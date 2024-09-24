The Sports Report: Dodgers will need to match Padres’ intensity

Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after homering over the weekend.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: There has been a running belief around some people within the Dodgers organization in recent seasons, a theory about their Southern California rivals that sprouted two Octobers ago and has been crystalized in a tightly-contested division race this year.

When the Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, they seem to typically get the Padres’ best.

And when the rivalry ratchets up, the Padres’ intensity tends to go highest.

It was certainly true in the 2022 playoffs, when the underdog Padres stormed to a four-game National League Division Series win over an 111-win juggernaut Dodgers squad.

It manifested more subtly last year, with the Dodgers forced to grind out a number of close rivalry game wins despite finishing well ahead of the Padres in the standings.

And it has been undeniably clear so far this season, one in which the Padres have taken seven of 10 head-to-head matchups and trimmed a once nine-game division lead for the Dodgers down to just three entering the season’s final week.

“They’ve had their way with us up to this point,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday.

Continue reading here

Shaikin: Beat L.A.? The Padres could. Here’s how AJ Preller and Co. made that possible

Shohei Ohtani ‘could end up at 60-60.’ His ex-team, Angels, may post worst record in history

MLB scores

MLB standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Sean McVay braced himself.

After receiving bad news about player injuries the day after the first two games of the season, the Rams coach arrived at the team facility Monday confident but also wary.

On Sunday, immediately following the Rams’ 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, team medical personnel indicated players suffered no major injuries. Still McVay, perhaps shell-shocked from the previous weeks, steeled himself for a possible change.

“If you’re asking if that was something that I was holding my breath about,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, “well, hell yeah.”

As it turned out, no news was entirely welcome news for McVay, who said Reggie Scott, the Rams’ vice-president of sports medicine and performance, confirmed the initial postgame report.

Continue reading here

Plaschke: What a sight! Rams save their season with awestruck win against 49ers

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Already struggling with injuries to four key starters, including quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers will be without safety Derwin James Jr. against the Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL suspended the three-time All-Pro for repeated violations of safety rules.

The NFL announced the one-game suspension without pay Monday after James earned an unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, James may appeal the suspension.

Since the start of the 2023 season, the 28-year-old has drawn five unnecessary roughness penalties in 18 games, which is the most among defensive players, according to the Associated Press.

While announcing the suspension, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan sent a letter to James, saying the Chargers team captain lowered his head and made forcible contact with Freiermuth.

“You had an unobstructed path to your opponent,” the letter shared by the NFL read, “and the illegal contact could have been avoided.”

Continue reading here

Chargers could be minus Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa and starting tackles for Chiefs

ANGEL CITY

Claire Emslie‘s goal in the 76th minute pulled Angel City into a 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns on Monday night.

Alyssa Thompson also scored for Angel City, which avoided a third straight loss with the tie in front of a sellout crowd of 22,000 at BMO Stadium.

Morgan Weaver and Olivia Moultrie both scored for the Thorns, who had lost their previous four matches. Portland (8-9-4) fell to seventh place in the standings but still remains above the playoff line.

Continue reading here

Angel City box score

NWSL standings

WNBA PLAYOFFS

First round

All times Pacific

No. 1 New York (32-8) vs. No. 8 Atlanta (15-25)

at New York 83, Atlanta 69

Today at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday at Atlanta, TBD, ESPN2

No. 2 Minnesota (30-10) vs. No. 7 Phoenix (19-21)

at Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95

Wed. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Friday at Phoenix, TBD, ESPN2

No. 3 Connecticut (28-12) vs. No. 6 Indiana (20-20)

at Connecticut 93, Indiana 69

Wed. at Connecticut, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Friday at Indiana, TBD, ESPN2

No. 4 Las Vegas (27-13) vs. No. 5 Seattle (25-15)

at Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67

Tonight at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday at Seattle, TBD, ESPN2

*-if necessary

1930 — The Portsmouth Spartans beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 12-0 in the first NFL game played under floodlights. More than 6,000 fans turn out on an unseasonably warm evening to watch the game at the new University Stadium.

1950 — Philadelphia’s Russ Craft has four interceptions to lead the Eagles in a 45-7 rout of the Chicago Cardinals. Chicago quarterback Jim Hardy sets an NFL record by throwing eight interceptions.

1953 — Rocky Marciano knocks out Rolando La Starza in the 11th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.

1967 — Jim Bakken of St. Louis Cardinals kicks an NFL-record seven field goals to give the Cardinals a 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. His longest field goal is 33 yards.

1971 — The World Hockey Association announces its formation with 12 teams to start play in October 1972.

1974 — Detroit’s Al Kaline doubles down the right-field line off Dave McNally of Baltimore in the fourth inning for his 3,000th career hit. The Orioles beat the Tigers 5-4 at Memorial Stadium.

1988 — American heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee sets new world record 7,291 points to win the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics.

1988 — American swimmer Matt Biondi sets world record 22.14 to win the 50m freestyle gold medal at the Seoul Olympics; his 4th of 5 gold medals for the Games.

1988 — Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson breaks his own 100m world record with a time of 9.79 at the Seoul Olympics; disqualified 3 days later for use of drug stanozolol; Carl Lewis awarded gold and world record 9.92.

1993 — Juniata’s women’s volleyball team beats Washington of St. Louis to end Washington’s NCAA-record winning streak at 59 matches.

1994 — Washington ends Miami’s NCAA-record home winning streak at 58 with a 38-20 victory against the Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl.

1995 — On the final day of competition, Europe rallies past the U.S. to win the Ryder Cup 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Europe takes seven singles matches to win its first Ryder Cup since 1989.

2001 — Green Bay’s 37-0 shutout of Washington ends the Redskins’ NFL record of scoring in 231 consecutive road games.

2006 — The Europeans turn the Ryder Cup into another rout, winning 18 1/2-9 1/2 and becoming the first European team to win three straight times.

2006 — Washington’s Mark Brunell breaks the NFL record for most consecutive passes completed in a game when he connects on his first 22 throws in a 31-15 win over the Houston Texans.

2017 — Jake Elliott kicks a 61-yard field goal as time expires to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. It is the longest by a rookie in NFL history.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time... That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .