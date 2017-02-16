Fog delays Genesis Open as Scott Brown takes very early lead

The Genesis Open got off to a bit of a bobble today when there were two fog delays that held up morning play.

Otherwise, it was a picture perfect day as the tournament braced for what will be a brutal, rainy, wind-swept Friday. The two delays totaled about 50 minutes. It’s likely that not everyone will finish the first round today.

Play resumed around 8 a.m.

Among the handful of players who have teed off, Scott Brown had the early lead at three-under after two holes. He eagled the first and picked up a birdie on the second.

One shot back were Cameron Smith and Stewart Cink. Cink eagled the first hole and Smith birdied the first and third holes.

Eight players were tied at one-under.

Just teeing off on the 10th hole was a featured group of Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson. Adam Scott, Dustin Johnsons and Justin Rose were next up on the tee.

