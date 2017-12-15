NBA: Westbrook, Thunder outlast Embiid, 76ers

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, and Oklahoma City and the Philadelphia 76ers went basket-for-basket in a three-overtime thriller before the Thunder pulled out a 119-117 victory on Friday night.

Andre Roberson scored the winner with 10 seconds left for the Thunder. Joel Embiid scored 34 points in 48 minutes with an achy back and rallied the Sixers from a 17-point hole.

at Houston 124, San Antonio 109: Chris Paul became the first player in history to post 28 points, eight assists and seven steals against the Spurs, leading the Rockets to their 12th straight victory.

Utah 107, at Boston 95: Ricky Rubio had 22 points as the Jazz overcame a left knee injury to Rudy Gobert. Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 33 points.

Chicago 115, at Milwaukee 109: Bobby Portis scored a career-high 27 points with 12 rebounds as the Bulls won their fifth straight since the return of Nikola Mirotic, who had 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks.

at Toronto 120, Brooklyn 87: Kyle Lowry had his 11th career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and the Raptors improved to 10-1 at home. Nik Stauskas had 22 points and Jahlil Okafor had 10 in their Nets debuts.

at Denver 117, New Orleans 111, OT: Gary Harris had 21 points and Will Barton had 11 of his 19 in overtime. Nikola Jokic returned from a seven-game absence and had 13 points and 11 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins led the Pelicans with 29 points and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Portland 95, at Orlando 88: Damian Lillard had 21 points for the Trail Blazers.

Detroit 104, at Indiana 98: Andre Drummond finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons. Victor Oladipo had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Pacers.

Miami 104, at Charlotte 98: Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington had 16 points each for the Heat.

at Memphis 96, Atlanta 94: Tyreke Evans scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup to help the Grizzlies end a skid at five.

at Washington 100, Clippers 91