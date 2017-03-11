Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double in a win surpasses Wilt Chamberlain's mark

Russell Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain and inched closer to Oscar Robertson when he had 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 32nd triple-double of the season on Saturday in leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-104 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz.

Westbrook broke a tie with Chamberlain (1967-68) for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Robertson set the record of 41 in 1961-62.

“They are historic numbers you are talking about — Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson — two of the greatest players to play the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “They are impactful in the game. And I think that when Russell's career is done, whenever that time is, he is a guy that you are going to look at and say that what he's done throughout his career is historic.”

Victor Oladipo added 22 points to help the Thunder win for the third time in four regular-season meetings with the Jazz.

“To play this game, you have to feel like you are the best,” Oladipo said, “so I feel like we are the best backcourt in the NBA.”

Utah was without center Rudy Gobert and forward Derrick Favors because of leg soreness, and Gordon Hayward played only 21 minutes, finishing with nine points — 13 below his average.

The Thunder opened the second half with a 14-5 run to take a 23-point lead. Westbrook had four assists during the spurt.

Utah cut the deficit to seven points twice in the final seven minutes and had it down to six with 1:18 to go. Westbrook had a driving dunk with 37 seconds to restore the double-digit advantage.

at Detroit 112, New York 92: Tobias Harris scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half, when the Pistons took control with a fast start to build an 18-point lead in the first quarter. Harris finished the quarter with 11 points in what was an encouraging effort by Detroit, which was coming off an emotional win over Cleveland on Thursday night.

The Pistons are 12-6 since the start of February. Andre Drummond had 24 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit, while Reggie Jackson contributed 19 points and eight assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Knicks, who had six players in double figures but lost for the fourth time in five games.