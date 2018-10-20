Racing! They’re watching you at Far Hills

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter.
It’s a pretty terrific day of racing if you are in Maryland, New York, and, yes, New Jersey, sort of. You have to admire the Stronach Group’s Maryland Million day at Laurel. There are 11 stakes races that total more than $1 million in purses, all for Maryland breds.
In New York, there is Empire Showcase Day at Belmont, where there are eight stakes races, all worth more than $150,000, all for New York breds.
Then down the road in Far Hills, N.J. is the one day Far Hills Race Meeting for steeplechase horses. There are six steeplechase races, all of which make me cringe every time I see a horse trying to jump a hedge, and then there is one timber race, where the horse has to jump a wooden fence.
Far Hills is about 30-35 miles west of Newark.
So, I looked to find out what a great experience this must be. For the first time, in its 98 years, there will be pari-mutuel wagering. The track is using the Monmouth gaming license to make this happen.
If you go to its website, you learn that this meeting is: “New Jersey’s premier social and sporting event. For nearly a century, this annual gathering has attracted a large and loyal fan base who return, year after year, to watch the world’s finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime.”
We love that local charities benefit.
OK, sign me up. What’s it cost?
If you buy a general admission ticket in advance it’s only $100 or $200 on race day. Parking is $30.
Uh, maybe Nate Newby, Santa Anita marketing boss, should set up some charters to Santa Anita where on Fridays parking and admission is free and beers are $2. And, you only have to watch horses go from grass to dirt to grass instead of jumping hedges.
Well, with that inviting bit of race goer information is there anything else I need to know? So, I looked at their policies, and I cherry-picked these:
--Visibly intoxicated attendees will be denied entrance to the event.
--Only reserved parking spot holders, corporate tent holders and registered caterers are permitted to bring alcohol on the on the property for their private parties.
--Heavy alcohol consumption will not be tolerated.
--No tailgating or alcohol consumption is permitted in General Parking areas.
--Unregistered deliveries of alcohol to the race grounds are prohibited.
In fact, five of the 13 policies deal with alcohol. Oh, by the way, you also can’t bring large blocks of ice to the track.
Now, to be fair I checked Santa Anita’s “rules, etiquette and general information” page and found seven items. Only one, under “Prohibited items” was alcohol mentioned, and it was given equal play to such heinous bring-alongs as balls, balloons, bicycles, frisbees, flags and kites.
So, maybe Far Hills obsession with alcohol, is just a warning and not really something they enforce.
Then I found this sentence in a New York Post story in 2016: “This prestigious event, held since 1916, has morphed over recent years into one of the most shamelessly drunken bacchanals on the social calendar.”
Last year, there were 57 arrests at the event, more than half for underage drinking and public urination. In 2016, there were 35, preceded by 2015 (37), 2014 (36) and 2013 (55).
Louisville police estimate that average arrests are in single digits or low teens on most Kentucky Derby days with around 150,000 in attendance.
Now, I’m not saying that Far Hills is the Ludowici, Ga. (look it up) of race tracks when it comes to arrests. And, I’m certainly not in favor of underage drinking, public intoxication or breaking any law. But is arresting almost 60 people the way to fix the problem?
There is one other thing that Far Hills is dealing with as it adds pari-mutuel wagering that will heighten the race-going experience. Here’s this little tidbit for those who win a bet: “Winners required to show ID.”
And for something new
Santa Anita review
In a strong run from last at the top of the stretch, Starting Bloc won the feature, a $51,000 allowance going 1 ¼ miles on the turf (and a little dirt). He won by a widening ¾ of a length. He became the first two-time winner of this meeting having previously won a starter allowance race.
Starting Bloc paid $8.80, $4.40 and $3.60 for trainer Alfredo Marquez and jockey Rafael Bejarano. Lucky Soul finished second and Alsatian was third.
“I think a mile and a quarter is a perfect distance for him,” Bejarano told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Alfredo has been working with him to loosen up. He’s been jogging him a lot and he’s really improving a lot.”
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita has a nine-race card with B-level stakes race, that is unless you win it and it’s an A-plus. First post is 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races, two allowances, two maiden special weights and three Cal-bred races.
The feature, the $100,000 California Flag Stakes, is a Cal-bred race going five furlongs on the turf. It’s a small field of six and should at about 2:35 p.m. The favorite is Richard’s Boy, at 3-5, for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Flavien Prat. Richard’s Boy has some big-time experience, including a second in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. Miller also sent him to Dubai to run, where he finished sixth. He’s winless in five starts this year and six of 24 lifetime on the turf.
The second favorite is Tribalist, at 2-1, for Blake Heap and Gary Stevens. His last race was the Green Flash Handicap at del Mar, in which he finished sixth. Richard’s Boy finished second in that race to Stormy Liberal. Tribalist is three of nine lifetime on the turf.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 5, 9, 6, 7, 9, 8, 9.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:00 Belmont (2): $150,000 Iroquois Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Highway Star (5-2)
10:12 Laurel (3): $100,000 Maryland Million Distaff, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Crabcakes (3-5)
10:30 Belmont (3): $200,000 Mohawk Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Offering Plan (8-5)
10:48 Laurel (4): $125,000 Maryland Million Ladies, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: My Sistersledge (7-5)
11:03 Belmont (4): $150,000 Hudson Handicap, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: My Boy Tate (7-2)
11:22 Laurel (5): $100,000 Maryland Million Sprint, Md-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lewisfield (1-2)
11:36 Belmont (5): $200,000 Ticonderoga Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Fifty Five (7-5)
11:56 Laurel (6): $100,000 Maryland Million Nursery, Md-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Scrap Copper (3-1)
12:00 Far Hills (4): $125,000 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes (First division), 4 and up, 2 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Boss Man (5-2)
12:40 Far Hills (5): $125,000 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes (Second division), 4 and up, 2 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Amschel (9-5)
12:42 Belmont (7): $250,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Cartwheelin Lulu (7-2)
1:15 Belmont (8): $250,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Dugout (5-2)
1:20 Far Hills (6): Grade 1 $450,000 Grand National Hurdle Stakes, 4 and up, 2 5/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Jury Duty (2-1)
1:34 Laurel (9): $100,000 Maryland Million Lassie, Md-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: My Star Potential (2-1)
1:48 Belmont (10): $300,000 Empire Classic Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Pat On the Back (5-2)
2:05 Laurel (10): $125,000 Maryland Million Turf, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Phlash Phelps (8-5)
2:11 Woodbine (9): $125,000 Carotene Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Avie’s Mineshaft (2-1)
2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Lexus Raven Run Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Moonshine Memories (3-1)
2:36 Santa Anita (5): $100,000 California Flag Handicap, Cal-breds 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Richard’s Boy (3-5)
2:37 Laurel (11): $150,000 Maryland Million Classic, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/18 miles. Favorite: Saratoga Bob (3-1)
7:07 Delta Downs (9): $100,000 Gold Cup, La-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Sir Genghis (3-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 4 Fire to the Wire (4-1)
Competitive Cal-bred allowance/optional claiming race but the older gelding is sharp, likes the track and might prove to be a timely claim by Andrew Lerner after defeating restricted claimers last time. This race could flop a lot of different ways but 'Wire looks as good as any at a square price.
Friday’s result: King Caymus was sent off as the longest shot in the field and ran like it, hopping badly in the air at start, then pretty much trailing from start to finish. Weak effort, weak pick.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 5 Haybeautiful (2-1)
She takes a mild class drop and moves from the rail to the number five post after last fourth-place neck setback. I liked her prior victory over the second and third-place finishers who returned to capture maiden claimers in their next outs. I fear four-time winner My Twister Sistar and class dropper Knockout Jess so I would make exacta boxes of 5-2 and 5-3 while keying Haybeautiful in the Pick 4, Pick 3 and Pick 6.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 19.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.27 48.17 1:12.80 1:25.13 1:37.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Discreet Diva
|122
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–3½
|1–5¼
|Roman
|1.40
|2
|Archana
|122
|2
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–3
|2–3
|2–3¾
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|5
|Disco Tale
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Flores
|8.20
|1
|Cat Holic
|113
|1
|3
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|5
|4–3¼
|Fuentes
|16.90
|4
|Elusively
|117
|3
|4
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–½
|4–1
|5
|Figueroa
|5.30
|6
|DISCREET DIVA
|4.80
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|ARCHANA
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|DISCO TALE
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$4.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-1)
|$3.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5)
|$6.05
Winner–Discreet Diva B.f.2 by Discreet Cat out of Time to Enjoy, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Millennium Farms (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $88,272 Exacta Pool $43,422 Superfecta Pool $14,893 Trifecta Pool $26,515. Scratched–Queen of the Track.
DISCREET DIVA three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter to take the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn and drew off under a couple cracks of the whip and steady handling. ARCHANA pulled between horses and steadied in tight into the first turn, chased outside a rival, drifted inward in the stretch and was clearly second best. DISCO TALE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and picked up the show. CAT HOLIC pulled along the inside and came out when in tight into the first turn, stalked inside, came out on the second turn and around a rival leaving that turn, was forced out in midstretch and lacked the necessary response. ELUSIVELY pulled between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back briefly inside the winner on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.43 46.86 1:11.22 1:38.04 1:44.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Popular Kid
|121
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|1–ns
|Desormeaux
|0.80
|1
|Muchos Besos
|121
|1
|4
|3–5
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–nk
|Flores
|12.10
|4
|Crown the Kitten
|116
|4
|3
|4–½
|5–3
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|6.40
|6
|Beantown Boys
|121
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–hd
|4–¾
|Pena
|5.40
|5
|Mercer Island
|121
|5
|2
|2–hd
|3–6
|3–4
|3–hd
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|3.00
|2
|Plum Dandy
|121
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–hd
|6
|Delgadillo
|22.40
|3
|POPULAR KID
|3.60
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|MUCHOS BESOS
|9.00
|3.80
|4
|CROWN THE KITTEN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$10.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6)
|$18.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$29.60
Winner–Popular Kid B.g.4 by Popular out of Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Finder, Gary, Newman, Roger K. and Desloge, John. Mutuel Pool $131,287 Daily Double Pool $24,776 Exacta Pool $79,274 Superfecta Pool $27,235 Trifecta Pool $42,980. Claimed–Popular Kid by All Schlaich Stables LLC, Cahill, Gatto Racing LLC, Hollendorfer LLC and Team Gr. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Mercer Island by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none.
POPULAR KID came off the rail on the first turn and settled off the pace, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging five wide in deep stretch and got up in the final stride. MUCHOS BESOS sent along inside and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail on the backstretch, tracked again into and on the second turn, re-bid from the rail in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away and held on well but was edged on the line. CROWN THE KITTEN chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly. BEANTOWN BOYS settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, angled in some in midstretch and continued willingly between horses. MERCER ISLAND stalked outside the runner-up, came out into the stretch and was outfinished between horses. PLUM DANDY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then outside the runner-up midway on the backstretch, inched away again nearing the second turn, fought back outside that rival in midstretch and weakened late.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.78 48.28 1:13.85 1:27.36 1:40.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Swamp Souffle
|122
|6
|8
|7–1
|7–2½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–¾
|Franco
|3.50
|2
|R B Eye
|122
|1
|4
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–1
|2–5¾
|Roman
|2.60
|5
|Jonathantoquick
|122
|4
|5
|8
|8
|5–hd
|4–2½
|3–1½
|Pena
|22.10
|6
|Stay in Yo Lane
|122
|5
|1
|2–1
|1–½
|2–½
|3–2
|4–1¼
|Delgadillo
|2.40
|3
|Red Clem
|117
|2
|2
|5–½
|5–½
|6–1
|6–3
|5–4¼
|Espinoza
|3.70
|9
|Lifesbeengoodsofar
|122
|8
|7
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1½
|5–1½
|6–1¾
|Pereira
|10.70
|4
|Baja Warrior
|122
|3
|3
|4–hd
|6–1
|7–½
|7–5
|7–18
|Jimenez
|42.60
|8
|Laucala Island
|115
|7
|6
|1–hd
|2–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|37.50
|7
|SWAMP SOUFFLE
|9.00
|5.20
|4.00
|2
|R B EYE
|3.80
|3.20
|5
|JONATHANTOQUICK
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$28.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$15.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-5-6)
|$43.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-5-6-3)
|$850.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-5)
|$65.25
Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.2 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $148,119 Daily Double Pool $10,695 Exacta Pool $86,317 Superfecta Pool $42,890 Super High Five Pool $2,230 Trifecta Pool $59,148. Scratched–Agronomo.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-7) paid $18.70. Pick Three Pool $29,019.
SWAMP SOUFFLE a step slow into stride, chased off the rail, moved up four wide then bid three deep to gain the lead leaving the second turn, drifted in and battled alongside the runner-up through the final furlong and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. R B EYE stalked the pace inside, bid between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the winner and drifted to the inside I the final furlong and continued willingly. JONATHANTOQUICK angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out past midstretch and gained the show. STAY IN YO LANE had speed outside then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RED CLEM chased between horses then off the rail leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LIFESBEENGOODSOFAR stalked off the rail then bid three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and weakened. BAJA WARRIOR chased three deep, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. LAUCALA ISLAND angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes, dropped back between horses under urging as the whip broke on the second turn, angled in and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.56 46.43 1:10.35 1:34.65 1:46.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Trojan Spirit
|123
|1
|4
|3–3
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–2
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|3.60
|3
|Sellwood
|120
|3
|6
|4–½
|4–3½
|4–3
|3–1
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|1.10
|5
|Cupid's Claws
|120
|5
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Talamo
|3.10
|6
|Stonegate
|115
|6
|2
|1–3
|1–3½
|1–3
|2–½
|4–1¼
|Espinoza
|5.20
|4
|Holly Blame
|120
|4
|3
|5–4½
|5–4
|5–7
|5–12
|5–13
|Blanc
|11.00
|2
|Malibu Magic
|123
|2
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|71.00
|1
|TROJAN SPIRIT
|9.20
|4.00
|2.20
|3
|SELLWOOD
|2.80
|2.10
|5
|CUPID'S CLAWS
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$42.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-6)
|$4.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$11.40
Winner–Trojan Spirit Dbb.g.4 by Smart Strike out of Silvester Lady (GB), by Pivotal (GB). Bred by Dr. Aaron Sones (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gilbert, Julie and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $163,982 Daily Double Pool $13,385 Exacta Pool $72,202 Superfecta Pool $28,179 Trifecta Pool $44,743. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $13,161.
TROJAN SPIRIT stalked the pace a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid three wide in deep stretch and got up on the line. SELLWOOD a step slow to begin and in a bit tight early, chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, bid between horses in midstretch, put a head in front in deep stretch, fought back late and was edged on the wire. CUPID'S CLAWS angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, led three wide in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and held third. STONEGATE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and until deep stretch and was outfinished. HOLLY BLAME saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MALIBU MAGIC settled off the pace inside, dropped back on the backstretch and second turn and was outrun.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.89 48.68 1:13.05 1:38.37 1:44.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Sense of Glory
|121
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Pedroza
|2.60
|5
|My Farmer
|121
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–nk
|Roman
|1.90
|2
|Banze No Oeste
|121
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–hd
|3–2¼
|Franco
|6.90
|4
|Pioneerof the West
|123
|4
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|Gonzalez
|5.30
|1
|Holland Road
|121
|1
|5
|4–½
|5–½
|5–½
|6
|5–1¼
|Elliott
|12.70
|6
|Tasunke Witco
|121
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|4–hd
|6
|Pereira
|3.60
|3
|SENSE OF GLORY
|7.20
|3.80
|2.60
|5
|MY FARMER
|3.00
|2.60
|2
|BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$37.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-4)
|$11.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)
|$22.40
Winner–Sense of Glory B.g.5 by Street Sense out of Glorified, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Samantha Siegel (KY). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Martin, Craig and Yamamoto, Gregory. Mutuel Pool $125,603 Daily Double Pool $12,957 Exacta Pool $63,271 Superfecta Pool $28,534 Trifecta Pool $41,528. Claimed–My Farmer by Hollendorfer, LLC, Kenwood Racing LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $44.75. Pick Three Pool $23,378. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-7-1-3) 504 tickets with 4 correct paid $130.90. Pick Four Pool $86,399. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-7-1-3) 596 tickets with 5 correct paid $374.90. Pick Five Pool $259,840.
SENSE OF GLORY broke in a bit, had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back under urging along the rail to regain the lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed. MY FARMER dueled outside the winner then between horses, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back between foes through the final furlong and went willingly to the wire. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) a bit crowded at the start, chased just off the rail then between horses to the stretch, bid three deep past the eighth pole and continued gamely to the end. PIONEEROF THE WEST chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. HOLLAND ROAD saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. TASUNKE WITCO stalked outside then bid three deep to press the pace to upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.31 47.35 1:11.73 1:35.39 1:59.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Starting Bloc
|121
|8
|7–½
|8
|8
|7–½
|4–hd
|1–¾
|Bejarano
|3.40
|2
|Lucky Soul
|121
|2
|6–3
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|2–hd
|Prat
|7.70
|3
|Alsatian
|125
|3
|4–1½
|3–1
|4–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|7.10
|1
|Kalei
|116
|1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–hd
|Espinoza
|10.70
|4
|Gain Ground
|121
|4
|3–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|5–nk
|Van Dyke
|3.20
|5
|Comma Sister
|123
|5
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–hd
|Gutierrez
|5.30
|7
|Hot American
|113
|7
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–2
|7–hd
|7–1½
|Figueroa
|4.00
|6
|King Caymus
|121
|6
|8
|7–hd
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Talamo
|21.20
|8
|STARTING BLOC
|8.80
|4.40
|3.60
|2
|LUCKY SOUL
|7.60
|5.20
|3
|ALSATIAN
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$32.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$33.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-3-1)
|$127.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-3)
|$92.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-3-1-4)
|Carryover $1,767
Winner–Starting Bloc Dbb.c.4 by More Than Ready out of Broad Pennant, by Broad Brush. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Robert T. Cannon. Mutuel Pool $230,434 Daily Double Pool $16,598 Exacta Pool $125,059 Superfecta Pool $50,484 Trifecta Pool $79,936 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,316. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-8) paid $58.70. Pick Three Pool $22,537.
STARTING BLOC angled in and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under energetic handling and a tap of the whip to gain the lead in deep stretch. LUCKY SOUL saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch to gain the place. ALSATIAN stalked the pace inside, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, battled outside that one in midstretch and continued willingly but was overtaken late. KALEI took the early lead and dueled inside then inched away nearing the first turn, set the pace along the rail, fought back inside leaving the second turn and in the stretch and was outkicked late. GAIN GROUND pulled alongside a rival stalking the early pace, continued three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. COMMA SISTER dueled outside a rival then stalked off the rail or outside a foe, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. HOT AMERICAN stalked outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KING CAYMUS broke in the air and slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also lacked the needed response.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.33 45.72 1:11.25 1:24.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Psychedelicat
|123
|2
|9
|4–2½
|3–½
|2–3
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|8.30
|10
|Jump the Tracks
|120
|10
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|1–hd
|2–2¾
|Delgadillo
|2.60
|4
|Blame Joe
|118
|4
|5
|9–4½
|6–1½
|3–1½
|3–3¾
|Figueroa
|2.20
|7
|Jersey's Heat
|120
|7
|10
|7–1
|8–1
|4–2
|4–2¼
|Pereira
|4.70
|8
|Vegas Itch
|123
|8
|3
|8–1½
|9–5
|6–2
|5–3¾
|Ceballos
|9.50
|9
|Here Is Happy
|120
|9
|2
|10
|10
|7–hd
|6–1½
|Quinonez
|54.10
|1
|Quad
|120
|1
|4
|3–½
|1–hd
|5–1
|7–2½
|Franco
|8.80
|5
|Giddymeister
|120
|5
|8
|1–hd
|2–hd
|8–3½
|8–3¼
|Bejarano
|12.80
|3
|Pacific Song
|123
|3
|1
|2–½
|4–1
|9–3½
|9–9½
|Fuentes
|41.20
|6
|Lucky Pegasus
|120
|6
|7
|6–½
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Pena
|98.60
|2
|PSYCHEDELICAT
|18.60
|7.20
|4.00
|10
|JUMP THE TRACKS
|4.00
|3.00
|4
|BLAME JOE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$116.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-10)
|$40.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-4-7)
|$53.29
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-4-7-8)
|$4,883.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-4)
|$73.55
Winner–Psychedelicat Ch.g.4 by Tale of the Cat out of Delaplane Darlin, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Robert V. Dobson (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Allen Racing LLC and Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom). Mutuel Pool $227,059 Daily Double Pool $31,241 Exacta Pool $142,484 Superfecta Pool $80,670 Super High Five Pool $4,083 Trifecta Pool $103,614. Claimed–Jersey's Heat by Leopoldo Urbina. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-2) paid $130.45. Pick Three Pool $25,867.
PSYCHEDELICAT stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid four wide into the turn and three deep leaving the turn, angled in off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the runner-up under urging in the drive and gamely prevailed inside. JUMP THE TRACKS chased outside foes then went up four wide on the turn, bid three deep then outside the winner into the stretch to take a short lead, also drifted in and fought back to the wire. BLAME JOE chased bit off the rail then inside, waited some leaving the turn then brushed the rail into the stretch, got through inside in upper stretch and bested the others. JERSEY'S HEAT chased between horses then off the rail, continued outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VEGAS ITCH settled between horses chasing the pace, continued off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn, also came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. HERE IS HAPPY unhurried off the rail early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally inside. QUAD went up inside to press the pace then dueled on a short lead along the rail into the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. GIDDYMEISTER dueled three deep then between horses on the turn, fell back outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. PACIFIC SONG had speed off the rail then dueled between foes, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. LUCKY PEGASUS stalked off the rail then between horses into the turn, also dropped back on the bend, angled to the inside and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.56 43.87 1:07.01 1:13.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Velvet Queen
|122
|6
|7
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|Delgadillo
|6.20
|10
|Out of Balance
|117
|9
|4
|9–3
|9–2
|7–1½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|17.20
|8
|Rather Nosy
|122
|7
|6
|8–1½
|8–3½
|6–½
|3–1
|Prat
|3.90
|3
|Gallantlystreaming
|122
|3
|3
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|1
|Miss Stormy D
|122
|1
|10
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|5–½
|Franco
|20.60
|2
|Apples Arch
|122
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|6–1½
|Quinonez
|9.60
|5
|True Validity
|122
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–½
|7–nk
|Bejarano
|2.40
|4
|Amatara
|122
|4
|9
|7–2½
|7–½
|9–6
|8–1¾
|Conner
|20.30
|9
|Diva in Charge
|122
|8
|8
|4–hd
|6–1½
|8–1½
|9–6¼
|Gutierrez
|12.00
|12
|Autumn Isabella
|122
|10
|5
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Linares
|75.20
|6
|VELVET QUEEN
|14.40
|7.20
|4.40
|10
|OUT OF BALANCE
|18.60
|8.60
|8
|RATHER NOSY
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$194.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-10)
|$116.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-8-3)
|$291.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-8-3-1)
|$7,662.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-8)
|$325.05
Winner–Velvet Queen Ch.f.2 by Animal Kingdom out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $241,006 Daily Double Pool $84,825 Exacta Pool $148,374 Superfecta Pool $84,214 Super High Five Pool $10,040 Trifecta Pool $107,434. Scratched–Ask the Customer, Truffalino.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-6) paid $199.85. Pick Three Pool $128,987. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-8-2-6) 149 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,597.30. Pick Four Pool $312,744. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-8-2-6) 10 tickets with 5 correct paid $13,687.15. Pick Five Pool $179,339. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-1-3-8-2-6) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $8,360.24. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $172,141. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $601,160.
VELVET QUEEN had speed between horses then set the pace off the rail, continued off the inside in the stretch and held gamely under urging then a snug hold late. OUT OF BALANCE settled off the rail then angled in leaving the hill and rallied along the rail in the stretch. RATHER NOSY chased just off the inside, came out in the stretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch and continued willingly. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) stalked between horses, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MISS STORMY D broke a bit slowly, chased inside, moved up into the stretch, came a bit off the rail past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. APPLES ARCH saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. TRUE VALIDITY stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. AMATARA broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the hill, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DIVA IN CHARGE bobbled at the start, stalked four wide then three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and weakened. AUTUMN ISABELLA settled off the rail then angled in on the hill, came out some into the stretch and failed to menace. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,018
|$534,179
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,269,329
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,611,743
|TOTAL
|4,018
|$5,415,251
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 20.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 22-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Air Pocket
|Agapito Delgadillo
|121
|Rafael DeLeon
|10-1
|8,000
|2
|South Americain
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|8,000
|3
|Freddies Dream
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|8,000
|4
|Kona Dreams
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|William Spawr
|3-1
|8,000
|5
|I'm Ready to Roll
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-2
|8,000
|6
|Above Board
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Vann Belvoir
|8-5
|8,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jet Set Ruler
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|2
|The Street Fighter
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Bruce Headley
|6-1
|3
|New Karma
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|16,000
|4
|Highlight Show
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|5
|Six Point Rack
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|6
|Save Ground
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|9-5
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kershaw
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
|2
|June Two Four
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|3
|Rinse and Repeat
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-5
|4
|Pocket Personality
|Assael Espinoza
|116
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|5
|It's Tiz Time
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Ronald L. McAnally
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Chadinator
|Johnny Allen
|120
|Jerry Wallace, II
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|June Sixth
|Franklin Ceballos
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|20,000
|3
|Grand Minister
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Shadow of War
|Juan Sanchez
|120
|Jesus Nunez
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Serve Me a Double
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Friendly Steve
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Blake R. Heap
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Wild Verse
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|20,000
|8
|Derby Factor
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|20,000
|9
|Lucky Wally
|Evin Roman
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Flag Handicap'. Handicap. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tribalist
|Gary Stevens
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|2-1
|2
|P Club
|Evin Roman
|118
|Ryan Kenney
|30-1
|3
|Mason B
|Brayan Pena
|116
|Kelly Castaneda
|50-1
|4
|Richard's Boy
|Flavien Prat
|127
|Peter Miller
|3-5
|5
|Eddie Haskell
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|6
|Brandothebartender
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|As a Rule
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|12,500
|2
|Dressed in Prada
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|7-2
|12,500
|3
|Baby Ice
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Steve Knapp
|5-2
|12,500
|4
|Fellina
|Luis Fuentes
|116
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|12,500
|5
|Sharona Sunset
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Marcia Stortz
|2-1
|12,500
|6
|Wicked Sunset
|Erick Garcia
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|10-1
|12,500
|7
|Swallows Inn Gal
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Unbridled Huntress
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Mick Ruis
|20-1
|2
|Fairy Tale Bliss
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|4-1
|3
|Mercy Mercy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|4
|Flying Blue
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|10-1
|5
|Hurley
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|6
|Bellazano
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Mick Ruis
|12-1
|7
|Shes All Woman
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|8
|Posh Holly
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|9
|Ask the Customer
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ninety Nine Proof
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|16,000
|2
|Hot Perfection
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Gary Mandella
|20-1
|3
|Tanners Pride
|Alonso Quinonez
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|4
|Fire to the Wire
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|5
|Older Brother
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Edward R. Freeman
|8-1
|6
|King Abner
|Assael Espinoza
|116
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|7
|Minoso
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|8
|Tough But Nice
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|16,000
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Storms River
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|2
|Temple Secret
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|3
|Platinum Nights
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|4
|Afleeting Life
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Scott Hansen
|10-1
|5
|Vantastic
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|6
|Bold Endeavor
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|7
|Bob and Jackie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|8
|Volubile
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|9
|Indy Jones
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1