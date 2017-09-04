NFC East preview: Dak Prescott is a marked man

A year ago, quarterback Dak Prescott was all but anonymous, a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys who figured to learn at the elbow of Tony Romo.
Now, after an out-of-nowhere rookie season in which he replaced the injured Romo and then never relinquished the job, Prescott is an NFL star. He held three passing camps in Mississippi and Texas this summer that drew 1,400, 750 and 900 kids.
“I didn’t think it would be within a year a thousand kids would show up to a camp,” he told reporters. “But I’ve also envisioned being able to do something like this ...
“I want them to set dreams and to dream big. When I was their age, people told me I wouldn’t do what I’m doing today. So, just to set dreams and set goals and not let anyone dictate what you do.”
Prescott started the entire season, throwing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for 282 yards and six scores. He completed 67.8% of his passes, ranking fourth in the league, with just four interceptions, giving him the best touchdown-interception ratio by a rookie in NFL history.
The Cowboys went 13-3 and won the NFC East, but were one and done in the playoffs, losing at home to Green Bay in the divisional round.
When it comes to quarterbacks, Prescott is far from the lone star in the NFC East. He’ll be looking to continue making strides after his remarkable rookie season, but so will Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft.
Wentz also was supposed to learn behind a veteran, but the Eagles felt good enough about him that they traded Sam Bradford to Minnesota and promoted the rookie to starter. Wentz got off to such a strong start, folks began calling Philadelphia “Carson City, Wentzylvania.”
In leading the Eagles to victories over Cleveland and Chicago in Weeks 1 and 2, Wentz became the first rookie quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to win his first two games of the season without having a pass intercepted.
Unlike Prescott, however, Wentz didn’t have a rock-solid offensive line or a particularly talented cast of skill-position players around him. Although he set an NFL record with the most pass completions by a rookie (379), he eventually fell to earth and the Eagles finished 7-9, last in the division.
By far the most experienced quarterback in the NFC East is Eli Manning of the New York Giants, the No. 1 overall pick in 2004 and owner of two Super Bowl rings, both the result of victories over New England.
Manning has made 211 consecutive starts, the league’s longest active streak, since being inserted into the lineup midway through his rookie season. If he starts every game this year, he’ll tie the league’s second-longest string of starts, held by his brother Peyton (227), still miles behind the 321 of Brett Favre.
While Prescott, Wentz and Manning figure to be with their franchises for the foreseeable future, the crystal ball is far more murky for Washington’s Kirk Cousins.
In July, the Redskins applied the franchise-player tag to Cousins, meaning he’ll be under contract for this season at $23.9 million. Whether he stays or goes after the season is unknown.
“In the offseason, the ball is in the team’s court,” Cousins told reporters on the opening day of training camp. “But from Week 1 to Week 17, the ball’s in my court, and I’ve got to go play football well, so that’s where my focus is.”
Here is a capsulized look at each team in the NFC East in predicted order of finish:
1 | N.Y. GIANTS
2016 | 11-5, 2nd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Going all the way: Eli Manning has a couple of lethal receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, who came over from the Jets and finally has a quarterback who can get him the ball. Rookie Evan Engram is listed as a tight end, but the Giants can line him up all over. If their defense can stay as healthy as it did last year, that will be a big plus.
They’re doomed: Manning will have places to go with the ball, but he had better get it out quick. The Giants didn’t do a lot to improve their porous protection up front. They signed massive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was a disappointment in San Diego, and have a turnstile at left tackle in Ereck Flowers.
Now hear this: “On paper, they probably look better than us right now. But we always match up good with them, so we’ll see.” — Dwayne Harris, receiver and returner, to NFL Network, on Dallas. The Giants open at the Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football”.
2 | DALLAS
2016 | 13-3, 1st in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Going all the way: If quarterback Dak Prescott, coming off a tremendous rookie season, can avoid a sophomore slump — a big if — the rest of the division will have problems. Although the Cowboys are light on pass rushers, they had the best run defense in the league last season, giving up a paltry 83.5 yards a game. The Cowboys drafted defensive backs Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods and Marquez White. At least one has to be good, right?
They’re doomed: The Cowboys suffered a major blow when the NFL handed down a six-game suspension for second-year running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas lost a couple of pieces from its vaunted offensive line, with Doug Free retiring and Ronald Leary heading for Denver. Also gone are defensive backs Barry Church, Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne and J.J. Wilcox.
Now hear this: “We’re the Cowboys. We’re gonna win the NFC East.” — Prescott, on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards. For what it’s worth, Las Vegas agrees.
3 | PHILADELPHIA
2016 | 7-9, 4th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2013
Going all the way: The Eagles have given Carson Wentz two dangerous players in receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. In Ronald Darby, they have a solid starting cornerback, something they hadn’t had in a while. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks appears to be on the verge of stardom. The Eagles now have a power running game with LeGarrette Blount.
They’re doomed: At 35, left tackle Jason Peters is in the final act of his career. Wentz is in his second season, and a sophomore slump isn’t out of the question, especially because he had to work during the offseason to polish his game.
Now hear this: “I never want to be done after the regular season again. That doesn’t sit well with me and it never will. We definitely have high expectations to be playing into January and then hopefully get hot and see what happens.” — Wentz, whose team was 3-0 before losing nine of 11.
4 | WASHINGTON
2016 | 8-7-1, 3rd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2015
Going all the way: The Redskins have high hopes for 6-foot-4 receiver Terrelle Pryor and linebacker Zach Brown, who played for Buffalo last season and was second in the league with 149 tackles. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back and at times can be excellent. Over the last two seasons, he’s fourth in the league in passing yards. Jamison Crowder is an outstanding slot receiver. The team picked up a couple of standout Alabama defensive players in tackle Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Anderson.
They’re doomed: Cousins lost sharp offensive coordinator Sean McVay to the Rams, as well as receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon to free agency. Jordan Reed and Josh Doctson are both dangerous when healthy, but both have struggled with nagging injuries of late.
Now hear this: “I didn’t feel at peace with signing a long-term deal at this juncture. I think the freedom that it allows on the other side of this season makes more sense.” — Cousins, who will make $23.9 million this season on his second franchise tag.
