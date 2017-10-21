Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 7

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under).
Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 52-39 (.571). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-6-1 (.538); season 39-49-3 (.443). Detroit and Houston have the week off.
Arizona (3-3) vs. L.A.Rams (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 46.
Although Cardinals got in the groove with Adrian Peterson in the backfield, Rams’ defense is coming together and the offense will get it going in the latest London game.
Baltimore (3-3) at Minnesota (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Vikings by 6. O/U: 39.
This game pits two up-and-down offenses and two strong defenses. The Ravens are coming off an ugly home loss to Chicago. The Vikings are just playing better, plus they’re at home.
Tennessee (3-3) at Cleveland (0-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Titans by 5 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Titans have all the pieces, as long as Marcus Mariota is healthy. They can pound the ball. The winless Browns have reverted to the rudderless team they have been for far too long.
Jacksonville (3-3) at Indianapolis (2-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 44.
Hard to run on the Colts, so Blake Bortles will have to make some throws but he should make enough. The Jaguars have proven they can get to the quarterback, so long day for Jacoby Brissett.
Carolina (4-2) at Chicago (2-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Panthers by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Bears are playing hard for John Fox, and they’re coming off a huge win at Baltimore. With or without Luke Kuechly, the Panthers are a tough defense for a rookie quarterback to face.
New Orleans (3-2) at Green Bay (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Saints 30, Packers 21
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Saints by 4. O/U: 47 1/2.
Brett Hundley gets his first career start, and it comes at Lambeau against a team that’s had a historically bad defense. Still, he’s not going to keep pace with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.
Tampa Bay (2-3) at Buffalo (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Bills 24, Buccaneers 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Bills by 3 1/2. O/U: Off the board.
The Buccaneers are getting desperate and Jameis Winston is banged up, so we could see Ryan Fitzpatrick going against his old team. The Bills are at home, and they’re more competitive than expected.
N.Y. Jets (3-3) at Miami (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Jets 21, Dolphins 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 37 1/2.
If the Jets have a healthy Bilal Powell back, they should be able to get their running game going. And maybe Leonard Williams can pick up his first sack. Dolphins are wildly inconsistent.
Dallas (2-3) at San Francisco (0-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Cowboys by 6. O/U: 47.
The 49ers have had five losses by three points or fewer, and are a team that could be good quickly. This could be an upset because Cowboys are inconsistent, but against a rookie QB? Dallas holds on.
Cincinnati (2-3) at Pittsburgh (4-2)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Steelers by 5. O/U: 40 1/2.
Both teams are waking up offensively. The Steelers are gaining confidence on defense, especially against the pass. Give the nod to Ben Roethlisberger here on his home field.
Denver (3-2) at L.A. Chargers (2-4)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Chargers 24, Broncos 20
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Chargers have been somewhat solid, even though they lost their first four games. This will feel like a Broncos home game. Still, go with the more experienced quarterback and Melvin Gordon.
Seattle (3-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-5)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Seahawks 23, Giants 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Seahawks by 4. O/U: 40.
Although the Giants have been stripped of star receivers, they are capable of an upset, just like at Denver. Still, Pete Carroll pulls his players together for an important victory on the road.
Atlanta (3-2) at New England (4-2)
Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Patriots by 3. O/U: 56 1/2.
Super Bowl rematch. New England keeps giving up at least 300 yards passing. The Falcons have weapons, but they’re struggling. Patriots are vulnerable on defense. Pivotal week for these clubs.
Washington (3-2) at Philadelphia (5-1)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Eagles by 5. O/U: 49.
Matchup of the week. With Josh Norman out, the Redskins don’t have the same defensive energy. The Eagles are looking increasingly like a complete team. Fletcher Cox makes a huge difference.