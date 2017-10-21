Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 7

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under).

Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 52-39 (.571). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-6-1 (.538); season 39-49-3 (.443). Detroit and Houston have the week off.

Arizona (3-3) vs. L.A.Rams (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Rams 31, Cardinals 24

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 46.

Although Cardinals got in the groove with Adrian Peterson in the backfield, Rams’ defense is coming together and the offense will get it going in the latest London game.

Baltimore (3-3) at Minnesota (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Vikings 23, Ravens 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Vikings by 6. O/U: 39.

This game pits two up-and-down offenses and two strong defenses. The Ravens are coming off an ugly home loss to Chicago. The Vikings are just playing better, plus they’re at home.

Tennessee (3-3) at Cleveland (0-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Titans 24, Browns 14

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Titans by 5 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Titans have all the pieces, as long as Marcus Mariota is healthy. They can pound the ball. The winless Browns have reverted to the rudderless team they have been for far too long.

Jacksonville (3-3) at Indianapolis (2-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Jaguars 24, Colts 16

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 44.

Hard to run on the Colts, so Blake Bortles will have to make some throws but he should make enough. The Jaguars have proven they can get to the quarterback, so long day for Jacoby Brissett.

Carolina (4-2) at Chicago (2-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Panthers 28, Bears 17

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Panthers by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Bears are playing hard for John Fox, and they’re coming off a huge win at Baltimore. With or without Luke Kuechly, the Panthers are a tough defense for a rookie quarterback to face.

New Orleans (3-2) at Green Bay (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Saints 30, Packers 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Saints by 4. O/U: 47 1/2.

Brett Hundley gets his first career start, and it comes at Lambeau against a team that’s had a historically bad defense. Still, he’s not going to keep pace with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Tampa Bay (2-3) at Buffalo (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Bills 24, Buccaneers 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Bills by 3 1/2. O/U: Off the board.

The Buccaneers are getting desperate and Jameis Winston is banged up, so we could see Ryan Fitzpatrick going against his old team. The Bills are at home, and they’re more competitive than expected.

N.Y. Jets (3-3) at Miami (3-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Jets 21, Dolphins 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 37 1/2.

If the Jets have a healthy Bilal Powell back, they should be able to get their running game going. And maybe Leonard Williams can pick up his first sack. Dolphins are wildly inconsistent.

Dallas (2-3) at San Francisco (0-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Cowboys 23, 49ers 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Cowboys by 6. O/U: 47.

The 49ers have had five losses by three points or fewer, and are a team that could be good quickly. This could be an upset because Cowboys are inconsistent, but against a rookie QB? Dallas holds on.

Cincinnati (2-3) at Pittsburgh (4-2)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Steelers 28, Bengals 24