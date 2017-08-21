NFL: Trevor Siemian gets nod in Denver

First-year Denver coach Vance Joseph said he has chosen Trevor Siemian over second-year player Paxton Lynch as the Broncos’ starting quarterback to begin the season. Just as he was Gary Kubiak’s choice a year ago.

Siemian beat out veteran Mark Sanchez last summer and then went 8-6, throwing for 3,400 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He found himself fighting for his job again after Kubiak retired in January and was replaced by Joseph.

Beckham injured

New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his left leg during the second quarter of Monday’s 10-6 exhibition loss at Cleveland when he took a legal-but-questionable hit on the knee from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. After Beckham left the field, TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees in the corridor outside the locker room. The Giants said he had an ankle sprain and X-rays were negative for fractures. He was checked and cleared for a concussion.

Goodell extension

The NFL is working on a five-year contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell, multiple outlets reported. Goodell’s deal is up after the 2019 season; a new one through 2024 would mean he’d be involved in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA expires after the 2020 season.

Seattle adds Tobin

Seattle acquired offensive lineman Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Tobin, who has started 21 NFL games in four seasons, joins a Seahawks team that lost starting left tackle George Fant to a season-ending knee injury Friday.

Boldin explains

The deadly, racially charged conflict Aug. 13 in Charlottesville, Va., caused Anquan Boldin to reassess his priorities and led to his decision to retire after 14 NFL seasons, the former Buffalo Bills receiver told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Boldin, who won the 2015 Walter Payton NFL man of the year award, said he’s “uncomfortable” with how divided the nation is and wants to focus on humanitarian and justice causes. “Do I think I can solve all the problems we have in this country? Of course not,” he said. “But I think I have a duty to stand up and make my voice heard.”

Etc.

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee and defensive end Leonard Williams were cleared of any violations of the league’s personal conduct policy following a review of an incident at a music festival in New York in June.... Carolina quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder), receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) practiced after missing the first two preseason games and are expected to play Thursday against Jacksonville. The Jaguars will be without receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and running back Leonard Fournette (foot).