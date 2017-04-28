Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers, reports indicate

Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
Pacers General Manager Kevin Pritchard is expected to take over basketball operations, with Bird remaining with the organization as a consultant.
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.
Bird, 60, was a three-time NBA champion and three-time league MVP for the Boston Celtics and a one-time coach of the year for Indiana.
He became the Pacers’ president of basketball operations in 2003, retired after being named the NBA executive of the year in 2012, then returned to the team in the same role the following year.
The Pacers went 42-20 this season and were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
