AFC notes: Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help from the Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens: With two games left, Joe Flacco needs 390 yards passing to break Vinny Testaverde’s single-season club record of 4,177 yards, set in 1996.

Buffalo Bills: Tyrod Taylor is 14-4 when he passes 29 times or fewer, 1-9 when he doesn’t. He’s also 2-13 when trailing by four points or more at any time during a game.

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green is set to make his return to action, at the Houston Texans, less than five weeks after the wide receiver suffered a torn right hamstring.

Cleveland Browns: Left tackle Joe Thomas was voted to his 10th straight Pro Bowl this week. He has started 158 consecutive games and never missed a snap (9,791 in a row).

Denver Broncos: The Broncos, winners against Detroit in 1999 and Tennessee in 2004, are 2-0 on Christmas. But the slumping Broncos have lost three of four.

Houston Texans: Cornerback Johnathan Joseph intercepted passes in his last two games against the Bengals. Safety Quintin Demps leads the team with four picks.

Indianapolis Colts: Frank Gore needs 109 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the ninth time and become the first Colt to reach the milestone since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Interim Coach Doug Marrone will lead the Jaguars against the Titans this week, following the firing of Gus Bradley after last week’s loss to the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs rookie receiver Tyreek Hill scored touchdowns by rushing and receiving and on a kickoff return in a 30-27 victory over the Broncos last month.

Miami Dolphins: Miami has won eight of nine after a 1-4 start and can clinch its first playoff berth since 2008 with a win over Buffalo and a Denver loss on Sunday.

New England Patriots: Back LeGarrette Blount has scored a club-record and NFL-leading 15 rushing touchdowns. End Trey Flowers has three games with two or more sacks.

N.Y. Jets: Brandon Marshall had 182 yards receiving and three touchdown catches in his last two games against the Patriots. He’s scored three times this season.

Oakland Raiders: Linebacker Bruce Irvin has five sacks over the last five games. Safety Reggie Nelson had his fourth interception of the season last week.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Antonio Brown leads the AFC in receptions with 96 and is two touchdown catches shy of tying Hall of Famer Lynn Swann for third in team history with 51.

San Diego Chargers: The Chargers, losers of three in a row and five of their last seven games, have played in 12 games that were decided by eight points or fewer.

Tennessee Titans: DeMarco Murray has run for 1,224 yards, the second-best output of his career. The Titans rank third in the NFL in rushing at 144.7 yards a game.

