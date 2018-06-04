Stephen Curry dominates in the fourth quarter of Game 2 following confrontation with Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins played in just one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the regular season and hasn’t played at all during the postseason, but he still has a way of making his presence known during games.

Just ask Stephen Curry.

During Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Perkins was dressed in a suit and sitting on the Cavaliers’ bench. When Curry launched a shot in the closing seconds of the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors superstar’s momentum carried him backward a few steps, causing him to back into Perkins’ left knee.

Now, it must be extremely difficult to keep legs like those safely and comfortably tucked away while sitting courtside, but Perkins didn’t appear to make any effort to move those tremendous limbs out of the way. Instead, he kept his feet firmly planted on the floor the whole time.

Needless to say, Curry wasn’t happy with the way Perkins handled the situation and made sure he let the inactive big man know about it. The 6-3, 190-pound point guard didn’t even back down when Perkins stood up and started yelling back while towering over him.

Cavaliers superstar LeBron James finally convinced Curry to walk away from the altercation.

When asked about the incident by ESPN after the game, Curry said “I'm not going to get into it. No comment.”

Curry’s fourth-quarter performance speaks for itself. In the eight minutes he played following his run-in with Perkins, Curry scored 16 of his game-high 33 points, making all five of the three-point shots he attempted.

"He went off after that [altercation]," Golden State’s Draymond Green told ESPN of Curry after the Warriors’ 122-103 victory.

