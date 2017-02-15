NBA: Warriors (47-9) roll into All-Star break

Klay Thompson scored 10 of his 35 points during a big third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the visiting Sacramento Kings, 109-86, on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant had 21 points as the Warriors bounced back from a loss in Denver two nights earlier to head into the All-Star break with an NBA-best record of 47-9. Golden State outscored Sacramento, 42-15, in the third quarter.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected after picking up consecutive technical fouls in the second quarter.

at Cleveland 113, Indiana 104: LeBron James scored 31 points and Kyle Korver became the seventh player with 2,000 career three-pointers as the Cavaliers won for the seventh time in eight games.

at Boston 116, Philadelphia 108: Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, his 40th straight game with at least 20 points, tying a Celtics record set by John Havlicek during the 1971-72 season.

at Oklahoma City 116, New York 105: Russell Westbrook posted his 27th triple-double (38 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists) of the season for the Thunder.

Miami 117, at Houston 109: Hassan Whiteside had 23 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Heat, who had lost two in a row since winning 13 straight.

San Antonio 107, at Orlando 79: The Spurs routed the Magic behind 23 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and 22 from Kawhi Leonard.

at Utah 111, Portland 88: Gordon Hayward scored 22 points to help the Jazz end a losing streak at three games.

at Toronto 90, Charlotte 85: The Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get their first win in four games.

Minnesota 112, at Denver 99: Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points for the Timberwolves. It was Wiggins’ second game in two days with at least 40 points.

Milwaukee 129, at Brooklyn 125: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and the Bucks sent the Nets to a 14th loss in a row.

New Orleans 95, at Memphis 91: Solomon Hill scored a season-high 23 points for the Pelicans.

at Detroit 98, Dallas 91: Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 22 points.

at Phoenix 137, Lakers 101

at Clippers 99, Atlanta 84