGHTS
|5.40
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|SHEZA FACTOR
|3.00
|2.60
|1
|MONGOLIAN RAHY
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-1-9)
|$4.84
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-5-1)
|$25.30
Winner–Bragging Rights B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brag (IRE), by Mujadil. Bred by Don Gibb & Regan Wright (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $61,627 Daily Double Pool $6,079 Exacta Pool $33,240 Superfecta Pool $22,735 Trifecta Pool $22,986. Scratched–Sweet Congrats, Warrior Mom.
$1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $47.40. Pick Three Pool $20,033.
BRAGGING RIGHTS dueled three deep between foes then outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging and drew off. SHEZA FACTOR had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and just held second. MONGOLIAN RAHY came off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and just missed the place. COPPER COWGIRL pressed the pace four wide between horses then stalked three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MOLLY GOT EVEN chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. GABBY LADY bumped in a bit of a slow start, angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn and did not rally. QUEEN DREAMER dueled a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, dropped back on the bend and weakened. TANDYSSWEETCHARIOT pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way. YOLANDA'S STONE stalked between horses, chased inside on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.62 46.31 58.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Scatapulp
|122
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Pedroza
|1.00
|2
|Flying to the Line
|115
|2
|4
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Figueroa
|7.90
|6
|Dichotomy
|122
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Gutierrez
|2.60
|1
|Swing Thoughts
|122
|1
|1
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Conner
|15.50
|8
|Jellybeankristine
|122
|7
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–4
|Talamo
|21.70
|3
|Rolinga
|122
|3
|5
|6–3
|6–6
|6–12
|6–21
|Fuentes
|13.20
|5
|Lunagonnamoonya
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Elliott
|5.90
|7
|SCATAPULP
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|FLYING TO THE LINE
|6.20
|4.20
|6
|DICHOTOMY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-1)
|$18.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-2-6)
|$38.70
Winner–Scatapulp B.f.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Miss Scatalicious, by Scat Daddy. Bred by C J Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Molly J. Pearson. Owner: C J Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $85,780 Daily Double Pool $5,935 Exacta Pool $46,215 Superfecta Pool $26,858 Trifecta Pool $32,939. Scratched–Derby Luck.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $9,146.
SCATAPULP dueled outside a rival, inched away on the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. FLYING TO THE LINE stalked inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner and continued gamely to the end. DICHOTOMY broke in onto a rival, chased outside, came five wide into the stretch and picked up the show. SWING THOUGHTS dueled off the rail then inside early on the turn, stalked leaving the turn and weakened some in the lane. JELLYBEANKRISTINE chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROLINGA stalked a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. LUNAGONNAMOONYA squeezed back at the break, settled a bit off the rail then came out on the backstretch, continued off the inside and a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.25 46.01 58.06 1:04.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Swallows Inn Gal
|116
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–1
|1–¾
|McDaid
|18.10
|6
|Pray for Corday
|123
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Pedroza
|1.80
|8
|Red Bomber
|116
|8
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1½
|3–4
|Espinoza
|5.70
|2
|Smart Rachel
|116
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–1
|Payeras
|3.20
|9
|Spacerika
|123
|9
|7
|5–½
|5–2
|5–5
|5–3½
|Ceballos
|50.30
|4
|Legendary Parfait
|123
|4
|8
|8–hd
|9–1½
|6–1
|6–3½
|Mn Garcia
|5.50
|1
|M D's Jewel
|116
|1
|10
|10
|10
|7–½
|7–¾
|Franco
|65.70
|3
|Two Timing Lucy
|123
|3
|9
|9–2
|8–½
|8–1½
|8–1¼
|Fuentes
|5.20
|10
|Derby Treasure
|123
|10
|3
|7–2½
|7–hd
|9–3
|9–6
|Pereira
|28.30
|7
|Loves Image
|123
|7
|6
|6–hd
|6–1½
|10
|10
|Harvey
|103.50
|5
|SWALLOWS INN GAL
|38.20
|12.60
|6.60
|6
|PRAY FOR CORDAY
|3.40
|2.80
|8
|RED BOMBER
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$131.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$56.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-8-2)
|$186.17
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-6-8)
|$395.30
Winner–Swallows Inn Gal B.f.3 by Distorted Reality out of Cassie D, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Megan Stiehr (CA). Trainer: Robert J. Lucas. Owner: Robert J. Lucas. Mutuel Pool $94,131 Daily Double Pool $8,425 Exacta Pool $52,815 Superfecta Pool $31,013 Trifecta Pool $33,429. Scratched–Midnight Hunch.
$1 Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $200.10. Pick Three Pool $16,645. $1 Pick Four (6-7/8/11-4/7-5) 4 correct paid $442.00. Pick Four Pool $56,324. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-7/8/11-4/7-5) 5 correct paid $1,657.65. Pick Five Pool $185,048.
SWALLOWS INN GAL had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses in the stretch, took the lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. PRAY FOR CORDAY dueled between rivals, drifted out a bit into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued willingly. RED BOMBER dueled three deep, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, fell back some in the drive then fought back to the wire. SMART RACHEL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. SPACERIKA chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LEGENDARY PARFAIT chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. M D'S JEWEL stumbled at the start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and was not a threat.q. TWO TIMING LUCY broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then just off the rail and did not rally. DERBY TREASURE settled outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LOVES IMAGE stalked just off the rail, steadied into the turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.73 44.90 57.15 1:03.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rocket Fuel
|124
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–½
|1–nk
|Gonzalez
|0.70
|6
|Four Gaels
|117
|6
|5
|1–1
|1–3
|1–3½
|2–1½
|Payeras
|7.50
|10
|Pundy
|124
|10
|7
|6–1
|6–2
|6–5
|3–ns
|Vergara, Jr.
|14.80
|8
|Tiz Love
|124
|8
|4
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–1½
|4–½
|Aragon
|5.10
|9
|Rafter One
|124
|9
|9
|8–1½
|7–2
|3–hd
|5–4
|Russell
|8.40
|3
|Giant Mark
|124
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–hd
|6–2
|E Garcia
|24.40
|7
|Many Treats
|124
|7
|10
|10
|10
|8–½
|7–hd
|Locke
|109.80
|2
|Land of the Free
|124
|2
|8
|9–2
|9–1
|9–4
|8–¾
|Rojas Fernandez
|94.90
|5
|Jen's Journey
|117
|5
|2
|7–hd
|8–hd
|7–hd
|9–20
|McDaid
|10.70
|1
|Sterling Wager
|124
|1
|1
|2–hd
|4–1
|10
|10
|Orozco
|93.70
|4
|ROCKET FUEL
|3.40
|2.60
|2.40
|6
|FOUR GAELS
|5.20
|5.00
|10
|PUNDY
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$56.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-10-8)
|$20.39
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-10)
|$60.50
Winner–Rocket Fuel Ch.g.6 by Cyclotron out of Crystal Chandelier, by Houston. Bred by Bruce Headley, Andrew Molasky & IrwinMolasky (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Miyadi, Steve and Molasky, Andrew. Mutuel Pool $97,253 Daily Double Pool $8,453 Exacta Pool $61,934 Superfecta Pool $40,247 Trifecta Pool $38,810. Claimed–Rocket Fuel by Thomas Halasz. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $101.80. Pick Three Pool $21,316.
ROCKET FUEL stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. FOUR GAELS sped to the early lead outside, angled in and set the pace just off the rail, kicked clear on the turn and was caught on the line. PUNDY chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for third. TIZ LOVE stalked off the rail then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. RAFTER ONE chased off the rail or outside a rival to t he stretch and was edged for a minor award. GIANT MARK stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. MANY TREATS hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail to the stretch and lacked a rally. LAND OF THE FREE settled inside then a bit off the rail, came three wide into thee stretch and did not rally. JEN'S JOURNEY hopped at the start, settled inside chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a further response. STERLING WAGER close up stalking the pace inside, gave way in the stretch and was eased late.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.78 45.03 56.95 1:03.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Love a Honeybadger
|124
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|1–2
|Pereira
|4.00
|5
|Silken Spy
|120
|5
|5
|6
|6
|5–1
|2–hd
|Roman
|6.30
|3
|Highland Lass
|120
|3
|4
|5–3
|4–½
|3–2½
|3–ns
|T Baze
|3.90
|6
|Kimberlea K
|120
|6
|1
|3–2½
|2–1
|2–2
|4–5
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|1
|Newport Breeze
|120
|1
|6
|4–hd
|5–3
|6
|5–3½
|Talamo
|3.30
|2
|Cioppino Pasadino
|124
|2
|2
|2–½
|3–1
|4–1
|6
|Elliott
|14.90
|4
|LOVE A HONEYBADGER
|10.00
|4.80
|4.00
|5
|SILKEN SPY
|8.00
|3.20
|3
|HIGHLAND LASS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$32.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-6)
|$28.46
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$127.00
Winner–Love a Honeybadger Dbb.f.4 by Bushwacker out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Chu, Min Chin, Faurot, Rod and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $73,579 Daily Double Pool $10,962 Exacta Pool $30,732 Superfecta Pool $14,519 Trifecta Pool $19,041. Claimed–Love a Honeybadger by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $222.00. Pick Three Pool $10,770.
LOVE A HONEYBADGER dueled between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, fought back in the stretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and won clear. SILKEN SPY allowed to settle off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the place. HIGHLAND LASS stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second between foes late. KIMBERLEA K pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner leaving the turn, put a head in front in midstretch, drifted out then in from the whip, lugged in late and was edged for the show. NEWPORT BREEZE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. CIOPPINO PASADINO had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.46 47.01 1:12.89 1:26.00 1:39.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Cee Sam's Girl
|120
|3
|1
|10
|10
|9–1½
|3–4½
|1–1¼
|Frey
|13.00
|10
|Solar Corona
|122
|10
|8
|7–1
|7–2
|3–½
|2–4
|2–1¾
|Pena
|8.40
|8
|Western Mongolia
|124
|8
|6
|5–2
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–8
|Elliott
|2.10
|2
|Curlina Curlina
|117
|2
|9
|9–1
|9–2½
|10
|6–hd
|4–4
|Payeras
|13.50
|5
|Jicama
|122
|5
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–2½
|8–½
|5–nk
|Talamo
|7.70
|9
|Unusual Gator
|118
|9
|10
|8–4
|8–5
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–½
|Ceballos
|81.00
|7
|Whatyouciswhatuget
|120
|7
|5
|3–1½
|2–hd
|5–1½
|7–1½
|7–3
|Quinonez
|10.30
|4
|Seattle Drop
|118
|4
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|4–2½
|8–nk
|Roman
|1.90
|6
|Tinian
|124
|6
|4
|2–½
|1–½
|4–hd
|9–8
|9–19
|Linares
|16.10
|1
|Feeling the Heat
|124
|1
|3
|1–1½
|5–1½
|8–hd
|10
|10
|Sanchez
|92.00
|3
|CEE SAM'S GIRL
|28.00
|9.60
|4.40
|10
|SOLAR CORONA
|9.00
|4.40
|8
|WESTERN MONGOLIA
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$208.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$91.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-8-2)
|$135.13
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-8-2-5)
|Carryover $3,204
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-10-8)
|$425.00
Winner–Cee Sam's Girl Dbb.f.3 by Eskendereya out of Lawanda, by Pioneering. Bred by Martha Buckner (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Pay2Day Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $120,547 Daily Double Pool $26,478 Exacta Pool $69,598 Superfecta Pool $49,851 Super High Five Pool $4,198 Trifecta Pool $48,380. Scratched–Izzys Express, Stella Sweeper.
$1 Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $152.70. Pick Three Pool $56,239. $1 Pick Four (5-4-4-3) 4 correct paid $3,415.60. Pick Four Pool $152,162. $2 Pick Six (7/8/11-4/7-5-4-4-3) 5 out of 6 paid $244.40. Pick Six Pool $19,220. Pick Six Carryover $10,268.
CEE SAM'S GIRL settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging then steady handling late to be along in time. SOLAR CORONA three deep early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, angled in and bid inside in the drive to gain the lead but could not hold off the winner. WESTERN MONGOLIA stalked outside then bid four wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, dueled three deep into the stretch, ducked inward in midstretch and clearly bested the others. CURLINA CURLINA settled inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and improved position. JICAMA saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL GATOR broke a bit slowly, settled outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WHATYOUCISWHATUGET bobbled at the start, stalked outside a rival then bid between horses to duel for the lead and weakened in the drive. SEATTLE DROP stalked inside then came out and bid three wide between foes to duel for the lead, continued just off the rail leaving the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and also weakened. TINIAN pulled toward the inside early, bid between horses then dueled inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive. FEELING THE HEAT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled, stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|1,091
|$286,400
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$722,654
|Out of State
|N/A
|$2,018,850
|TOTAL
|1,091
|$3,027,904
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, June 29.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fandarel Dancer
|Chris Russell
|124
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|12,500
|2
|Fender Bender
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|2-1
|12,500
|3
|Insubordination
|Franklin Ceballos
|124
|G. F. Almeida
|9-5
|12,500
|4
|Cosmotivo
|Marcial Ramirez
|124
|Robert J. Lucas
|12-1
|12,500
|5
|Reverend Al
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Blake R. Heap
|5-2
|12,500
|6
|Autism Is Here
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|9-2
|12,500
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shackalov
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
|8,000
|2
|Roosevelt
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|David Bernstein
|8-1
|8,000
|3
|Bourque
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Informality
|Saul Arias
|121
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|8,000
|5
|Journey to Run
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|7-2
|8,000
|6
|Old School Ike
|Stewart Elliott
|117
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|8,000
|7
|Ibon
|Israel Ocampo
|119
|Paulo H. Lobo
|4-1
|7,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Macwinnon
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|2
|Big Impression
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|20-1
|3
|Mr Bingley
|Modesto Linares
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|10-1
|4
|Instagrand
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|5
|Pullfromthecloud
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|6
|No Treble
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Luis Mendez
|6-1
|7
|Dark Prince
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Braddock
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-5
|2
|Rocky Rogue
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Scott Rollins
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Lucky Staxx
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|John F. Martin
|5-2
|16,000
|4
|Brickhouse
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Gryffindor
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|Richard Rosales
|8-1
|16,000
|6
|Don't Stalk Me
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|16,000
|7
|Zeppo
|Johnny Allen
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
|30-1
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Disco Tale
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|At the Margin
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|40,000
|3
|Great Salvation
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Santos R. Perez
|20-1
|50,000
|4
|Time for Suzzie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Blazed Glory
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Jeffrey Metz
|20-1
|40,000
|6
|Happier Together
|Kellie McDaid
|111
|Eddie Truman
|12-1
|40,000
|7
|Derby Royalty
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|50,000
|8
|Lakerzwin
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|50,000
|9
|Daddy's Mistress
|Evin Roman
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|50,000
|10
|Sharp Image
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Mike Harrington
|3-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Hit It Twice
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|7-2
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ill Tell You What
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Charles S. Treece
|5-1
|6,250
|2
|Lisa Largo
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|12-1
|6,250
|3
|Nazareth
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Molly J. Pearson
|15-1
|6,250
|4
|Holidayincambodia
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Daniel Azcarate
|9-2
|6,250
|5
|My Project Girl
|Christian Aragon
|124
|LaTorre III Jose L. De
|10-1
|6,250
|6
|Sonnet's Joy
|Barrington Harvey
|124
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|20-1
|6,250
|7
|She's Movin On
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|6,250
|8
|Autumn Twilight
|Israel Ocampo
|124
|Michael Pender
|5-2
|6,250
|9
|Gracee Hunny
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Scott Rollins
|8-1
|6,250
|10
|Tuscany Beauty
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|7-2
|6,250
|Also Eligible
|11
|Miss Bliss
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Jerry Wallace, II
|4-1
|6,250
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Warrior Mom
|Modesto Linares
|118
|Daniel Franko
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|Princess Kendra
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Allie's Love
|Heriberto Figueroa
|111
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|4
|Twisted Rosie
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Steve Knapp
|9-2
|5
|Bold At Night
|Franklin Ceballos
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Meet My Kitty
|Edgar Payeras
|111
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|7
|All of a Sudden
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|8
|Lucky Student
|Evin Roman
|124
|Michael Pender
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|Scathing
|Asa Espinoza
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|20,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Alfareed
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|I'm Amore
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Indian Gulch
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Powerful Thirst
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Awesomely Active
|Kellie McDaid
|115
|Jesus J. Enriquez
|30-1
|18,000
|6
|A Day At the Races
|Matt Garcia
|124
|J. Buenaventura Vargas
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Pioneerofthestorm
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|20,000
|8
|Spend It
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Rafael Becerra
|4-1
|20,000
|9
|Aurora d'Oro
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|20,000
|10
|Calimonco Flyer
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Sal Gonzalez
|30-1
|18,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Great Commission
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|20,000