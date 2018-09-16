Here's what every AFC team is bringing into their Week 2 games

Baltimore: Joe Flacco threw for two touchdowns Thursday against Cincinnati but also lost a fumble, had two passes intercepted and was sacked four times.
Buffalo: Rookie Josh Allen completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards, with 26 more coming on the ground, in less than two quarters last week. He gets his first pro start.
Cincinnati: Andy Dalton threw four first-half touchdown passes, three to A.J. Green, to lead the Bengals’ to a 34-23 win over Baltimore and their first 2-0 start since 2015.
CHARGERS: It’s been a decade since Chargers have trailed Buffalo in a game. They’ve won three straight over the Bills by a combined score of 113-44.
Cleveland: The Browns have won two straight against the Saints but haven’t defeated anyone since 2016. They won’t go 0-16 again this year but still could finish 0-0-16.
Denver: Von Miller had three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during the Broncos’ Week 1 win over Seattle. His 86 1/2 sacks since 2011 lead the NFL.
Houston: The Texans scored a franchise- record seven touch- downs against the Titans last October, with De- shaun Watson accounting for five of those TDs.
Indianapolis: Adam Vinatieri is four field goals away from breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time record of 565. Vinatieri made three of four attempts last week.
Jacksonville: Defensive end Dante Fowler, who sacked Tom Brady twice in last season’s AFC championship game, returns from a one-game suspension.
Kansas City: Last week Tyreek Hill became the third player in league history to score on a 50-plus-yard reception and a 90-plus-yard punt return in the same game.
Miami: Frank Gore needs 15 yards to move past Curtis Martin (14,101 yards) into fourth on the all-time rushing list. Gore had 61 yards in the season opener.
New England: Tom Brady is 8-0 against the Jaguars. In those games, he has thrown for more than 1,800 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.
N.Y. Jets: The Jets scored 31 third-quarter points last week against Detroit, the most in that quarter for any NFL team since the Rams’ 41 against the Lions in 1950.
Oakland: The Raiders’ top receivers last week were TE Jared Cook, with a career-high 180 yards, and RB Jalen Richard, who had a personal-best nine catches.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger was responsible for five turnovers vs. the Browns last week but is 7-1 against the Chiefs, with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Tennessee: Quarterback Marcus Mariota has three rushing touchdowns and only one TD pass (with two interceptions) in his last two games against Houston.