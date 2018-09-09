Advertisement

Here's what NFC teams are bringing to the table in Week 1

Chuck Schilken
By
Sep 09, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Rams head coach Sean McVay will be facing the man who gave him his NFL start in 2008, Jon Gruden, when the Rams face the Raiders in Week 1. (Gail Burton / Associated Press)

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 211 consecutive games. He’s been held without a catch in only one NFL game and that was in 2004, his rookie year.

Atlanta: Julio Jones had 1,444 yards receiving last year, but only three touchdowns. On Thursday, he had 10 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns.

Carolina: Cam Newton has run for 54 touchdowns, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. He was the Panthers’ top rusher last year, with 754 yards.

Chicago: Matt Nagy makes his head coaching debut as the Bears take on the Packers in the 197th installment of the NFL’s oldest rivalry, which dates to 1923.

Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott missed six games last season because of a suspension and still finished with 1,252 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.

Detroit: Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is starting the season with his fourth team in the last five years. He won three Super Bowl rings during that span.

Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers, returning after missing nine games in 2017 because of a collar- bone injury, has a 104.7 passer rating and 15-4 record against Chicago.

Minnesota: New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to a 26-24 win over the 49ers in October.

New Orleans: Drew Brees starts his 18th season; last year, he completed 72% of his passes, an NFL record, and ranked fourth in yards passing (4,334).

N.Y. Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. got a $95-million contract extension this offseason after making 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in 47 games.

Philadelphia: In his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon in October, Jordan Hicks had 11/2 sacks. He’s never had more than one sack in an NFL season.

RAMS: Second-year coach Sean McVay got his NFL start in 2008 as an assistant for current Raiders coach Jon Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco: The 49ers won five straight at the end of the 2017 season under quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They haven’t beat the Vikings on the road since 1992.

Seattle: New Seahawks receiver Brandon Marshall was drafted by the Broncos in 2006 and will play in Denver for the first time since being traded in 2010.

Tampa Bay: Second-round draft pick Ronald Jones II makes his pro debut after rushing for 3,619 yards with 39 touchdowns in three seasons at USC.

Washington: Coach Jay Gruden has yet to win a season opener in four attempts, but new quarterback Alex Smith has started the last three seasons with a victory.

