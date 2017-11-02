NBA: Tristan Thompson out; Kobe Bryant heartbroken

The worst four-game stretch of LeBron James’ career and a shocking start for the Cleveland Cavaliers got a little worse Thursday.

Forward Tristan Thompson could be sidelined for a month because of a strained left calf.

One of Cleveland’s most dependable players over the last few years, Thompson was injured in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Thompson, who has been moved in and out of the starting lineup by coach Tyronn Lue, left Quicken Loans Arena using crutches. The team said an MRI confirmed the strain and that he’ll need as many as four weeks to recover before playing again.

Thompson’s injury is the latest setback for the Cavaliers, who are 3-5 after losing their last four games by a combined 64 points, the most lopsided four-game span for James since the Cavaliers lost four in a row during his rookie season.

The NBA says it will hold its draft lottery in Chicago next spring.

The league announced Thursday the event will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time on May 15. It will be followed by the draft combine May 16-20 in Chicago, where it has been conducted for years.

The NBA is in a way following the lead of the NFL and NHL, which have both held drafts in Chicago in recent years.

Kobe Bryant is an investor with BodyArmor, the first official sports drink of UFC. Bryant was on hand to help promote the partnership in New York on Thursday.

He could have used something stiff to ease the sting of the Dodgers' loss to Houston in the World Series.

“Heartbreaker, man,” he said. “I'm happy for Houston and they derserve it. But being in LA all these years, my heart breaks for them.”

Bryant was flanked by UFC President Dana White and fighters Cody Garbrandt, Francis Ngannou and Cythia Calvillo just a left hook away from Madison Square Garden. Garbrandt defends the 135-pound title against T.J. Dillashaw on the UFC 218 card Saturday night at the Garden.