Racing! Breeders’ Cup fields are thinning out

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie .

At long last, Hoppertunity is going to get a chance to be a stallion. The 7-year-old horse has been a long-time campaigner for Bob Baffert with quite a lot of success. He’s won $4.7 million in purses with nine wins, and all but his maiden victory were in graded stakes. He has only run 34 times.

He’ll be standing in Pennsylvania at Northview PA in Peach Bottom. He is said to be the richest horse to start his stud career in the mid-Atlantic region. His fee is $5,000 for a live foal.

Baffert is more known for his younger horses but this is one older horse that he loved having around.

At the Belmont, Baffert would always bring Hoppertunity out at the same time as Justify for morning works. Of course, there were lots of people, including plenty of media, all gathered at where the horses would enter the track. Baffert would joke that Hoppertunity always thought the attention was for him, not for Justify.

--One of Baffert’s top fillies, Dream Tree, will miss the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mare Sprint after an epiglottic entrapment was discovered following her work on Friday. It can cause respiratory sounds and make a horse not exercise as well as they might.

--Its Gonna Hurt, who qualified by winning the Speakeasy Stakes at Santa Anita, is out of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint with a suspensory issue. He is trained locally by Brian Koriner .

“He’s got … a little flare in the suspensory,” Koriner told Balan of the Bloodhorse. “It was a gift [to qualify for the Breeders’ Cup]. Never thought he was that kind of horse, so we’re not going to cry about it. Jeremy’s full story can be found here .

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper. One of Rob’s many specialties is first timers, where the WCHR has had the last 16 of them.

“An optional claimer at seven furlongs, a distance which many handicappers believe is advantageous for runners from off the pace, after all, more ground, but the reality is, this distance rewards one-paced horses on or near the front end. The reason for this is, early splits are usually a bit more judicious going ⅞, unlike the ultra-quick splits seen in 5 ½ to even 6 ½ furlongs races. So, those who can run evenly near the front, with early splits such as :23, :47, they’ll usually offer a better response the final ⅛, making life a bit more difficult for the closing type, despite the added ground. With that in mind, top selection is CONQUEST FLATTERME (#6) . Off the freshening, she raced to the inside of others, unable to sustain her effort off those :21.4 and :45.4 splits. Despite adding ground, the ability to race close up off slower splits, will allow for a better distribution of energy, likely staying on with more tenacity today, with apprentice Assael Espinoza taking over. ZUSHA (#4) is finding some good health right now, stringing three races together, spotted well over this distance, with Drayden Van Dyke likely positioning her close up throughout, while staying on just fine, fitting well from a class perspective as well.

The final race of the day, a 1 ¼-mile allowance on the turf, brought home a longshot in the $53,000 feature. Markie’s Water was able to fire past a strong Well Developed to win by a length.

Markie’s Water paid $18.20, $8.20 and $5.00 for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Mario Gutierrez , who rode him for the first time. Well Developed was second and Accountability was third.

“I talked to Billy ( Koch , with co-owner, Little Red Feather Racing) [Friday] morning and he told me to watch a couple of this horse’s races,” Gutierrez told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I’m glad I did, because I could see that he prefers to run outside of horses, especially turning for home and that’s what we did. We had a perfect trip.”

It’s a big card at Santa Anita on Saturday with 11 races starting at noon. There are five turf races, including a 14-horse Grade 3 stakes race. Santa Anita has had a problem getting big fields in some of its stakes races, but not on this penultimate Saturday of the meeting.

The 10 th race is $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The mile race goes at 4:40 p.m. Toinette, who has been running in heavy company, is the 9-5 favorite. She is three-for-five lifetime including a Grade 3 win in the Edgewood at Churchill Downs. Neil Drysdale is the trainer and Flavien Prat will get the ride.

Ms Bad Behavior is the 4-1 second choice. She is three of 11 lifetime and is coming off a second-place finish in the Unzip Me Stakes at Santa Anita. Baltas is the trainer and Rafael Bejarano is the jockey.

Recent winner from the Billy Morey barn again catches a field without much zip and looks like an excellent wire-to-wire candidate. Although both wins have come at Los Alamitos (dirt only), this older gelding has run a number of competitive races on turf, including five in-the-money finishes here at Santa Anita.

Friday’s result: Magical Gray sat a great trip, got first run at the leader to make a clear lead turning for home, then didn't put up much fight in deep stretch to finish third in the opener.

In a field where five of the six runners like to win on the front end, this gelding has the versatility to sit behind the leaders if the situation arises which seems likely. He had an outside post draw and drifted wide into the lane of last neck loss and should get a great ground-saving trip from the number two slot in this six-horse field.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 26. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.95 46.53 1:10.55 1:22.70 1:34.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Stradella Road 120 2 3 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ T Baze 9.10 6 She Be Striking 123 5 5 5–2 5–½ 5–2 3–1½ 2–2¼ Prat 0.80 5 Magical Gray 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 1–½ 3–½ Delgadillo 4.90 8 Dancing Belle 115 7 4 4–2½ 4–2 4–½ 6–1½ 4–½ Espinoza 26.90 1 Gattaia 120 1 6 6–½ 7 7 5–hd 5–1¾ Talamo 9.10 4 Rancor 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–½ 4–1½ 6–1½ Bejarano 3.70 7 Smile Awhile 120 6 7 7 6–1 6–hd 7 7 Gutierrez 22.80

2 STRADELLA ROAD 20.20 6.60 4.20 6 SHE BE STRIKING (GB) 2.40 2.40 5 MAGICAL GRAY 3.40

$1 EXACTA (2-6) $25.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-8) $80.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $46.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-5-8-1) Carryover $1,839

Winner–Stradella Road B.f.3 by Elusive Quality out of Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. Bred by Bo Hirsch LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $133,096 Exacta Pool $82,335 Superfecta Pool $36,347 Trifecta Pool $57,405 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,409. Scratched–Screenshot.

STRADELLA ROAD saved ground stalking the pace, went around a rival leaving the second turn, bid outside the leader in midstretch, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and won clear under urging. SHE BE STRIKING (GB) angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. MAGICAL GRAY close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter to take the lead leaving the second turn, inched away, battled inside in midstretch and held third. DANCING BELLE chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. GATTAIA saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. RANCOR sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled briefly along the rail leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. SMILE AWHILE broke a step slowly, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.07 45.56 57.71 1:04.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Old Indian Trick 120 3 3 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Pereira 9.60 4 I Am the Danger 123 4 4 5 5 4–3 2–nk Bejarano 1.00 5 Quick Finish 125 5 2 3–1 3–1 3–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 1.20 2 Cayate 123 2 1 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 4–8¼ Gonzalez 16.50 1 Buck Duane 115 1 5 4–hd 4–hd 5 5 Espinoza 8.80

3 OLD INDIAN TRICK 21.20 6.20 2.80 4 I AM THE DANGER 2.80 2.10 5 QUICK FINISH 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $214.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $22.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $25.95

Winner–Old Indian Trick Ch.c.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Ms Vanenzza, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Sinister Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $121,351 Daily Double Pool $35,072 Exacta Pool $50,350 Trifecta Pool $41,221. Scratched–none.

OLD INDIAN TRICK stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the turn, was carried out some into the stretch, took the lead nearing midstretch, inched away under some urging in deep stretch and held on gamely. I AM THE DANGER chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly late. QUICK FINISH stalked the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, also came out four wide into the stretch and also went on willingly between foes late. CAYATE sent inside to the early lead, set the pace along the rail, battled back on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside foes in the drive and was outfinished. BUCK DUANE saved ground stalking the pace, drifted out a bit on the turn then was angled back to the rail and weakened along the inside in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.91 46.11 1:10.27 1:22.07 1:34.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Take a Leap 120 4 6 5–1 4–1½ 2–2 1–1 1–1¼ T Baze 7.40 4 Sutro 120 3 7 8 8 8 4–hd 2–1½ Smith 1.70 8 Kaydetre 123 7 3 2–2 2–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Blanc 21.20 9 Dearborn 120 8 1 1–1 1–4½ 1–½ 2–2 4–1¾ Van Dyke 1.30 7 Arctic Roll 120 6 4 3–2 3–½ 4–1½ 5–2 5–1½ Pereira 6.30 3 Journal Entry 120 2 2 4–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–½ 6–1½ Elliott 17.30 6 Waze Ready 120 5 8 6–½ 6–hd 6–hd 7–3 7–8 Quinonez 26.50 1 Smart Win 123 1 5 7–3 7–2½ 7–½ 8 8 Conner 64.00

5 TAKE A LEAP 16.80 5.40 4.80 4 SUTRO 3.40 3.00 8 KAYDETRE 9.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $189.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $23.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-9) $56.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-8-9-7) $1,781.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-8) $104.85

Winner–Take a Leap Dbb.f.3 by The Factor out of From Jump Street, by Jump Start. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Broussard Hundley (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins . Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $191,140 Daily Double Pool $19,653 Exacta Pool $103,378 Superfecta Pool $57,211 Super High Five Pool $4,595 Trifecta Pool $79,371. Scratched–Miss Voluptuous. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $333.60. Pick Three Pool $38,743.

TAKE A LEAP between foes early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead while being fanned out a bit into the stretch, inched away and drifted in some in midstretch and held under urging. SUTRO saved ground off the pace, went up inside into the stretch, came out nearing midstretch and finished willingly to be second best. KAYDETRE three deep early, stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch, came out in midstretch and went around the pacesetter late for the show. DEARBORN sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and lost third late. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) tugged between foes early, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOURNAL ENTRY pulled along the inside and steadied early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. WAZE READY three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SMART WIN pulled inside early, went between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, dropped back in the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.24 45.39 1:10.93 1:18.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Discatsonthesquare 125 3 2 3–hd 3–2 1–½ 1–hd Delgadillo 2.10 2 Christy Jackson 123 2 1 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ Pereira 14.70 1 Spectacular Move 115 1 6 6–½ 5–½ 4–4 3–½ Espinoza 3.30 5 Li'l Grazen 125 5 7 1–hd 1–hd 3–3 4–7¾ Maldonado 4.80 4 Magicalchic 118 4 3 7 7 6–5 5–2½ Payeras 48.00 6 Belle Monte 122 6 4 4–hd 4–1 5–2 6–13½ Fuentes 3.50 7 Bobbie Lincoln 120 7 5 5–1 6–1 7 7 Figueroa 5.40

3 DISCATSONTHESQUARE 6.20 3.80 2.80 2 CHRISTY JACKSON 11.60 5.60 1 SPECTACULAR MOVE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $44.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5) $30.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $41.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-1-5-4) Carryover $1,793

Winner–Discatsonthesquare Ch.m.7 by Square Eddie out of Categorize, by Menifee. Bred by Kevin De Vincenzi (CA). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Troy Onorato. Mutuel Pool $133,581 Daily Double Pool $17,833 Exacta Pool $60,481 Superfecta Pool $25,449 Trifecta Pool $41,906 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,352. Claimed–Discatsonthesquare by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Claimed–Spectacular Move by CM Racing, Spaunhurst, Ed and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $169.30. Pick Three Pool $16,870.

DISCATSONTHESQUARE stalked a bit off the rail then bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage nearing midstretch and held on gamely under urging. CHRISTY JACKSON went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, fought back from the fence through the final furlong and also went on gamely to the end. SPECTACULAR MOVE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and finished with interest. LI'L GRAZEN moved up between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, battled between rivals on the turn and in the stretch and was outkicked late. MAGICALCHIC chased outside a rival, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. BELLE MONTE stalked between horses and four wide into the turn, angled in some on the turn and also weakened. BOBBIE LINCOLN stalked four wide then five wide into the turn, dropped back off the rail on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.27 49.46 1:14.43 1:27.41 1:40.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lead Star 115 4 5 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 4–3 1–nk Espinoza 2.70 5 Baby Frankie 120 5 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–3 1–1½ 2–nk Prat 3.40 6 Easy Keeper 120 6 6 5–hd 5–½ 4–3 3–hd 3–1½ Bejarano 11.00 2 Palladium 120 2 3 6 6 5–hd 5–2 4–4¼ Roman 1.60 1 Keyson 120 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–1 Pena 24.80 3 Big Impression 120 3 2 4–1 4–hd 6 6 6 Pereira 4.30

4 LEAD STAR 7.40 3.80 4.40 5 BABY FRANKIE 3.80 4.60 6 EASY KEEPER 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-2) $18.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $35.10

Winner–Lead Star B.c.2 by Union Rags out of Apt to Star, by Aptitude. Bred by Vegso Racing Stable (FL). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Vegso Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $213,389 Daily Double Pool $14,246 Exacta Pool $103,915 Superfecta Pool $43,806 Trifecta Pool $65,881. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $62.70. Pick Three Pool $42,291. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-3-4) 128 tickets with 4 correct paid $730.40. Pick Four Pool $122,186. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-5-3-4) 28 tickets with 5 correct paid $10,022.10. Pick Five Pool $325,356.

LEAD STAR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, split horses past midstretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BABY FRANKIE angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on gamely but was edged late. EASY KEEPER chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, continued outside the winner, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly to the end. PALLADIUM chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and alongside a foe on the second turn, came out in the stretch and found his best stride late. KEYSON dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. BIG IMPRESSION saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.74 45.74 1:09.89 1:22.42 1:34.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Acclimate 118 1 2 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–1 1–1¼ Figueroa 15.90 7 Gray Admiral 120 7 7 8 8 7–1½ 5–hd 2–1¼ Fuentes 4.70 8 Hoover Tower 123 8 6 7–6 7–7 6–1 6–1½ 3–¾ Roman 23.30 4 Platinum Equity 120 4 3 4–1½ 3–½ 2–1 1–hd 4–2¼ Quinonez 10.80 2 Jack and I 120 2 4 2–1½ 2–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–2¾ Pedroza 5.40 3 Extreme Heat 123 3 1 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 2–½ 6–½ Prat 1.00 6 Catch Fire 123 6 5 6–4½ 5–hd 5–1 7–10 7–38 Pereira 10.20 5 Gracida 120 5 8 5–1 6–4½ 8 8 8 Gutierrez 10.00

1 ACCLIMATE 33.80 13.20 6.40 7 GRAY ADMIRAL 5.60 3.80 8 HOOVER TOWER 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $101.40 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $95.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4) $744.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8) $403.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-8-4-2) Carryover $6,057

Winner–Acclimate B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Timmy Time Racing. Mutuel Pool $203,186 Daily Double Pool $24,951 Exacta Pool $116,910 Superfecta Pool $59,532 Trifecta Pool $82,016 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,592. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $80.30. Pick Three Pool $25,822.

ACCLIMATE pulled hard and steadied early on the first turn and took back to stalk the pace, went between horses leaving the backstretch then outside a rival on the second turn, came out in the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage approaching the sixteenth pole and inched away under urging. GRAY ADMIRAL bobbled some at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. HOOVER TOWER settled and angled in a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished with interest for the show. PLATINUM EQUITY three deep early, stalked outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch, bid outside a foe on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch and was outkicked late for third. JACK AND I tugged between horses early then angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. EXTREME HEAT had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away a half mile out, battled inside on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in midstretch and weakened late. CATCH FIRE chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn and did not rally. GRACIDA a step slow to begin, chased a bit off the rail, dropped back inside on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.93 48.17 1:13.65 1:26.24 1:39.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Divine Dharma 122 1 3 1–1 1–2 1–5 1–10 1–15½ T Baze 1.70 10 Cassie Belle 122 8 9 8–½ 5–hd 3–hd 3–4 2–hd Conner 3.20 4 American Falls 122 2 6 4–½ 4–1 2–1½ 2–2 3–8½ Quinonez 7.80 9 Easy Peasy 117 7 1 7–hd 9 8–10 7–1 4–nk Payeras 10.00 5 Borussia 122 3 2 3–1½ 2–1 4–2 4–3 5–3¼ Vergara, Jr. 60.80 6 Algorithmnblues 117 4 8 6–hd 7–1½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–5¼ Espinoza 3.30 11 Morning Press 117 9 5 2–hd 3–hd 6–1 6–1½ 7–2¾ Figueroa 18.00 7 Sharp Image 122 5 4 5–1 6–hd 7–2 8–20 8–33 Blanc 12.20 8 Great Salvation 122 6 7 9 8–½ 9 9 9 E Garcia 109.00

3 DIVINE DHARMA 5.40 3.40 2.80 10 CASSIE BELLE 4.20 3.00 4 AMERICAN FALLS 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $112.20 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-4-9) $42.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-4-9-5) $3,991.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-4) $38.15

Winner–Divine Dharma B.f.2 by Paynter out of Cloud Rise, by Buddha. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC, MR Capital, LLC & R.Michael Lowenbaum (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Mark DeDomenico LLC. Mutuel Pool $191,344 Daily Double Pool $21,800 Exacta Pool $108,269 Superfecta Pool $61,487 Super High Five Pool $12,987 Trifecta Pool $79,134. Scratched–Awepollonia, In the Spotlight. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $100.75. Pick Three Pool $25,887.

DIVINE DHARMA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, kicked clear on the backstretch and drew off in the stretch under urging then a long hold late. CASSIE BELLE broke a bit slowly, angled in just off the rail then saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the p.ace late. AMERICAN FALLS saved ground stalking the winner, came out into the stretch and was edged late for second. EASY PEASY steadied when bumped four wide between foes into the first turn, chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and improved position. BORUSSIA stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. ALGORITHMNBLUES angled in and chased a bit off the rail then between foes, came out into the stretch and also weakened. MORNING PRESS five wide into thee first turn, stalked three deep, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive. SHARP IMAGE three deep between foes into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and gave way. GREAT SALVATION in tight between horses early, drifted out five wide into the first turn then chased four wide, dropped back and angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.83 48.39 1:13.12 1:36.76 1:59.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Marckie's Water 123 3 4–1½ 4–2 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 1–1 Gutierrez 8.10 7 Well Developed 123 7 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ Van Dyke 2.30 2 Accountability 123 2 3–2 3–½ 4–1 4–2 3–hd 3–nk Pereira 7.30 4 Whoop Whoop 121 4 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 4–2½ 4–1½ T Baze 14.20 5 Maestro Dearte 121 5 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ Stevens 3.50 1 Any Questions 121 1 5–hd 5–1 6–½ 7 7 6–ns Bejarano 6.90 6 Oscar Dominguez 123 6 7 7 7 6–2½ 6–2 7 Talamo 3.10

3 MARCKIE'S WATER 18.20 8.20 5.00 7 WELL DEVELOPED 4.00 3.20 2 ACCOUNTABILITY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $58.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $39.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-4) $168.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-2-4-5) $8,554.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2) $129.10

Winner–Marckie's Water Ch.c.4 by Tribal Rule out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Tavares, Norman. Mutuel Pool $245,743 Daily Double Pool $90,363 Exacta Pool $123,514 Superfecta Pool $62,446 Super High Five Pool $11,211 Trifecta Pool $88,656. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $260.60. Pick Three Pool $108,962. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-1/2/3-3) 251 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,061.40. Pick Four Pool $349,103. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-1-1/2/3-3) 42 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,224.25. Pick Five Pool $177,467. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-4-1-1/2/3-3) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $14,036.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $210,209. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $817,542.

MARCKIE'S WATER stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. WELL DEVELOPED took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back into and on the second turn and into the stretch, inched away a bit off the rail in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. ACCOUNTABILITY saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch, waited in a bit tight while lacking room nearing and after the sixteenth pole, was in close behind the runner-up again in late stretch and held third. WHOOP WHOOP (NZ) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and was edged for the show. MAESTRO DEARTE three deep on the hill, chased outside a rival then three wide a half mile out and alongside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ANY QUESTIONS saved ground chasing the pace, went between foes leaving the backstretch, was shuffled back into the second turn and did not rally. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) outside a rival early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick.