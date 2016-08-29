Trevor Siemian is named Peyton Manning's successor as Broncos' starting quarterback

Trevor Siemian will be the quarterback leading the Denver Broncos’ defense of their Super Bowl championship, winning the starting spot over 2016 first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch and veteran Mark Sanchez.

If the Broncos cut Sanchez, as some expect, they will save $3.5 million and a conditional seventh-round draft pick. If that draft pick doesn’t sound like that big of a deal, remember that the team found its new starting quarterback in the same round just last year.

Siemian’s only regular-season NFL snap was a kneel-down last season as the third-string quarterback. But Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler went to Houston as a free agent, so Siemian is set to become the first quarterback with no career passing attempts to start for a defending Super Bowl champion team in Week 1.

Coach Gary Kubiak made the announcement to the team after telling the quarterbacks separately.

Siemian started the Broncos’ preseason game against the Rams on Saturday night and completed 10 of 17 passes for 122 yards. Lynch came in next and completed six of 13 passes for 57 yards.

Sanchez, obtained in an off-season trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, did not play.