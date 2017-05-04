Spurs' Tony Parker out for rest of NBA playoffs with quadriceps injury

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after rupturing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Parker will need surgery to repair the injury, meaning the Spurs will be without their veteran floor leader for the rest of the postseason. He was injured with 8 minutes, 34 seconds to play in Wednesday night's game and the Spurs went on to win and tie the series at one game apiece.

After the Spurs were blown out in Game 1, Parker, 34, responded with 18 points in 25 minutes before getting injured.