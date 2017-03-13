Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware announces his retirement

Two-time NFL sacks leader DeMarcus Ware announced his decision to retire Monday on Twitter.

“It's time,” wrote Ware, who played 12 seasons with Dallas and Denver and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

Drafted 11th overall by the Cowboys in 2005, Ware made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2006-12. He led the league with 20 sacks and 15.5 in 2010, and was second in the NFL with 19.5 in 2011.

After joining the Broncos in 2014, Ware made the Pro Bowl two more times but he also struggled with back problems the last two seasons.

He retires at No. 8 on the NFL’s all-time sacks list (138.5).

Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii