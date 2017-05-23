Super Bowl in Los Angeles is delayed a year; Inglewood will host in 2022

Call it the Super Bowl Reshuffle.

Five days after the Rams announced their Inglewood stadium would be finished in 2020, a year later than the original plan, the NFL is looking at pushing back the Los Angeles Super Bowl by a year until February 2022.

Tampa will play host to the 2021 game.

Owners of the league’s 32 teams gathered Tuesday for their annual one-day May meeting and decided to giving L.A. some breathing room rather than moving forward with the unprecedented plan of a stadium playing host to a Super Bowl in its inaugural season.

The vote to make the switch was unanimous.

Tampa had unsuccessfully bid for the February 2021 game a year ago. That city has hosted the Super Bowl four times, most recently in 2009 when Pittsburgh defeated Arizona.

The palatial, $2.6-billion Inglewood stadium, which will be home to the Rams and Chargers and originally was projected to open in 2019, will be delayed almost a year and is now scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2020 NFL season. Developers, who broke ground on the project in November, blamed the postponement on record rainfall during the “mass excavation phase” of construction.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer