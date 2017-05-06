NBA suspends Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. for Game 4 against Celtics

The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. for Game 4 of the playoff series against Boston on Sunday after he charged and knocked down Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during Game 3.

The NBA announced the decision Saturday, saying Oubre had been disciplined for “charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact.”

The incident came during the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday after Olynyk had set a screen that sent Oubre to the court. Olynyk was assessed a foul for setting an illegal screen.

As Olynyk argued the call, Oubre rose from the court and rushed Olynyk and shoved him. Oubre was then called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

The Wizards went on to win the game 116-89 for their first win in the best-of-seven series.

The series, much like their regular-season meetings, has been chippy. Officials in Game 3 handed out two other ejections and eight technical fouls.