The drama is missing, but the tradition remains. Saturday is he Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

So, if you want to watch, what time is the Belmont Stakes?

The official time in New York is listed at 6:37 p.m., but it usually goes off about five minutes later to capture all the late betting.

In Chicago, how about 5:37 p.m.?

In El Paso and the Rockies time zone, it’s 4:37 p.m.

An, of course, in Los Angeles, look for things about 3:37 p.m.

Now, another race on the card to look for is the Ogden Phipps, which goes of at 1:52 p.m. in New York (10:52 in L.A.). Songbird, arguably the best female horse in training, is making her return in the 1 1/16-mile race.

It’s a pretty good card with other West Coast horses running including the appropriately named West Coast (12:07, EDT) in the East Goer, American Anthem (3:15 EDT) in the Woody Stephens and Mor Spirit (4:41 EDT) in the Metropolitan Handicap. All three horses are trained by Bob Baffert and will be ridden by Mike Smith.

