Sam Querrey defeats defending champ Andy Murray in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Sam Querrey, giant slayer.

A year after pulling off a massive upset at Wimbledon, the 6-foot-6 Californian did it again Wednesday, beating defending champion and No. 1-ranked Andy Murray in five sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal match.

Querrey, 29, who attended Thousand Oaks High, is the first American to advance to a Grand Slam men’s semifinal since Andy Roddick in 2009.

His stunning victory comes a year after he knocked off Novak Djokovic in a third-round match.

Beating Murray was even bigger, as it meant toppling a national hero before a full royal box at Centre Court.

Querrey had 27 aces, compared with eight by Murray, and was absolutely dominant in the final two sets.

That was because of his skill and power, of course, but also because Murray was wincing in pain from a hip injury that bothered him the entire tournament.

“The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore,” said Murray, a Scot who has won Wimbledon twice. “But I tried my best right to the end. You know, gave everything I had. I'm proud about that. But it's obviously disappointing to lose, you know, at Wimbledon. There's obviously an opportunity there. So I'm sad that it's over.”

Querrey will play Croatia’s Marin Cillic in the semifinals Friday. Cillic advanced with a five-set victory over Luxemburg’s Gilles Muller, who Monday had upset Rafael Nadal.

