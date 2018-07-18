NFL: Cardinals GM suspended, fined

The Arizona Cardinals suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after he pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to extreme DUI following a Fourth of July arrest in a Phoenix suburb.
A Chandler police report shows Keim had a blood-alcohol level of 0.19, more than twice Arizona’s legal limit of 0.08 for drivers. It wasn’t immediately clear when Keim would be sentenced or if he was facing a jail term.
The Cardinals report to training camp July 27.
Keim has been the Cardinals GM since 2013 and in February signed a contract extension through the 2022 season.
According to the arrest report, Keim told police he had only two beers and ate pizza two hours before he got pulled over around 12:30 a.m. But officers said they smelled alcohol on Keim’s breath and he had slurred speech.
Keim also refused to take several field sobriety tests, but did consent to have his blood drawn.
During his suspension, he will be barred from Cardinals facilities and prohibited from contact with the team. He won’t be allowed to return until he’s completed counseling and evaluation plus a DUI education course. The $200,000 fine will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
“Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family,” Keim said in a statement released by the team. “I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”
Etc.
Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing after a scuffle with hotel staff. ... Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who was suspended all of last season over multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, was reinstated. Gregory will be eligible for games as long as he continues to meet the terms of his reinstatement, the league said.