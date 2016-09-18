AFC notes: Vontaze Burfict still suspended from the last time the Bengals played the Steelers

Baltimore Ravens: The last time the Ravens played in Cleveland they won on the final play of the game — a blocked kick return, 64 yards for a score by Will Hill.

Buffalo Bills: Receiver Marquise Goodwin’s 84-yard touchdown reception during a loss to the Jets on Thursday was the longest ever by a Bill at home.

Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals will be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who is serving a three-game suspension for an illegal hit (after others) the last time they met Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns: Josh McCown is the latest quarterback to start for the Browns, with Robert Griffin III, who started Week 1, out with a left shoulder injury.

Denver Broncos: Receiver Demaryius Thomas is dealing with a hip injury and described his status for Sunday’s game against the Colts as “day to day.”

Houston Texans: Will Fuller’s 107 yards receiving made him the first receiver drafted in the first round to go for more than 100 yards in a season opener since 1984 (Louis Lipps, Steelers).

Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck needs one rushing TD to tie Johnny Unitas (13) for the third-most in Colts history. Bert Jones is second with 14, Peyton Manning first with 17.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars haven’t won on the West Coast since 2004 and are 2-10 all time in the Pacific time zone, including three games in San Diego.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have won 11 consecutive regular-season games going back to last season. They have also won three in a row against the Texans.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have split their annual series with the Patriots in each of the last two seasons but have lost seven straight in Foxborough.

New England Patriots: Tackle Nate Solder (hamstring) was limited in practice but said he expects to play vs. Miami after missing the season opener.

N.Y. Jets: Running back Matt Forte rushed for 100 yards and had three touchdowns Thursday, when New York ended a five-game losing streak to the Bills.

Oakland Raiders: A win against the Falcons would give the Raiders their third 2-0 start since they moved back to Oakland in 1995. Their last 2-0 start came in 2002.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Only team in Week 1 with a 300-yard passer (Ben Roethlis- berger), a 100-yard receiver (Antonio Brown) and a 100-yard rusher (DeAngelo Williams).

San Diego Chargers: Second-year pro Melvin Gordon recorded his first two career touchdowns in Week 1 after the former first-round pick failed to score as a rookie.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans haven’t had a back rush for 100 yards in 33 games. DeMarco Murray had 42 yards rushing in his Tennessee debut with two touchdown catches.

