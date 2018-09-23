What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 3

Baltimore: Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco’s backup, has 45 yards rushing, second best on the team behind Alex Collins’ 48 yards.
Buffalo: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier faces the Vikings in Minnesota for the first time since being fired as their head coach after the 2013 season.
Cincinnati: Running back Giovani Bernard, starting for the injured Joe Mixon, has three 100- yard rushing games and 23 five-catch games in his six-year career.
CHARGERS: Fourth- year back Melvin Gordon has 24 carries, his lowest total for the first two games of a season, but is tied for the team lead in receptions (15).
Cleveland: The city has a new king after rookie QB Baker Mayfield led the Browns back from a 14-point deficit for their first victory in the last 20 games.
Denver: Running back Phillip Lindsay topped 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first two games. He’s the only undrafted rookie to accomplish the feat.
Houston: Deshaun Watson responded with class after a school official made a racist comment about him. “May peace be with him,” Watson told reporters.
Indianapolis: First-year coach Frank Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator the previous two years. He faces his former protege, Philadel- phia QB Carson Wentz.
Jacksonville: The Jaguars’ 55 sacks last year were second-best in the NFL. They’re on pace for only 32 this year and face the Titans, who have allowed just one sack.
Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes, who has yet to throw an interception this season, is going against a San Francisco defense that has yet to pick off a pass.
Miami: The Dolphins, are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They already have five interceptions this season after getting nine total last season.
New England: Tom Brady made his NFL debut against the Lions in 2000, completing one of three passes for six yards during a 34-9 Patriots loss.
New York: Isaiah Crowell ran for two touchdowns Thursday against the Browns but also received a 15-yard penalty for a crude celebration after one of them.
Oakland: Derek Carr’s completion percentage of 90.6 last week is the highest for an NFL quarterback who attempted 30 or more passes. He went 29 for 32.
Pittsburgh: Antonio Brown, who said he wasn’t asking for a trade when he tweeted “Trade me” last week, has 18 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee: Backup QB Blaine Gabbert, who started in place of the injured Marcus Mariota last week, returns to Jacksonville. He was 5-22 as the Jaguars’ starter.