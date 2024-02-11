What happens if Super Bowl LVIII goes into overtime? Here’s how the NFL’s rules work

The final quarter of the 2021 AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could not have been more exciting.

Three lead changes.

Five scoring drives.

A 36-36 tie at the end of regulation.

The overtime period, however, could not have been more disappointing.

One coin toss.

One touchdown drive.

Game over.

One of the most exciting playoff games in recent memory — a quarterback duel between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — ended abruptly in a 42-36 Chiefs win when Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Unlike the thrilling fourth quarter, Allen didn’t get a chance to respond because of the overtime rule the NFL had in place at the time.

Months later, that rule was changed for the playoffs. The new rule remains in place this postseason, including Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11. in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you need to know about the rule change: