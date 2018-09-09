Here's what NFC teams are bringing to the table in Week 1

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 211 consecutive games. He’s been held without a catch in only one NFL game and that was in 2004, his rookie year.
Atlanta: Julio Jones had 1,444 yards receiving last year, but only three touchdowns. On Thursday, he had 10 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns.
Carolina: Cam Newton has run for 54 touchdowns, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. He was the Panthers’ top rusher last year, with 754 yards.
Chicago: Matt Nagy makes his head coaching debut as the Bears take on the Packers in the 197th installment of the NFL’s oldest rivalry, which dates to 1923.
Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott missed six games last season because of a suspension and still finished with 1,252 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.
Detroit: Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is starting the season with his fourth team in the last five years. He won three Super Bowl rings during that span.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers, returning after missing nine games in 2017 because of a collar- bone injury, has a 104.7 passer rating and 15-4 record against Chicago.
Minnesota: New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to a 26-24 win over the 49ers in October.
New Orleans: Drew Brees starts his 18th season; last year, he completed 72% of his passes, an NFL record, and ranked fourth in yards passing (4,334).
N.Y. Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. got a $95-million contract extension this offseason after making 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in 47 games.
Philadelphia: In his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon in October, Jordan Hicks had 11/2 sacks. He’s never had more than one sack in an NFL season.
RAMS: Second-year coach Sean McVay got his NFL start in 2008 as an assistant for current Raiders coach Jon Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
San Francisco: The 49ers won five straight at the end of the 2017 season under quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They haven’t beat the Vikings on the road since 1992.
Seattle: New Seahawks receiver Brandon Marshall was drafted by the Broncos in 2006 and will play in Denver for the first time since being traded in 2010.
Tampa Bay: Second-round draft pick Ronald Jones II makes his pro debut after rushing for 3,619 yards with 39 touchdowns in three seasons at USC.
Washington: Coach Jay Gruden has yet to win a season opener in four attempts, but new quarterback Alex Smith has started the last three seasons with a victory.