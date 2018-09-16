Ask Farmer: What do the stars under the "C" of the captain’s football jersey mean?

Farmer: Beginning in 2007, the NFL allowed teams to designate as many as six captains per season. Each of those players wears a “C” on the upper right corner of his chest. There are four stars underneath the C that designate the number of years of service as a captain. Those are changed from white to gold for each year the player has been a captain with that franchise. When a player reaches five years of service, he gets a gold C with four gold stars underneath.