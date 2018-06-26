James Harden's MVP continues rise from Audubon Middle School to greatness

Harden became the first Houston Rockets player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994 to be named MVP. It came after a season in which Harden led the NBA in scoring with 30.4 points per game, three-pointers made with 265 and 50-point games with four. He notched the league’s first 60-point triple-double in January and, together with Chris Paul, his backcourt mate who also appears headed to the hall of fame, helped the Rockets to a franchise-record 65 wins.