These six NFL teams are going green with their coaches

Reuse and recycle?

Not in the NFL this season, where teams have gotten away from hiring retreads as head coaches.

Of the league’s six new head coaches, five are doing the job for the first time, and the sixth, Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone, has a slim NFL resume with two seasons as coach in Buffalo.

New to the job are the Rams’ Sean McVay, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Denver’s Vance Joseph, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, and — but for one game as Bills interim coach last season — San Diego’s Anthony Lynn.

“I think there’s some really good, new energy here,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “Coach McVay and the rest of his staff have done a great job exuding that energy and really letting us feel it. I think it’s really a fresh start for a lot of people. I think it’s a really good feeling. Just freshness is the best way to describe it.”

McVay was 30 when he was hired, making him the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. He was offensive coordinator in Washington for the last three years, last season drawing up a Redskins offense that set a franchise record with 6,545 yards and was the first team in club history to average at least 400 yards (403.4). He’s hoping to work the same magic with Goff that he did with Kirk Cousins.

Shanahan broke some franchise records with his offense last year too, and his Atlanta Falcons got all the way to the Super Bowl. After building a 28-3 lead in the first two-plus quarters against New England, however, they were undone by Tom Brady in the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

That All-Pro quarterback wasn’t the only reason the Patriots won. The Falcons faltered down the stretch, as well, particularly on offense.

“I believe we missed an opportunity,” Shanahan said. “We didn’t get it done. I’ll go back through every play for the rest of my life.”

At least the Falcons had the opportunity. The Bills, meanwhile, have gone 17 years without making the playoffs. That’s the challenge for McDermott, who spent the last six seasons as defensive coordinator in Carolina. Since 2011, with McDermott as their coordinator, the Panthers’ defense has ranked second in sacks (261), third in turnovers (169) and 12th in points per game (22.1).

But now it’s about scratching that itch that has persisted for almost two decades.

“I understand this type of city and town,” McDermott said. “That’s how I grew up. That’s how I wake up every morning — just like them. I’m hungry. I’m not going to shy away from this challenge.”

Lynn just came from Buffalo, where he was the team’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. He was a former NFL running back — a backup to just-enshrined Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in Denver — so it stands to reason that Lynn’s teams can run the ball.

In both of Lynn’s seasons as offensive coordinator, the Bills led the league in yards rushing and touchdowns. Before that, he was running backs coach for Dallas, Cleveland and the New York Jets.

The Chargers are coming off a 5-11 season and have relocated to Los Angeles, but Lynn insists this is not “a rebuilding project.”

“This is not a two-year transition,” he said. “This is long-term, baby. We have a very talented roster. I like the corner pieces that we have and we can build a championship program around.”

Joseph too says he isn’t rebuilding in Denver, only reloading. He spent last season as defensive coordinator in Miami, where the Dolphins made their first posteason appearance since 2008.

Up the coast in Florida, the Jaguars are waiting for that type of turnaround. They have won only 17 games in five years. Marrone was promoted to full-time head coach after taking over as interim for the final two games of last season.

“I’ve been here two years and I’ve seen the pride in this city,” Marrone said.

“I’ve seen the passion they have for this team. And I want you to know that I feel the pain and I know how difficult it’s been. But make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner. We will put the right people in place to get that done. That’s why I’m here.”

CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesfarmer