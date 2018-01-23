NBA: DeMarcus Cousins produces huge triple-double

DeMarcus Cousins had 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists, Anthony Davis scored 34 points and the host New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 17-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation before pulling out a 132-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls in double overtime Monday night.
Cousins scored seven points in the second overtime. He became the first NBA player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972 to have as many as 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.
Jerian Grant and Robin Lopez each had 22 points for the Bulls, who appeared well on their way to their fifth victory in six games when they opened the fourth quarter with a 23-5 run to take their largest lead at 104-86.
But Cousins and Davis led New Orleans back with a 21-2 run.
Darius Miller fouled Justin Holiday on a three-point shot in the final second of regulation and the Bulls guard made the first two free throws but missed the potential winner.
at Houston 99, Miami 90: James Harden had 28 points and the Rockets overcame a big early deficit. The score was tied with about three minutes left when Harden made a three-point basket just before the shot clock expired. That was the start of a 7-2 run.
at Charlotte 112, Sacramento 107: Kemba Walker had 26 points for the Hornets, who led by 20 points in the second half before nearly squandering all of it.
at Atlanta 104, Utah 90: Dennis Schroder scored 20 points for the Hawks, who began to pull away late in the third quarter, closing with a 13-3 run for a 74-63 lead. Jazz starters combined for only 40 points.
at Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 105: Khris Middleton scored 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 32 to lead the Bucks hours after coach Jason Kidd was fired.
at Dallas 98, Washington 75: Harrison Barnes had 20 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 and the Mavericks held the high-scoring backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal to 28% shooting.
at Memphis 105, Philadelphia 101: Mario Chalmers made two free throws with 6.2 seconds to play to help the Grizzlies overcome a 15-point deficit. Chalmers finished with 17 points.
at Denver 104, Portland 101: Jamal Murray scored a career-high 38 points, including a three-point play in the final minute, to lift the Nuggets.
Minnesota 126, at Clippers 118