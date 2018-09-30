What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 4

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 214 consecutive games, the second-longest NFL streak. Jerry Rice holds the record at 274 games.
Atlanta: Mohamed Sanu plays Cincinnati for the first time since leaving in 2016. He had 1,793 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bengals.
Carolina: Eric Reid gets a bye week to adjust to his new team. The free agent safety had 375 tackles and 10 interceptions in five seasons with San Francisco.
Chicago: The Bears, last-place finishers in the NFC North the last four years, are alone at the top of the division standings for the first time since 2013.
Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott is tied with San Francisco’s Matt Breida for second in yards rushing with 274. Elliott’s 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns since 2016 are tops in the league.
Detroit: In rushing for 101 yards against New England last week, rookie Kerryon Johnson was the first Lions player to top 100 since Reggie Bush did it in 2013.
Green Bay: In two games against Buffalo, linebacker Clay Matthews has five sacks. He’s been called for roughing the passer in three straight games.
Minnesota: Former USC standout Everson Griffen was unable to return to the Coliseum on Thursday because he was undergoing a mental health evaluation.
New Orleans: Michael Thomas leads NFL with 38 catches and 398 yards receiving. His catch total is an NFL record for the first three games of a season.
New York: Eli Manning completed 25 of 29 passes (86.2%) last week vs. Houston. It was his most accurate outing since going 27 for 34 (87.1%) against Miami in 2015.
Philadelphia: Zach Ertz has more catches (21) than any other tight end this season. He also leads the Eagles in receptions a year after pulling in a team-high 74 passes.
RAMS: The Rams are 4-0 for the first time since 2001. That’s also the last season the Rams reached the Super Bowl (when they were calling St. Louis their home).
San Francisco: After a season-ending injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers turn to C.J. Beathard, who was 1-5 as the team’s starter last season.
Seattle: The defense has seven interceptions, tied with Miami for the league high. This week, that unit faces Arizona’s Josh Rosen, making his first NFL start.
Tampa Bay: The offense is one of the best through the first three weeks of a season, with 1,202 yards passing (No. 2 all time) and 1,420 total (No. 7).
Washington: Adrian Peterson rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay last week. It was his 52nd 100-yard game but first since Nov. 5.