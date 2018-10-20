Racing! They’re watching you at Far Hills

It’s a pretty terrific day of racing if you are in Maryland, New York, and, yes, New Jersey, sort of. You have to admire the Stronach Group’s Maryland Million day at Laurel. There are 11 stakes races that total more than $1 million in purses, all for Maryland breds.

Then down the road in Far Hills, N.J. is the one day Far Hills Race Meeting for steeplechase horses. There are six steeplechase races, all of which make me cringe every time I see a horse trying to jump a hedge, and then there is one timber race, where the horse has to jump a wooden fence.

So, I looked to find out what a great experience this must be. For the first time, in its 98 years, there will be pari-mutuel wagering. The track is using the Monmouth gaming license to make this happen.

If you go to its website, you learn that this meeting is: “New Jersey’s premier social and sporting event. For nearly a century, this annual gathering has attracted a large and loyal fan base who return, year after year, to watch the world’s finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime.”

Uh, maybe Nate Newby , Santa Anita marketing boss, should set up some charters to Santa Anita where on Fridays parking and admission is free and beers are $2. And, you only have to watch horses go from grass to dirt to grass instead of jumping hedges.

Well, with that inviting bit of race goer information is there anything else I need to know? So, I looked at their policies, and I cherry-picked these:

Now, to be fair I checked Santa Anita’s “rules, etiquette and general information” page and found seven items. Only one, under “Prohibited items” was alcohol mentioned, and it was given equal play to such heinous bring-alongs as balls, balloons, bicycles, frisbees, flags and kites.

Now, I’m not saying that Far Hills is the Ludowici, Ga. (look it up) of race tracks when it comes to arrests. And, I’m certainly not in favor of underage drinking, public intoxication or breaking any law. But is arresting almost 60 people the way to fix the problem?

There is one other thing that Far Hills is dealing with as it adds pari-mutuel wagering that will heighten the race-going experience. Here’s this little tidbit for those who win a bet: “Winners required to show ID.”

In a strong run from last at the top of the stretch, Starting Bloc won the feature, a $51,000 allowance going 1 ¼ miles on the turf (and a little dirt). He won by a widening ¾ of a length. He became the first two-time winner of this meeting having previously won a starter allowance race.

Santa Anita has a nine-race card with B-level stakes race, that is unless you win it and it’s an A-plus. First post is 12:30 p.m. There are four turf races, two allowances, two maiden special weights and three Cal-bred races.

The feature, the $100,000 California Flag Stakes, is a Cal-bred race going five furlongs on the turf. It’s a small field of six and should at about 2:35 p.m. The favorite is Richard’s Boy, at 3-5, for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Flavien Prat . Richard’s Boy has some big-time experience, including a second in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. Miller also sent him to Dubai to run, where he finished sixth. He’s winless in five starts this year and six of 24 lifetime on the turf.

The second favorite is Tribalist, at 2-1, for Blake Heap and Gary Stevens . His last race was the Green Flash Handicap at del Mar, in which he finished sixth. Richard’s Boy finished second in that race to Stormy Liberal. Tribalist is three of nine lifetime on the turf.

Competitive Cal-bred allowance/optional claiming race but the older gelding is sharp, likes the track and might prove to be a timely claim by Andrew Lerner after defeating restricted claimers last time. This race could flop a lot of different ways but 'Wire looks as good as any at a square price.

Friday’s result: King Caymus was sent off as the longest shot in the field and ran like it, hopping badly in the air at start, then pretty much trailing from start to finish. Weak effort, weak pick.

She takes a mild class drop and moves from the rail to the number five post after last fourth-place neck setback. I liked her prior victory over the second and third-place finishers who returned to capture maiden claimers in their next outs. I fear four-time winner My Twister Sistar and class dropper Knockout Jess so I would make exacta boxes of 5-2 and 5-3 while keying Haybeautiful in the Pick 4, Pick 3 and Pick 6.

