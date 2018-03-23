NBA: Crowd sparce at Kings-Hawks game after protesters block entrace to Golden 1 Center

Justin Jackson scored 11 of his season-high 20 points in the third quarter and the host Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-90 in a game that was delayed due to protesters who were locked arm-in-arm surrounding entrances to Golden 1 Center.
Jackson shot 7 of 8 and was perfect on four shots beyond the arc to spark the Kings.
A massive crowd shut down nearby freeways and gathered in the surrounding streets to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was in the backyard of his grandparents' house Sunday night. According to reports, Clark was shot 20 times.
Only a few hundred fans made it into the Golden1 Center before police decided to not allow anyone else to enter. Several of those who did get in were allowed to move down into the lower bowl of the arena, leaving the upper deck empty.
With so few fans in attendance, the game often had the look and feel of a high school playoff.
at Houston 100, Detroit 96: James Harden struggled to find his shot for four quarters before the NBA's leading scorer mustered just enough offense in overtime to help the Rockets improve to 58-14.
Harden scored 21 points, including 10 of Houston's 12 points in overtime.
"Offensively we couldn't get it going but [it's] like that sometimes," he said. "Got to find ways to win games."
It was an ugly game that featured 71 missed three-pointers combined. Houston was 12 of 51 and Detroit made just 6 of 38.
Jazz 119, at Dallas 112: Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and the Jazz got back on the winning track by beating the Mavericks.
Two nights after a loss to Atlanta ended a nine-game winning streak, Utah moved into a tie with Minnesota for seventh place in the Western Conference playoff race. The Jazz have won 22 of their last 25 games.
at Charlotte 140, Memphis 79: Kemba Walker scored 46 points and made 10 three-pointers, and the Hornets rolled to the most lopsided victory in franchise history.
Philadelphia 118, at Orlando 98: Joel Embiid had 17 points and nine rebounds in just 20 minutes and the surging 76ers moved closer to a playoff berth.
at New Orleans 128, Lakers 125