NBA: A Warriors rarity: second loss in a row

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and the host Chicago Bulls beat Golden State, 94-87, on Thursday night in the Warriors’ first game since Kevin Durant suffered an injury to his left leg.

Golden State was breathing a little easier after learning Durant probably will play again this season. He was hurt two nights earlier in a loss at Washington.

The NBA-leading Warriors’ league-record regular-season streak without consecutive losses ended at 146 games.

“Not that surprising that it’s on this trip,” said Golden State Coach Steve Kerr. “Without K.D., we’re going through a tough time, but we’re going to bounce back.”

Stephen Curry scored 23 points, and Klay Thompson finished with 13. The star guards combined to hit just three of 22 three-point shots, and the Warriors sustained back-to-back losses for the first time since April 2015.

Bobby Portis added 17 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Chicago.

The Bulls outscored Golden State 10-2 over the final three minutes to wipe out a one-point deficit and come away with their fifth win in six games.

at Portland 114, Oklahoma City 109: Damian Lillard had 33 points, including a key three-pointer with just under three minutes to go, and the Trail Blazers rallied for a victory. Russell Westbrook scored 45 points on 12-of-36 shooting for the Thunder, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Oklahoma City newcomer Taj Gibson added 15 points, including a high-arching buzzer-beater from 61 feet away to put the Thunder up 60-57 at halftime. Alex Abrines’ three-pointer put the Thunder in front 97-89 with 7 minutes 48 seconds left for their biggest lead of the game.

But Al-Farouq Aminu made a layup that tied it at 101 with 3:43 left. He missed the free throw, but Jusuf Nurkic got the tip-in to give Portland the lead.

at Phoenix 120, Hornets 103: Marquese Chriss scored 17 points and the Suns shot a season-best 59.7% from the field. Chriss made six of nine shots and missed roughly a full quarter after sustaining a strained calf early in the first period.

T.J. Warren added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Alan Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a layup with 2:46 left that made it 114-99. Charlotte’s Kemba Walker scored 26 points.