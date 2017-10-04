Lynx hold off Sparks to win WNBA championship

The Minnesota Lynx became just the second WNBA team to win four titles Wednesday, repeatedly stunting the Sparks’ efforts to rally against an imposing and un-tiring frontcourt.

Led by Maya Moore’s 18 points and Sylvia Fowles 20 rebounds, Minnesota defeated the Sparks, 85-76, in a decisive Game 5 at the University of Minnesota’s raucous Williams Arena.

Playing catch-up the entire game was a wearing effort even though the Sparks mounted a furious comeback, cutting a 12-point deficit to 79-76 in the final minute on Odyssey Sims’ steal, layup and free throw.

But ultimate glory was denied as Moore made a field goal in the key and Fowles collected her 20th rebound on Sims’ missed three-pointer.

Destructing the Sparks’ effort was the fact they made just two of 18 three-pointers, with the more unappetizing choice of chasing the deficit in the paint.

The Lynx persistence on the boards gave them a 34-17 rebounding advantage early in the third quarter and their interest in expending extra energy like Fowles’ swat-steal that led to a layup set them apart, expanding the lead to 12 in the quarter.

The Sparks’ resilience was seen in Parker bouncing off Moore to bank in a shot. That was followed by a Moore miss and Chelsea Gray’s 15-footer cut the Lynx lead to 60-56 after three quarters.

Minnesota out-rebounded the Sparks by 20 in Game 4 and sought to again impose their inside strength in the second quarter, knocking Gray down in the key without a call, inspiring Coach Brian Agler to pick up a technical foul for arguing an ensuing charging call on Candace Parker.

Parker had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen played her college ball at the same University of Minnesota arena and leaned on that spirit to urge her team to build upon its intensity after a collision. It happened on a Fowles-put-back basket and Seimone Augustus’ three-pointer.

By the time Whalen drove to the key for more points and Fowles refused to be denied inside, Minnesota led 39-28. Fowles contributed 10 rebounds and eight points in the first half.

Parker’s drive to a basket at the first-quarter buzzer allowed the Sparks to cut its deficit to 21-19 and survive Minnesota’s early burst of energetic play fueled by their home crowd at the roar-confining venue.

The Sparks missed their first five shots and trailed 7-0 on Whalen’s three-pointer before calling a timeout that only briefly slowed the Lynx early attack. A steal and layup by Moore made it 15-6 and prompted another stoppage.

But Nneka Ogwumike started a 7-0 Sparks’ run that featured tightened defense.

It was Ogwumike, who made the winning shot in last year’s Game 5, who kept the Sparks within 41-35 at the half with a late basket and free throw.

But on this night, she fouled out, forced to watch the roaring crowd cheer the Lynx to its latest title after winning in the past three odd years, 2015, 2013 and 2011.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire